I think youve misunderstood them. Theyre referring to the decision to have them, not the logistics and sacrifices involved raising them. And it generally is a selfish decision to want/have a child.



I wouldnt tell anyone not to have children, but I think large families are environmentally problematic. And I say that as the 5th of 6 kids.



Living standarts and education, especially of womem, is lowering the birth rate across the world. Many highly-developed countries have birthrates close to 1. South Korea's is the lowest at 0.8. When living standarts increase in the poorer parts of the world, the overall birth rate will drop. Currently the expectation is that the world population will peak soon, and then decrease.Also, you have to have a look around the large family. Are all other families large too? What often happens is that of a number of siblings, one or two have children, and the rest remain childless.