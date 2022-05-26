I think it doesn't help matters that the push for plant-based diets is often ideologically driven - if you dig deeper and learn that the messenger is against the consumption of animal products under any circumstances, then it makes you question the message. And the fact is, it's not as simple as animal product=bad, plant product=good. I mean, people agonise over what kind of milk to put in their coffee, overlooking the fact that the biggest environmental impact by far comes from the coffee. If you're having a chicken and asparagus salad in England, chances are the chicken came from a local farm and the asparagus came from Peru - who's the bad guy there? In my opinion, the emphasis should be on eating local, seasonal, organic produce, and meat/dairy can be a part of that. The global food market is unsustainable, and yes, the distortions in the market that make meat & milk the cheapest (and often safest) source of many proteins and minerals is largely responsible for the general fuckery of the situation. Either we get back to basics, or we get fed fake food from a 3-D printer; I know what I'd prefer.