In my opinion, the emphasis should be on eating local, seasonal, organic produce, and meat/dairy can be a part of that.



I think this sums it all up.I have been shopping at a farmers market since 2014ish and I only buy milk from the local farmer. The milk farmer, sources all his hay and grass and other nutrients needed for the cow, from less than 100 kms radius. They even graze the same hillock since the time they are born until they die and/or is cut for meat. No steroids and no growth hormones and nothing.If you have time to do it, I would say, nah advise, all those who read this, to talk to a farmer about what he does to make his produce more eco friendly and sustainable. Only then you will realise that supermarket produce, though not entirely bad, is neither eco friendly nor sustainable. It is not about vegetarian or vegan in the grand scheme of things.I was genuinely surprised when the farmer I asked him questions about sustainability and eco friendliness and he took me along in his tractor to his farm and explained me a lot about the things he does to make it work. That much amount of passion in sustainable living (fighting climate change being a byproduct) convinced me that I am only stepping inside a supermarket for alcohol, chips and household sprays and detergents. And some of them have eco friendly options in them.Thats why I 1000% agree with your statement. Its not about what you eat. Its about where it is sourced from.