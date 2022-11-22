The thing is most developing countries still have increasing populations. India for example is projected to reach 1.7bn people before levelling off if I remember right from the podcast I was listening to the other day.



This means if they want to freeze emissions, they effectively have to reduce emissions per person - and in turn living standards - in order to stand still.



What we should be doing is finding ways to encourage green growth in developing countries - in a way bypassing some of the steps developed countries went through and going straight to renewables/public transport etc.



This. But this approach will negatively impact lifestyles in developed nations. It would seem there is some resistance to this. But it is what must happen to bring developing nations to the table. It is all well and good to state that developing nations cannot develop because of climate change, but if developed nations cannot even bring down their greenhouse gas levels, what hope is there that they are willing to take a significant hit to help out nations which are striving to get out of poverty? And this does not even get into how developed nations got there by exploiting the non-developed world.