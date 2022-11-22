This. But this approach will negatively impact lifestyles in developed nations. It would seem there is some resistance to this. But is what must happen to bring developing nations to the table. It is all well and good to state that developing nations cannot develop because of climate change, but if developed nations cannot even bring down their greenhouse gas levels, what hope is there that they are willing to take a significant hit to help out nations which are striving to get out of poverty? And this does not even get into how developed nations got there by exploiting the non-developed world.
between 1990 and 2018, the US decresed its per-capita figure from 19.3 to 16.1 metric tons per year; the UK from 9.7 to 5.6; France from 6.4 to 5.0
Worth also noting that 'develping countries like South Africa, Iran, Malaysia, Iraq, China, Mongolia, Russia all have higher per-capita GHG emissions than the UK or France.
That 6 out of the 12 worst GHG polluters are in the Arab Middle East.
And that, if current rates of growth/decrease are continued, Thailand, Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt and India (plus many more 'develping countries') will all have higher per-capita GHG emissions than the UK and France by 2050.