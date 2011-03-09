Because non-organic farming and GMOs are working so very well, right?
Grouping such widely differing things into your collection of "logical fallacies" that you hold in contempt is entirely unhelpful.
All farming was "organic" until relatively recently and the vast majority of non-organic practices tend to be detrimental to long-term soil health, as attested by various wide-scale studies, including some from such radical alternative bodies as the WHO (before it was essentially annexed by Bill Gates) and the WWF.
GMOs have been a disaster in various places in the world, go read about the effects on farmers and farming in the Indian subcontinent.
Wholesale, unreflective adoption of "modernity", which seems to be your M.O. in this field, seems as kneejerk and "unscientific" as those who relentlessly oppose all innovation. If you honestly believe that, for instance, Bayer and co. are investing billions into GM crops with the aim of creating a fairer, better fed, more beautiful world, I worry about your sanity. That whole game is clearly about monopolisation of food security in rather terrifying ways, and anyone who has ever actually grown and worked with crops would understand why pretty clearly.
As to Veganism, there seem to be a wide range of reasons people adopt it as a diet, including, in many cases, a genuine reverence for non-human life. Now whether Veganism is the best way to actually minimise animal suffering, I doubt, but perhaps it might occur to you that many Vegans go there from a rather deeper perspective than some "unscientific bollocks".