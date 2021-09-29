« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 257105 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:57:45 am
Presumably, because water companies will get paid by the litre consumed with customer meters, they will be happy to see water consumption increase. Or am I missing something here?

But data shows that people on meters use less water.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:57:45 am
Presumably, because water companies will get paid by the litre consumed with customer meters, they will be happy to see water consumption increase. Or am I missing something here?

Yes this was what I was getting at, it's the logical outcome.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:13:24 am
But data shows that people on meters use less water.

That might be the case now, and it may continue, I'm just speculating. But what percentage of people are on meters? If it's just a small amount then not much incentive for water companies to put much effort into lobbying etc.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:34:48 am
Yes this was what I was getting at, it's the logical outcome.
Water meters will tend to incentivise customers to use less. But they will also incentivise the companies to encourage consumption. I suppose the challenge is to disencentivise over consumption by those who can afford to do so (and don't give a fuck).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm »
Very insidious trying to frame it as a water company vs person argument - it isn't.

Water companies have to reduce leakage, end users must reduce consumption/waste too.  It's a two-way thing!  Meterage is one mechanism for doing that.

It might be socially unpalatable to some.




Quote
Around half of households now have a water meter and this number is growing all the time.

On average, customers on water meters use less than those not on a meter as they think more about their water use, as they can save money by saving water.


https://www.water.org.uk/advice-for-customers/water-meters/


More environmentally aware people have water meters and water meters make you more environmentally aware  :)

I generally think water companies are POS, but it doesn't stop me from wanting to reduce waste whenever I can. Mine sends loads of stuff through the post about saving water at home too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:40:59 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 12:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:53:17 am
Water meters will tend to incentivise customers to use less. But they will also incentivise the companies to encourage consumption. I suppose the challenge is to disencentivise over consumption by those who can afford to do so (and don't give a fuck).

Yeah, there are incentives each way. The net outcome might still be reduction in uses, but that also needs to be balanced against other pros and cons of metering such as putting extra costs for one of lifes necessities on those who cannot afford it.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:33:45 pm
Yeah, there are incentives each way. The net outcome might still be reduction in uses, but that also needs to be balanced against other pros and cons of metering such as putting extra costs for one of lifes necessities on those who cannot afford it.


As said previously, metering actually saves you money.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 12:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:50:57 pm

As said previously, metering actually saves you money.

Not if you are exempt from council tax and therefore don't have to pay for water (up here anyway).
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 01:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:55:46 pm
Not if you are exempt from council tax and therefore don't have to pay for water (up here anyway).

Water is totally seperate down here, nothing to do with council tax.  You have to be it, no matter what. 

I'm guessing even if they made meters mandatory up there, they could always give discounts to people who pay zero council tax.  Anything is possible if the will is there.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:02:38 pm
Water is totally seperate down here, nothing to do with council tax.  You have to be it, no matter what. 

I'm guessing even if they made meters mandatory up there, they could always give discounts to people who pay zero council tax.  Anything is possible if the will is there.

Yeah I suppose it is different when everyone is having to pay anyway.

There is absolutely no way I would want to see a move away from our system to meters though.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 01:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:33:45 pm
Yeah, there are incentives each way. The net outcome might still be reduction in uses, but that also needs to be balanced against other pros and cons of metering such as putting extra costs for one of lifes necessities on those who cannot afford it.
With meters, perhaps exponentially incentivise low consumption with a sliding tariff. I would favour one something along the lines of the following. The figures are applied per person, per household, and are for purely illustrative purposes

1,000 litres/person/month 100% tariff. The tariff would slide according to variance to the 100% allowance. For example:

1,100 litres/person/month would increase the tariff by 10%; 900 litres/person/month would decrease the tariff by 10%.

If the 100% tariff is, say, £30/month, and there are three people in the household, and the total consumed by the household for the month is 1,500 litres (an average of 500 litres/person = 50% of standard tariff):

(50%) = £30 x (0.5^2) x 3 = £22.50/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 800 litres (per person) = 80% of standard tariff:

(80%) = £30 x (0.8^2) x 3 = £57.60/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 1,000 litres (per person) = 100% of standard tariff:

(100%) = £30 x (1^2) x 3 = £90.00/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 1,200 litres (per person) = 120% of standard tariff:

(120%) = £30 x (1.2^2) x 3 = £129.60/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 1,500 litres (per person) = 150% of standard tariff:

(150%) = £30 x (1.5^2) x 3 = £202.50/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 2,000 litres (per person) = 200% of standard tariff:

(200%) = £30 x (2^2) x 3 = £360.00/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 3,000 litres (per person) = 300% of standard tariff:

(300%) = £30 x (3^2) x 3 = £810.00/month (household)

Same, except total consumed is 5,000 litres (per person) = 500% of standard tariff:

(500% - lunatics) = £30 x (5^2) x 3 = £2,250.00/month (household)

The reason I like this system is that those who save water not only pay for fewer litres, but the cost of each of those litres decreases with each litre they save. They save twice! And, conversely, those who over consume are penalised twice (pay for more litres and at an ever increasing rate for each extra litre).

You will note that those who use 500% of tariff compared with those who pay 50% of tariff do not pay ten times as much, but 100 times as much!

We could also vary the 100% tariff according to economic circumstances of the household - similar incentives would hold true.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:42 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:50:57 pm

As said previously, metering actually saves you money.


If theres less then 4 of you in a household a mater is supposed to be cheaper, 4 people is supposed to be the same, more then 4 and the meter costs more.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:36:29 pm
If theres less then 4 of you in a household a mater is supposed to be cheaper, 4 people is supposed to be the same, more then 4 and the meter costs more.

That's the price you have to pay for having a big household.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3412 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:52:07 pm
That's the price you have to pay for having a big household.


Maybe we could just start culling people.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3413 on: Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:52:07 pm
That's the price you have to pay for having a big household.

That sounds a bit "you shouldn't have kids if you can't afford them".
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3414 on: Yesterday at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm
That sounds a bit "you shouldn't have kids if you can't afford them".

Not really.  Larger households generally pay more for energy, as they use more, so why is water any different......?

Like I said, I don't understand why it's so socially unpalatable for some to pay for the water you actually use.  It's the fairest why (you will never please everyone).

I look forward to the day when everyone is on a meter.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3415 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:04:30 pm
Not really.  Larger households generally pay more for energy, as they use more, so why is water any different......?

Like I said, I don't understand why it's so socially unpalatable for some to pay for the water you actually use.  It's the fairest why (you will never please everyone).

There are options in energy - you can use different methods for heating etc, you can generate your own, and there is a much more direct relationship between how much you use and how much it costs to produce.

On the one hand you're complaining about big oil and their profiteering, and then on the other arguing for the same system to be set up for water.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3416 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Maybe we could just start culling people.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:32:55 pm
That sounds a bit "you shouldn't have kids if you can't afford them".
People, generally, probably should have fewer children. By some estimates (I may be outdated), Earth can support only a population of less than 1Bn humans in the long term. Whatever the correct figure (and it will vary wildly depending upon for specific resources we need to continue in the long-term), it is surely a fraction of the present population.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3417 on: Yesterday at 04:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm
There are options in energy - you can use different methods for heating etc, you can generate your own, and there is a much more direct relationship between how much you use and how much it costs to produce.

On the one hand you're complaining about big oil and their profiteering, and then on the other arguing for the same system to be set up for water.

No, I'm not.  Water companies earn less from meters, as people with meters pay less.  I'm also in favour of renationalisation of all utilities - hardly championing profiteering.

You are the one trying to deflect and conflate the issue (because you disagree with it).  Whoever owns the water companies (private or public) should take action to reduce waste, just like end users.  That's the case in point.  Nothing more, nothing less.  It may mean that some may pay more in water, but it will also mean people are more aware of the environmental impacts of water use, how valuable it is, and do their bit to use less.

Quote
Around half of households now have a water meter and this number is growing all the time.

On average, customers on water meters use less than those not on a meter as they think more about their water use, as they can save money by saving water.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:19:00 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3418 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:13:55 pm
No, I'm not.  Water companies earn less from meters, as people with meters pay less.  I'm also in favour of renationalisation of all utilities - hardly championing profiteering.

You are the one trying to deflect and conflate the issue (because you disagree with it).  Whoever owns the water companies (private or public) should take action to reduce waste and usage, just like end users.  That's the case in point.  Nothing more, nothing less.  It may mean that some may pay more in water, but it will also mean people are more aware of the environmental impacts of water use and do their bit to use less.

I'm not trying to deflect at all, of course they should try and reduce waste, haven't said otherwise. I just question whether the benefits of making families who will use disproportinately more water pay per litre is worth the downsides.

As I said, I'm more sympathetic to your argument for England given the existing setup you have already. It seems like a crappy compromise where a move in either direction - to your solution or the other extreme like we have here - would be beneficial.

And I didn't say you were championing profiteering.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:01 pm by Elmo! »
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3419 on: Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm »
I would imagine lots who are opposed to metering just don't trust where that will lead, and looking at other utilities they can hardly be blamed. Nationalize the water, make it not for profit, fix the wastage issues, then you may earn trust for metering.

Also, I think there is something that doesn't sit well psychologically with having to be metered for a fundamental of life. What if air was scarce, would you be happy for that to be metered? Metering just means those who can pay will pay and screw everybody else.

Lastly, water for non-residential buildings - meter the shit out of that, if you have to. I don't think anybody will have an issue with that.



Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3420 on: Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm »
I grew up in a house where every drop of water used was queried by my old man.  I remember him sitting and watching the TV, trying to distract himself from the sound of the bath filling up.  Eventually he'd snap and go and inspect if the bath had "too much water"  ;D

Had it not been for that water meter I reckon as a household we'd have easily used double the amount!

One of our immediate neighbours don't have a water meter but do have a wonderfully luscious garden (edit: that sounds very resentful when it's not!  They're a lovely couple.  With a very well watered garden...).
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3421 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:33:50 pm
I grew up in a house where every drop of water used was queried by my old man.  I remember him sitting and watching the TV, trying to distract himself from the sound of the bath filling up.  Eventually he'd snap and go and inspect if the bath had "too much water"  ;D

Had it not been for that water meter I reckon as a household we'd have easily used double the amount!

One of our immediate neighbours don't have a water meter but do have a wonderfully luscious garden (edit: that sounds very resentful when it's not!  They're a lovely couple.  With a very well watered garden...).

Sounds like one of my neighbours.  We've had the driest July on record here, but you'd neevr guess it looking at their garden  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3422 on: Yesterday at 05:06:10 pm »
UK rivers on red alert as water firms face call for more hosepipe bans

Campaigners say our rivers are dying after driest July in England for more than 100 years

Quote
Most of the UKs rivers are on red alert, according to the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), as campaigners say our rivers are dying and call for immediate nationwide hosepipe bans.

This summer, water companies have come under intense criticism for their apparent failure to plan for drought and deal with their leaking pipes. Sarah Bentley, the chief executive of Thames Water, received a £496,000 bonus last year, which is nearly double the performance-related payout for the previous year, and a salary increase to £750,000 from £438,000 in 2020-21, annual accounts show.

Sources at Thames Water have ruled out a hosepipe ban being announced this weekend despite the dry status of rivers around the south of England.

Most water companies have held off from banning excessive use of water such as watering gardens and washing cars with hosepipes, but river experts hope the August forecasts from UKCEH will spur them into action. The Rivers Trust has accused water companies of waiting until the last minute to implement bans so as to avoid negative reactions from customers. Only two so far, Southern Water and South East Water, have announced hosepipe bans.

Last month was the driest July in England for more than 100 years and some areas have had their driest summer on record. According to the latest forecasts, rivers are set at the most severe drought warning level across the country, even in areas where there has been rain in recent weeks. For many, it is almost certain that the flow will be the lowest it has been this century.

The forecasts show major rivers including the Avon and the Waveney flowing more slowly than they did during the droughts in 2011 and 2006, when there were hosepipe bans in place in many areas of the country. In Scotland, rivers including the Tyne and the Tweed are forecast to flow much more slowly than usual.

Next week, the government and UKCEH will produce a report based on these forecasts that will analyse how dire the situation is in the UK, with rivers running dry.

Campaigners hope that an urgent action plan is put in place, with fears that rivers could face long-term effects from the lack of water.

Last month, the Environment Agencys National Drought Group, made up of farming groups, environment experts and representatives from government agencies, met to discuss the response. They had been due to meet in October, but the meeting was moved forward due to the drastic conditions. However, the government does not enforce hosepipe bans, leaving it to water companies. It can give advice and has been urging for further action to be taken.

But charities do not think this is good enough. Josh Jones a senior technical analyst at the Rivers Trust, said: It just shows we need to implement management. Without managing the demand when theres a limited supply we are headed for rivers and wildlife in rivers heading for a difficult time. We need to slow the flow of water into rivers in the first place and replenish soil moisture, and we need more wetlands which also store water. Water companies should be putting hosepipe bans in place across the country and they should be pro active rather than retroactive, this problem has been brewing for a long time. Even if you look at a 12-month average, its below average rainfall across the country. This problem was predictable.

A spokesperson for the Angling Trust said: Lets not sugar-coat this, our rivers are dying. The situation is farcical, predictable and entirely a result of our abject failure to plan properly in this country. There hasnt been a new reservoir built in southern England since 1976, coincidentally responding to the last major drought, yet since then millions more people are living here and using more and more water. With climate change impacts being felt here and now, the government and water companies have known this is coming. Yet they have prioritised profits over the needs of our environment and wildlife.

The consequences for nature could be dire because of this lack of action, he added. He said: We are seeing an increasing amount of fish kills being reported, starved of oxygen and a lack of water, and having to cope with this on top of the pollution being poured into our rivers. And the lack of water is killing our chalk streams, for which we have a global responsibility to protect. Many of them, from the Pang in Berkshire to the Ver in Hertfordshire, are no longer flowing along long stretches of their upper reaches, some of the most important habitats for wildlife.

Reducing demand and introducing hosepipe bans is important. We are in a drought, it is a crisis, we all have to play our part. But all of this is just a sticking plaster. What we are experiencing is the new normal. We need urgent action, and a much faster response from the government, regulators and water companies.

Thames Water told the Guardian that its teams had been working 24/7 to maintain the water supply but that if the dryness continues, water-saving measures including restrictions may become necessary. The company has a statutory drought plan, and implemented the first stage of that plan in May, which was a media campaign with water-saving tips.

The next stage of the plan would be to introduce a temporary use ban which is likely to include hosepipes. The timing will depend on the amount of water used by our customers, which determines the speed at which reservoir storage declines and the amount of flow in the rivers, which determines how much water we can take to refill them, Thames Water said.

It added: Customers can really help us with this long-term planning by using water wisely  only using what they absolutely need.

The Guardian has approached Defra for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/05/uk-rivers-on-red-alert-as-water-firms-face-call-for-more-hosepipe-bans
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3423 on: Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:06:10 pm
UK rivers on red alert as water firms face call for more hosepipe bans

Campaigners say our rivers are dying after driest July in England for more than 100 years

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/aug/05/uk-rivers-on-red-alert-as-water-firms-face-call-for-more-hosepipe-bans

I'm not meaning this as a way of poo pooing the article but I remember in Sheffield back in 1995/96 it had been so dry ladybower reservoir was so low the remains of the village that was flooded to build it were uncovered.  I remember being a bit freaked out stood on someone's front doorstep and the hearth stone for the living room fireplace was clearly visible.

Anyway the council announced plans to convert miles of dried up river beds and streams into cycle paths so that people had easy access to the countryside. 

They spent fortunes with signage and clearance to get it all ready only for us only to be hit with floods pretty much every year after. 

They've never been used as Sheffield and most of South Yorkshire is flooded now sometimes several times a year.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3424 on: Yesterday at 05:47:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:33:25 pm
I'm not meaning this as a way of poo pooing the article but I remember in Sheffield back in 1995/96 it had been so dry ladybower reservoir was so low the remains of the village that was flooded to build it were uncovered.  I remember being a bit freaked out stood on someone's front doorstep and the hearth stone for the living room fireplace was clearly visible.

Anyway the council announced plans to convert miles of dried up river beds and streams into cycle paths so that people had easy access to the countryside. 

They spent fortunes with signage and clearance to get it all ready only for us only to be hit with floods pretty much every year after. 

They've never been used as Sheffield and most of South Yorkshire is flooded now sometimes several times a year.

Not at all.

Flooding is just as big an issue in the UK, as droughts.  They both will become even greater as the years go by too!

The building regs are not fit for purpose (unsurprisingly) and areas that should have never been built on, have been.  It's a complete mess and I nfeel for all the people who have to deal with their homes being regularly flooded!

A report on flooding was published in 2008 under the last Labour government - it has been ignored.  The facts are that this country is woefully prepared for droughs and floods, and they are the things that will hit it the most, with regards to climate change.

This really has been a lost decade (12 years now and counting).
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3425 on: Yesterday at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:47:12 pm
Not at all.

Flooding is just as big an issue in the UK, as droughts.  They both will become even greater as the years go by too!

The building regs are not fit for purpose (unsurprisingly) and areas that should have never been built on, have been.  It's a complete mess and I nfeel for all the people who have to deal with their homes being regularly flooded!

A report on flooding was published in 2008 under the last Labour government - it has been ignored.  The facts are that this country is woefully prepared for droughs and floods, and they are the things that will hit it the most, with regards to climate change.

This really has been a lost decade (12 years now and counting).

Flooding where we lived for 20yrs was ridiculous though thankfully it never effected where we lived.

Old pit land that was earmarked for housing was built on a flood plain, in between a lake that was created to wash the coal and an rspb wetlands with a river feeding both and the first few that were built couldn't get insurance. 

The last part they built the houses on stilts, not like in places like Bora Bora but rather they didn't have traditional footings.  Instead they used huge, solid concrete cylinders for the corners then steel girders attached on top of them.

It seemed to work as I can't recall anyone having problems.

I understand that flooding and drought are both issues connected with global warming and also again back in the 90s a lot of people misunderstanding and saying "bring it on" when discussing a rise in temps.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 12:37:44 pm »
And just like that, the letter has come through the post this morning, the WLR household is now being forced to have a meter installed by the fascists of Affinity Water and OFWAT.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 01:23:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:37:44 pm
And just like that, the letter has come through the post this morning, the WLR household is now being forced to have a meter installed by the fascists of Affinity Water and OFWAT.

You'll certainly care how much water you use now.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,702
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:23:28 pm
You'll certainly care how much water you use now.

Will Mrs WLR though?  ;D
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm »
What's wrong with a meter?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 01:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:26:50 pm
Will Mrs WLR though?  ;D

Marital bliss  ;D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,556
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 03:07:24 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:27:06 pm
What's wrong with a meter?

Nothing.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:23:28 pm
You'll certainly care how much water you use now.

Your assuming I didnt previously.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:26:50 pm
Will Mrs WLR though?  ;D

I might as well file the divorce papers now!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 