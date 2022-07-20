Everyone is concerned over this but few will make the necessary adjustment to lifestyle to suit. For instance how many would stop following the team to away day games both here and abroad? Thousands of fans from hundreds of clubs driving the length and breath of the country to follow their teams every year and to further afield on flights. The carbon footprint from that alone must be huge but will people make the effort and stop, of course they won't.



But frankly it shouldn't be on the common person to hold the responsibility for climate change, given that consumer pollution is in fact a very minor aspect in the grand scheme of things. Corporate pollution is still the main culprit here, is still the major issue.To the point that I believe some level of the shift to individual responsibility is a lobbied PR response to guilt people into minor actions they think are making a difference, rather than actually pushing against massive corporate pollution.Hell even the phrase "Carbon Footprint" was apparently coined by BP to get people to focus in on their own footprint and shift the blame onto the individual.Don't try and protest us to cut emissions, all you have to do to save the world is use cardboard straws and ride your bike for a few journeys a week, maybe even avoid going abroad this year (on a flight which will still go anyway wether you book it or not). It's your responsibility to save the world, and you can drop your eco concerns with a few slight changes to your lifestyle and then stop worrying.Everyone will have to change how we live for climate change, but there are solutions that are not only possible, but can be brought in without majorly changing our lifestyle. There just has to be commitment both from the public and governments to cut down of corporate polluting. But that government action is really where it has to come - we can make all the reasonable changes to our lives as members of the public to go greener, even go further and strip down to the bear bones to be eco friendly as individuals, and it won't make a lick of difference unless there is concentrated action against the corporations.