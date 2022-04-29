50% of population live in cities - soon it will be 70% . Climate change needs to be acted upon by all immediately. Someone justs shared the practical things they did in their house (new one - so they bought a well insulated house, south facing roof for solar panels (or with solar panels installed) turned down heating on CB boiler to 50 degrees, thermostat to 18,5 degre=, turned off CV radiators in rooms when people left and saved 50% of gas bill in March/April. Eat more plant based a few times a month, public transport and really educate oneself.



for example - Vegan diet is huge in top sport, it is far better for the planet and better for your healthy lifestyle and longevity of people and planet - if we have one extra vegan/vegetarian meal a week we can save 0.5Mton of carbon a year in the Netherlands - https://www.urgenda.nl/en/themas/climate-case/dutch-implementation-plan/'



Lewis Hamilton says the only regret he has is that he didn't go plant based sooner (2017). Not that he went from eating meat to vegan overnight. He transitioned to plant-based eating by giving up his previous diet incrementally, and that's how he would recommend you adopt a plant-based diet too. "Don't go hard," says Hamilton.

https://www.menshealth.com/uk/mhsquad/nutrition-membership/a31095632/lewis-hamilton-plant-based-diet/

https://www.livekindly.co/vegan-formula-1-champion-lewis-hamilton-what-he-eats-to-stay-fit/



He told GQ, were taught to drink milk and eat meat protein and I started looking into other areas of research around all this. The first thing was, whats happening to the animals? Secondly, the impact it can have on your body. Thats a free advantage Im going to take. If no one else wants it, well thats their loss.



What Does a Vegan Athlete Eat?

In 2018, Hamilton told Business Insider that he and other Formula One drivers typically enjoy porridge for breakfast but if hes feeling more adventurous, he might go for baked beans on toast. Other meals include slow-cooked zucchini with toasted pine nuts with a salad consisting of couscous, pomegranate, raisin, and orange peel.



In November 2017, the athlete told CNN that he enjoys a stack of pancakes every weekend.



Its crazy. Im not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what youd normally have thought diet-wise, but Im not going to complain, I love pancakes so its great, Hamilton said.



https://www.veganfoodandliving.com/features/vegan-athletes-plant-based-diet/ e.g. Lewis Hamilton, Venus & Serena Williams, Tia Blanco, Djorkovic,



What are you suggesting here? That people living in rural should move to the cities.Your point ó out top sportsmen being vegan is total waffle too. Hilarious how your example is an f1 driver. I'm sure you won't find many top rugby players or even footballers who are vegan.I would just love to hear more about how the rich and powerful can help climate change. We hear very little of that. The largest countries do sweet f all to reduce their emissions and the wealthiest people make absolutely no sacrifices. The recent space escapades of bezos and Branson highlighted how our faces are really being rubbed in it.I'm not disagreeing that we are in big trouble either but I am fed up of these feeble attempts to help matters buy shifting onus onto to the average person to solve the problem. The whole emphasis is on making us suffer so the elite can live how they like. The world's wealthiest 1 % account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. The approach is all wrong and there is little or no leadership or example being set.I believe the effects of global warming are inevitable at this point. Its still not being tackled effectively by those that can have the most impact and as per usual, greed and self interest comes to the fore.Whatever will be will be. We have no divine right to be here.