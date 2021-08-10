« previous next »
Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 203090 times)

Offline skipper757

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2800 on: August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 10, 2021, 01:16:22 pm

Almost all developed countries are reducing emissions.

But these reductions are at least cancelled out by increases in developing countries.

India now have the 3rd biggest total level of emissions (equivalent to the entire EU+UK); Brazil are 6th; Indonesia 8th. The additional problem with Brazil's emissions are that the biggest single emissions cause is burning rainforest to clear for agriculture. All are on an upwards trajectory.

None have any solid commitment to reduce or even freeze current levels - indeed, the government noises are more likely to be a defiant 'don't you in the West dare to lecture us' than acceptance that we all need to work to reduce overall GHG emissions.


India also has 1.3 billion people.  The entire EU+UK population is nowhere near that.  This is a population and wealth issue as much as it is an emissions issue.

On a per capita basis, India is way down the list.  So are Brazil (213 million people), China (1.4 billion people), Bangladesh (165 million people), Pakistan (221 million people), Indonesia (273 million people), and Nigeria (206 million people).

https://www.worldometers.info/co2-emissions/co2-emissions-per-capita/

If you want to look at GDP per capita and living standards, all those countries are going to be low.  Bangladesh produces 0.47 tons per capita of CO2 emissions (US produces 15.5, UK 5.6).  Bangladesh has a GDP per capita 1/10 the US and 1/8 the UK.  India is going to be similar.  Costa Rica, an example of a eco-conscious, eco-tourism driven country mentioned above, produces way more Co2 per capita basis than a country like Bangladesh (Costa Rica has 5 million people; Bangladesh, in an area 3x Costa Rica, has more than 30x the population).  Costa Rica's GDP per capita is also 4x Bangladesh's.

The problem is, the majority of the most-populated countries around the world are not developed.  Many of them have far lower living standards and are far less industrialized.  Their rapid growth in emissions is expected.  China's CO2 emissions trajectory has been skyward (and will probably continue to be so despite a massive amount of investment in renewables and public transit), but that's also coincided with hundreds of millions of people being lifted out of poverty.

The fact is, when the developed countries of the world industrialized and alleviated much of its own population from poverty and increased living standards, it never had to make the tradeoff of environmental impact vs. economic growth.  Now, the same developed countries are telling others, countries that are far poorer, what to do in this case.

The globe is connected anyway.  Canada and Australia have ridiculously high CO2 output per capita because a huge chunk of their economic activity is energy-related, which often ends up in places like China.  But a large chunk of the industrial activity in China also ends up back in the hands western consumers (and isn't calculated as such) as well as other Southeast Asian countries (China moving to a more service-based economy and Chinese companies building factories in Vietnam).

So who needs to cut their emissions?  It's a global issue that everyone would need to work together in, but you can see why developing countries don't like lectures.  They see developed countries' citizens driving cars everywhere, traveling multiple times a year, flying internationally, eating a lot of steak, and generally living great lives.  Yet, it's also on the developing countries' shoulders to slow their rise to reach these standards?  The answer is actually yes, but it's a fairness issue.  How does India reach the living standards of the UK without increasing emissions?  Or are you saying they can't?  "For the sake of the planet."  But that didn't stop the UK or the US in the 50s or 80s or the 1800s.  Didn't see Reagan and Thatcher say, "hang on, let's pump the brakes on capitalism for more sustainable practices."  But now that non-developed countries are lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, it's all unsustainable.  (I mean, it's true, but you can see why they'd be annoyed).

It's difficult because of the system we have around the globe.  If we cut back on consumption, it only angers the masses.  Not only would they be restricted in what they can consume, they'd also suffer economic consequences, both in employment as well as retirement savings/etc.  Sacrifices have to be made.  Imagine telling someone that's 55-years old in America right now, that growth and consumption needs to slow down.  That they can't partake in activities that are bad for the planet (like taking a cruise).  Or that the slowdown in economic activity will reduce their hard-earned retirement savings by a significant amount.  But hey, we're reducing CO2 emissions and even if you live in a tiny apartment with no car and no travel, you're still better off than people in poor developing countries.  We're in this together, right?  Good luck selling that message.

At the same time, that won't help developing countries either.  It's hard to develop if economic activity slows down globally.  Places like China and India will stagnate in growth and that's bad from a poverty/living standards perspective.  People talk about Africa's young population, resources, and development with hope.  But that's harder to achieve if we just cut back economic activity.

The thing is, if developing countries can grow but use more environmental-friendly means (you can't use the technologies today that 1870 Britain used), that's the best humanity might be able to hope for.  There aren't major climate-deniers in governments of China or India as far as I know, and both countries invest heavily in green energy.  China's got something like 99% of all EV buses in the world and a huge chunk of the rail/subway development in the 21st century has been in China.  The cost of getting a regular car in a major city can be prohibitive anyhow.  India can take the same path, as can Bangladesh and others.  Nigeria's been dependent on oil, but maybe it can also shift (it wants to be tech hub).  At the same time, every set of factories that spring up today should be more efficient than those in the past.

But the fact that the vast majority of the population around the world have significantly lower living standards or are far less industrialized and commercialized will mean that developing countries need economic growth, and that's going to have an impact on emissions.  They have to do it more sustainably, but will it be enough?  Who knows.

But lectures from developed countries are not going to fix it.  The fact that Australian and American voters routinely vote in politicians that deny the impact of climate change will also not be lost on developing countries.  Nor the fact that many developed countries (even green groups) have anti-nuclear factions. 

Put it this way, if you're the leader of one of these developing countries, how do you grow your economy?  After all, while you may be judged on green policies, you'll also be judged on how you improve people's lives.  If a fossil fuel plant is the cheapest more reliable way to power a major city/county/state and is the best way to attract businesses and industry in the short term, would you honestly say "no thanks, I'll wait for renewables to be more viable."

Technology will be a major focus, but that still needs to be balanced with development.  Unless developed countries are willing to share the wealth.  I mean, average people in developed countries paying significantly more taxes to help poor countries set up sustainable energy grids for free would be nice.  Let's see how that polls.
Offline filopastry

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2801 on: August 10, 2021, 03:21:27 pm »


In short don't hold your breath on anything particularly radical being introduced in the UK to deal with emissions
Offline conman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2802 on: August 10, 2021, 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on August 10, 2021, 03:21:27 pm


In short don't hold your breath on anything particularly radical being introduced in the UK to deal with emissions
Hence what I said above, ultimately it's a monetary problem moreso than a political problem. Though politicians either must play a big part or get out of the way (in an ideal world).
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2803 on: August 10, 2021, 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm
snip


I'm not disagreeing with you on the moral/ethical dilemma. They're points I made in my post yesterday.

But it illustrates just why this is insolvable.

The atmosphere doesn't take into account the population of countries, just the total amount of GHG's. If those countries you list double their emissions-per-capita over the next 10/15 years (more than feasible, given the trend) they still won't be as high as the UK (which sits way down in 64th place, by the way). Yet will be pumping an additional ~7,500 megatons of GHG's into the atmosphere every single year.


So when you ask whether India and other developing countries should forego industrialisation and economic advancement 'for the sake of the planet', the answer is that the moral/ethical argument is irrelevant. If they do, then they and all of us are hugely impacted.

(I would also point out that countries like India and Brazil have immense wealth inequality, so before their governments start preaching about the need to increase GHG emissions in order to lift their poverty-stricken masses out of poverty, I'd suggest they look at the parasitic billionaire scumbags in their countries hoarding the financial rewards from the labour of millions of others)

I'd also say that countries in the developing world are largely going to bear the brunt of climate change impacts, so it's in their own interests not to keep increasing GHG emissions.

None of which is to say that we in the developed world should not continue to reduce our GHG emissions.

We all need to play our part.

But we won't.
Offline filopastry

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2804 on: August 10, 2021, 04:25:29 pm »
What is the plan at present for the future of energy generation in the UK and EU anyway? Obviously Germany abandoning nuclear hasn't helped on the emissions front in the short/medium term.

In terms of renewables are there opportunities for significant solar power operations in North Africa which could be exported to Europe (although the political instability in North Africa probably doesn't help), or other large scale projects, I am guessing the issue with renewables in Europe generally is the variability of supply, if you get cloudy weather with little wind then both solar and wind power don't generate a great deal.
Offline conman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2805 on: August 10, 2021, 05:05:32 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm
India also has 1.3 billion people.  The entire EU+UK population is nowhere near that.  This is a population and wealth issue as much as it is an emissions issue....
Snip.

That's a brilliant post.

Quote from: skipper757 on August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm
But the fact that the vast majority of the population around the world have significantly lower living standards or are far less industrialized and commercialized will mean that developing countries need economic growth, and that's going to have an impact on emissions.  They have to do it more sustainably, but will it be enough?  Who knows.

Developed countries need economic growth too, as inflation demands it. Using CPI as a measure, developing countries and business's must grow between 2% & 3% per year. But rediculous money printing that's happening in these times is causing the true inflation to be much higher. Again, the system demands more growth as money is rapidly losing value.

Economically the entire world is constantly swimming against the tide trying to keep up. It's a vicious circle. So until governments stop printing money, emissions simply won't decrease enough. Also, the dollar devaluations have a much greater effect on the developing world than americans, so that's a double whammy.
Offline ChrisOH

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2806 on: August 10, 2021, 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm
India also has 1.3 billion people.  The entire EU+UK population is nowhere near that.  This is a population and wealth issue as much as it is an emissions issue.

On a per capita basis, India is way down the list.  So are Brazil (213 million people), China (1.4 billion people), Bangladesh (165 million people), Pakistan (221 million people), Indonesia (273 million people), and Nigeria (206 million people).

https://www.worldometers.info/co2-emissions/co2-emissions-per-capita/

If you want to look at GDP per capita and living standards, all those countries are going to be low.  Bangladesh produces 0.47 tons per capita of CO2 emissions (US produces 15.5, UK 5.6).  Bangladesh has a GDP per capita 1/10 the US and 1/8 the UK.  India is going to be similar.  Costa Rica, an example of a eco-conscious, eco-tourism driven country mentioned above, produces way more Co2 per capita basis than a country like Bangladesh (Costa Rica has 5 million people; Bangladesh, in an area 3x Costa Rica, has more than 30x the population).  Costa Rica's GDP per capita is also 4x Bangladesh's.

The problem is, the majority of the most-populated countries around the world are not developed.  Many of them have far lower living standards and are far less industrialized.  Their rapid growth in emissions is expected.  China's CO2 emissions trajectory has been skyward (and will probably continue to be so despite a massive amount of investment in renewables and public transit), but that's also coincided with hundreds of millions of people being lifted out of poverty.

The fact is, when the developed countries of the world industrialized and alleviated much of its own population from poverty and increased living standards, it never had to make the tradeoff of environmental impact vs. economic growth.  Now, the same developed countries are telling others, countries that are far poorer, what to do in this case.

The globe is connected anyway.  Canada and Australia have ridiculously high CO2 output per capita because a huge chunk of their economic activity is energy-related, which often ends up in places like China.  But a large chunk of the industrial activity in China also ends up back in the hands western consumers (and isn't calculated as such) as well as other Southeast Asian countries (China moving to a more service-based economy and Chinese companies building factories in Vietnam).

So who needs to cut their emissions?  It's a global issue that everyone would need to work together in, but you can see why developing countries don't like lectures.  They see developed countries' citizens driving cars everywhere, traveling multiple times a year, flying internationally, eating a lot of steak, and generally living great lives.  Yet, it's also on the developing countries' shoulders to slow their rise to reach these standards?  The answer is actually yes, but it's a fairness issue.  How does India reach the living standards of the UK without increasing emissions?  Or are you saying they can't?  "For the sake of the planet."  But that didn't stop the UK or the US in the 50s or 80s or the 1800s.  Didn't see Reagan and Thatcher say, "hang on, let's pump the brakes on capitalism for more sustainable practices."  But now that non-developed countries are lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, it's all unsustainable.  (I mean, it's true, but you can see why they'd be annoyed).

It's difficult because of the system we have around the globe.  If we cut back on consumption, it only angers the masses.  Not only would they be restricted in what they can consume, they'd also suffer economic consequences, both in employment as well as retirement savings/etc.  Sacrifices have to be made.  Imagine telling someone that's 55-years old in America right now, that growth and consumption needs to slow down.  That they can't partake in activities that are bad for the planet (like taking a cruise).  Or that the slowdown in economic activity will reduce their hard-earned retirement savings by a significant amount.  But hey, we're reducing CO2 emissions and even if you live in a tiny apartment with no car and no travel, you're still better off than people in poor developing countries.  We're in this together, right?  Good luck selling that message.

At the same time, that won't help developing countries either.  It's hard to develop if economic activity slows down globally.  Places like China and India will stagnate in growth and that's bad from a poverty/living standards perspective.  People talk about Africa's young population, resources, and development with hope.  But that's harder to achieve if we just cut back economic activity.

The thing is, if developing countries can grow but use more environmental-friendly means (you can't use the technologies today that 1870 Britain used), that's the best humanity might be able to hope for.  There aren't major climate-deniers in governments of China or India as far as I know, and both countries invest heavily in green energy.  China's got something like 99% of all EV buses in the world and a huge chunk of the rail/subway development in the 21st century has been in China.  The cost of getting a regular car in a major city can be prohibitive anyhow.  India can take the same path, as can Bangladesh and others.  Nigeria's been dependent on oil, but maybe it can also shift (it wants to be tech hub).  At the same time, every set of factories that spring up today should be more efficient than those in the past.

But the fact that the vast majority of the population around the world have significantly lower living standards or are far less industrialized and commercialized will mean that developing countries need economic growth, and that's going to have an impact on emissions.  They have to do it more sustainably, but will it be enough?  Who knows.

But lectures from developed countries are not going to fix it.  The fact that Australian and American voters routinely vote in politicians that deny the impact of climate change will also not be lost on developing countries.  Nor the fact that many developed countries (even green groups) have anti-nuclear factions. 

Put it this way, if you're the leader of one of these developing countries, how do you grow your economy?  After all, while you may be judged on green policies, you'll also be judged on how you improve people's lives.  If a fossil fuel plant is the cheapest more reliable way to power a major city/county/state and is the best way to attract businesses and industry in the short term, would you honestly say "no thanks, I'll wait for renewables to be more viable."

Technology will be a major focus, but that still needs to be balanced with development.  Unless developed countries are willing to share the wealth.  I mean, average people in developed countries paying significantly more taxes to help poor countries set up sustainable energy grids for free would be nice.  Let's see how that polls.

Urgh, this is one the best posts I've ever read on this website which makes it as resoundingly depressing.

And this folks, is why there is no advanced civilisations in the stars.
Offline Garrus

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2807 on: August 10, 2021, 05:22:16 pm »
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2808 on: August 10, 2021, 05:49:03 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on August 10, 2021, 02:38:06 pm


Just chiming in to agree with the others, great post.
Offline Red Raw

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2809 on: August 11, 2021, 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 10, 2021, 02:37:12 pm
The video is very enlightening and well worth a watch.
Hans is great. He not only had a brilliant mind, he was and (thanks to YouTube/TED etc.) remains a brilliant educator and human being. He has the enviable skill of being able to synthesise complicated and many faceted problems through data and distill the salient information into a form that can be understood by anyone and, just as importantly, used to design meaninful policy interventions. Through the WHO he also worked on things like ebola outbreaks, using the available data to tackle the spread of the disease in real time.

The Gapminder foundation he set up (https://www.gapminder.org) is now run by his son Ola, who continues the work to educate the rest of us about the developing world. The animated bubble charts he developed and often uses to tell his stories are made freely available and can be downloaded and used offline to visualise other datasets (https://www.gapminder.org/tools/#$chart-type=bubbles&url=v1).
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2810 on: August 11, 2021, 02:19:20 pm »
Quote from: conman on August 10, 2021, 03:44:50 pm
Hence what I said above, ultimately it's a monetary problem moreso than a political problem. Though politicians either must play a big part or get out of the way (in an ideal world).

it's a system problem, which is a result of politics and the way we've setup our economy and resulting priorities.
Offline conman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2811 on: August 11, 2021, 02:52:14 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 11, 2021, 02:19:20 pm
it's a system problem, which is a result of politics and the way we've setup our economy and resulting priorities.
Yea, i agree. But it's not just how the economy is set up, it's the money itself and the excessive printing of it and meddling with it which is broken.

My point is focusing on reducing emissions only or taking carbon out of the atmosphere is not enough. It's not near enough.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2812 on: August 11, 2021, 02:55:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 11, 2021, 02:19:20 pm
it's a system problem, which is a result of politics and the way we've setup our economy and resulting priorities.


It is.

Developing countries are going to continue to require more and more energy to continue to develop.

Developed countries have picked much of the low-hanging fruit in terms of relatively painless emissions reductions.

The only solutions that have any hope of actually reversing the shitstorm would require unprecedented, massive investment in cross-border projects to bring energy availability to all within  specific regions of the globe by utilising the renewables potential in individual countries - whether that be solar, wind, tidal, hydro, nuclear - and supplying as a public service rather than a milch-cow for corporations and already wealthy investors.

But that will never happen due to parochial self-interest and, more pertinently, the established orthodoxy that has evolved since the 80's that public projects under public ownership providing a public service at a subsidised or cost price should be replaced by profit-making ventures by private corporations. There are immensely rich people and powerful corporations who leverage their wealth and power into having a lot of control over government policy in pretty much all countries of the world. The 'corporate-capitalist' orthodoxy is here to stay because these people and corporations insist that it stays.

 
What I think is that countries will carry on publicly paying some lip-service to addressing the underlying causes, but mostly follow a policy of mitigation of the effects.

As the more catastrophic impacts begin to hit, countries will turn on each other, with the accompanying rise of nationalism, enmity towards migrants, and ramping up of military capability by the wealthier countries.
 

Humans as an entire species don't have the ability to universally act in a globally cooperative and altruistic way. Many, maybe even most, do. But as long as there's a powerful minority seeking to act in their own [financial] self-interest & greed, cooperation won't happen.
Offline TSC

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2813 on: August 11, 2021, 11:06:54 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58130893

Hottest ever recorded temp in Europe today in Sicily
Offline 24∗7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2814 on: August 12, 2021, 06:17:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on August 11, 2021, 11:06:54 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58130893

Hottest ever recorded temp in Europe today in Sicily
Did you notice the name of the anticyclone causing the heatwave?

Lucifer.

Yes, way!

Either prophetic or a sick sense of humour :lmao :o
Offline thejbs

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2815 on: August 13, 2021, 12:27:32 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 12, 2021, 06:17:04 pm
Did you notice the name of the anticyclone causing the heatwave?

Lucifer.

Yes, way!

Either prophetic or a sick sense of humour :lmao :o

I think its just a reactionary nickname created in the press, rather than an official designation.

And kinda unfair on the devil too, considering it was god that always did the destructive weather stuff.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2816 on: August 13, 2021, 06:09:13 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 13, 2021, 12:27:32 am
I think its just a reactionary nickname created in the press, rather than an official designation.

And kinda unfair on the devil too, considering it was god that always did the destructive weather stuff.
Offline jillc

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2817 on: August 15, 2021, 10:31:51 am »
This report is really scary.

http://a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AANkRXX?ocid=st
Offline TSC

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2818 on: August 20, 2021, 11:06:43 am »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 12:23:42 am »

Rain falls at Greenland ice summit for first time on record

Rain fell at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet last week for the first time on record, scientists said.

It is another worrying sign of warming for the ice sheet already melting at an increasing rate.

"That's not a healthy sign for an ice sheet," said Indran iDas, a glaciologist with Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

"Water on ice is bad  It makes the ice sheet more prone to surface melt."

Not only is water warmer than the usual snow, it is also darker, so it absorbs more sunlight rather than reflecting it away.

That meltwater is streaming into the ocean, causing sea levels to rise.

Already, melting from Greenland's ice sheet, the world's second-largest after Antarctica's, has caused around 25% of global sea level rise seen over the last few decades.

Scientists estimate that share is expected to grow, as global temperatures increase.

The rain fell for several hours at the ice sheet's 3,216-metre summit on 14 August, where temperatures remained above freezing for around nine hours, scientists at the US National Snow and Ice Data Center said.

Temperatures at the ice cap almost never lift above freezing, but have now done so three times in less than a decade.

In total, 7 billion tonnes of rain fell across Greenland over three days, from 14-16 August, which is the largest amount since records began in 1950.

The rain and high temperatures triggered extensive melting across the island, which suffered a surface ice mass loss on 15 August that was seven times above the average for mid-August.

The record-breaking rain is the latest in a string of warning signs about how climate change is affecting Greenland's ice sheet.

Greenland experienced a massive melting event in late July, when enough ice melted in a single day to cover the US state of Florida in 5cm of water.

That melting event and last week's rain were both caused by air circulation patterns which meant warm, moist air temporarily covered the island.

"This alarming rain at the summit of Greenland is not an isolated event," said Twila Moon, deputy lead scientist with the US National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Along with rising floods, fires, and other extremes, it is one of many "alarm bells" signalling the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, she said.

"We really have to stay laser-focused on adapting, as well as reducing the potential for those to become truly devastating."

https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2021/0820/1242038-greenland-ice-sheet/
