Author Topic: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)  (Read 200338 times)

Online Dench57

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm
In short, we fucked and unless all governments make substantial changes asap then we are at least double fucked, probably triple fucked.

"Vote for us and we will impoverish everyone in a way that up until recently would have been considered a nightmarish scenario, for the benefit of people in 50 - 100 years time when you will be long dead!"

Then you've also got telling other countries what they have to do, and them not agreeing - what do you do then?

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm
In short, we fucked and unless all governments make substantial changes asap then we are at least double fucked, probably triple fucked.

So we're fucked, then, because there's not a government on the planet that's going to make any substantial changes. It feels like a doctor's told me I've only got 20 / 30 years left to live.

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm
"Vote for us and we will impoverish everyone in a way that up until recently would have been considered a nightmarish scenario, for the benefit of people in 50 - 100 years time when you will be long dead!"

Then you've also got telling other countries what they have to do, and them not agreeing - what do you do then?



I suspect that "votes" and "elections" will become a thing of a past once shit really hits the fan. I also think wars are going to happen... I guess a nuclear winter would help cool things down a bit, looking on the bright side!
Online Dench57

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
So we're fucked, then, because there's not a government on the planet that's going to make any substantial changes. It feels like a doctor's told me I've only got 20 / 30 years left to live.

I suspect that "votes" and "elections" will become a thing of a past once shit really hits the fan. I also think wars are going to happen... I guess a nuclear winter would help cool things down a bit, looking on the bright side!

Yeah exactly. I just don't hold any hope in the governments and corporations of the world doing what needs to be done to halt/reverse this. I feel like our only chance is for a major scientific/tech breakthrough (like a plausible way of removing billions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere).
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm
"Vote for us and we will impoverish everyone in a way that up until recently would have been considered a nightmarish scenario, for the benefit of people in 50 - 100 years time when you will be long dead!"

Then you've also got telling other countries what they have to do, and them not agreeing - what do you do then?

Change isn't always bad, how about an agreed % of GDP to invest in renewables and other carbon reduction technologies, that type of thing.

Also it isn't 50 - 100 years, pollution is making people very ill all across the world today. Take my small example, I suffer from eustachian tube dysfunction and a few years ago was put permanently on a steroidal spray which helped me manage the symptoms, doc at the time said it was probably pollution but not really sure. Feb last year I had a prescription renewal appointment and he asked me about how much I was taking it, told him I was minimising it as much as possible but he said that at the level I was taking it (under the prescribed dosage) I would lose my sense of smell, casually of course as doctors do, shit me up of course. Anyway the next month covid kicked in and I didn't have to travel to work anymore, a few weeks in and no need for any spray, been the same since.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 09:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
So we're fucked, then, because there's not a government on the planet that's going to make any substantial changes. It feels like a doctor's told me I've only got 20 / 30 years left to live.

Yup, lots of bluster that governments are going to make changes etc. supporting the message that we are just fucked then when those policies fail to emerge we will be heading to triple fucked which hopefully allows a huge change to swing it backed to double fucked. We need Paris twice as fast agreements type of changes!
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 09:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
So we're fucked, then, because there's not a government on the planet that's going to make any substantial changes.

The issue is that countries in the developed world are saying "We've cut our emissions and will continue to do so; you people in the developing world need to stop increasing yours."

And countries in the developing world saying "The developed world has had all the economic benefits of industrialisation for decades and the GHG's from that have caused this shit in the first place, so why should we be denied industrialisation and be able to get to the same point as you lot?"

Unfortunately, it's akin to an analogy of a lifeboat that can only hold, say, 50 people; even just one person more and it will sink. There's 50 people already on the boat who got there first but another 50 people in the water who will drown if they don't get on the boat. But if any do get on the boat, everybody drowns. How do you square that?

Of course, a big factor (not really talked about) in the developed world being able to cut GHG's over the past 30-40 years is that they have exported a large production of their manufacturing process to cheap-labour countries so that corporations can make even bigger profits. But that also exports the emission of GHG's.

The solution cannot happen in this world where corporate hegemony rules and dictates policy to governments in the vast majority of countries, whether in the developed or developing worlds. They are solely focused on maximising profit, as that is their entire reason for existing. And they're incredibly short-termist (especially the American model, with its quarterly results obsession, which has been adopted almost universally in the UK, and to varying degrees across other countries)

The only hope for humanity and the world is to pull all production/manufacturing, power generation and transport under a single control to serve the interests of humanity in general and not for the economic benefit of a relatively tiny number of owners of capital.

And there's not a cat in hell's chance of that happening.

So we're fucked, as you say.

Best we can hope is that it doesn't happen in the lifetime of ourselves, our children, our grandchildren. But what a fucking legacy.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
I suspect that "votes" and "elections" will become a thing of a past once shit really hits the fan. I also think wars are going to happen... I guess a nuclear winter would help cool things down a bit, looking on the bright side!

Two excellent points.

As I've said before, the first really serious effects will come from shifting weather patterns and the impacts these have on both droughts and floods. Off the back of that there'll be internal unrest, civil wars, mass migrations, more authoritarian governments. As mass migrations spill into other countries, it spreads the unrest. I doubt there'd be a nuclear war, but who knows what kind of shithouses and nutcases will find themselves in power.

I've also said that the UK is at a relative advantage to cope with the impacts of climate change. We are in a temperate zone on the western edge of a continental landmass, with a diverse geography. We're also an island, which gives us more control over who can and cannot enter the country.

How does the UK react to a mass migration that spreads across Europe? Does it go self-serving and pull up the drawbridge? Or does it be altruistic and help take in millions of people who are the victims of drought, famine, war? But doesn't the latter risk a version of the lifeboat analogy? We're a small, already overpopulated island with limited food production capacity and very much lacking in energy security (relying on importing fuel), and with limited natural resources. We've seen with the whole Brexit & 'red wall' idiocy how quickly people turn nationalist with propaganda that blames 'furriners'. You can easily imagine how nationalism would be ramped up many notches higher still if a government didn't slam the door shut and deploy gunships in the Channel.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 06:14:24 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 07:18:47 pm
I suspect that "votes" and "elections" will become a thing of a past once shit really hits the fan. I also think wars are going to happen... I guess a nuclear winter would help cool things down a bit, looking on the bright side!

Whilst I agree that war is nearly due, it won't be for the dick-swinging exercise that it is always been. It would probably be for clean drinking water, and would not involve any soldiers on the ground or missiles in the air. It will be fought digitally, and we are already seeing glimpses here and there. That could result in a Nuclear Winter and an eerie winter 1970s and 1980s feel.

As for climate change? Nah. Call me a pessimist or realist or whatever. Humans are not capable of doing anything for collective gains. Our actions today might postpone the doom. But that's about it. Maybe 30 or 40 years at max. We will be back to our previous selves raping and plundering nature without realizing that it's a war that humans can never ever win! But I think that's up for discussion in another thread.
Offline scatman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 09:09:54 am »
Nah Sian is right, we are fucked. Some developing countries have made great strides like Costa Rica but we neeed everyone on board to stop this disaster. It feels ominous and that's never going to happen. I mean we always praise the Germans for stuff like this normally but aren't even they opening new coal stations?
Offline 24∗7

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 06:14:24 am
Whilst I agree that war is nearly due, it won't be for the dick-swinging exercise that it is always been. It would probably be for clean drinking water, and would not involve any soldiers on the ground or missiles in the air. It will be fought digitally, and we are already seeing glimpses here and there. That could result in a Nuclear Winter and an eerie winter 1970s and 1980s feel.
Correct - it's already started.
Online wampa1

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 09:36:54 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm
Yeah exactly. I just don't hold any hope in the governments and corporations of the world doing what needs to be done to halt/reverse this. I feel like our only chance is for a major scientific/tech breakthrough (like a plausible way of removing billions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere).
https://theconversation.com/engineers-have-built-machines-to-scrub-co-from-the-air-but-will-it-halt-climate-change-152975
Online conman

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Serious question..

Considering that iInflation keeps society on a treadmill of ever higher prices and needing more consumption and more production....forever.

How is possible to solve climate change from an economic system that REQUIRES inflation?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm
Yeah exactly. I just don't hold any hope in the governments and corporations of the world doing what needs to be done to halt/reverse this. I feel like our only chance is for a major scientific/tech breakthrough (like a plausible way of removing billions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere).

Agree. Whether scientists can do it at the scale necessary, it's unclear.

I'm unconvinced we'll see any drastic action. Billionaires are too busy flying into space than using their wealth for the greater good and governments are more or less a shitshow across the globe who seem far too tentative to promise anything drastic which is needed.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: conman on Today at 10:02:49 am
Serious question..

Considering that iInflation keeps society on a treadmill of ever higher prices and needing more consumption and more production....forever.

How is possible to solve climate change from an economic system that REQUIRES inflation?

Please don't turn this into another Bitcoin thread.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Climate Emergency is already here. How much worse it gets is still up to us (?)
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:20:28 am
Please don't turn this into another Bitcoin thread.

 ;D

Bitcoin solves everything, apparently.
