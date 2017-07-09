So we're fucked, then, because there's not a government on the planet that's going to make any substantial changes.



I suspect that "votes" and "elections" will become a thing of a past once shit really hits the fan. I also think wars are going to happen... I guess a nuclear winter would help cool things down a bit, looking on the bright side!



The issue is that countries in the developed world are saying "We've cut our emissions and will continue to do so; you people in the developing world need to stop increasing yours."And countries in the developing world saying "The developed world has had all the economic benefits of industrialisation for decades and the GHG's from that have caused this shit in the first place, so why should we be denied industrialisation and be able to get to the same point as you lot?"Unfortunately, it's akin to an analogy of a lifeboat that can only hold, say, 50 people; even just one person more and it will sink. There's 50 people already on the boat who got there first but another 50 people in the water who will drown if they don't get on the boat. But if any do get on the boat, everybody drowns. How do you square that?Of course, a big factor (not really talked about) in the developed world being able to cut GHG's over the past 30-40 years is that they have exported a large production of their manufacturing process to cheap-labour countries so that corporations can make even bigger profits. But that also exports the emission of GHG's.The solution cannot happen in this world where corporate hegemony rules and dictates policy to governments in the vast majority of countries, whether in the developed or developing worlds. They are solely focused on maximising profit, as that is their entire reason for existing. And they're incredibly short-termist (especially the American model, with its quarterly results obsession, which has been adopted almost universally in the UK, and to varying degrees across other countries)The only hope for humanity and the world is to pull all production/manufacturing, power generation and transport under a single control to serve the interests of humanity in general and not for the economic benefit of a relatively tiny number of owners of capital.And there's not a cat in hell's chance of that happening.So we're fucked, as you say.Best we can hope is that it doesn't happen in the lifetime of ourselves, our children, our grandchildren. But what a fucking legacy.Two excellent points.As I've said before, the first really serious effects will come from shifting weather patterns and the impacts these have on both droughts and floods. Off the back of that there'll be internal unrest, civil wars, mass migrations, more authoritarian governments. As mass migrations spill into other countries, it spreads the unrest. I doubt there'd be a nuclear war, but who knows what kind of shithouses and nutcases will find themselves in power.I've also said that the UK is at a relative advantage to cope with the impacts of climate change. We are in a temperate zone on the western edge of a continental landmass, with a diverse geography. We're also an island, which gives us more control over who can and cannot enter the country.How does the UK react to a mass migration that spreads across Europe? Does it go self-serving and pull up the drawbridge? Or does it be altruistic and help take in millions of people who are the victims of drought, famine, war? But doesn't the latter risk a version of the lifeboat analogy? We're a small, already overpopulated island with limited food production capacity and very much lacking in energy security (relying on importing fuel), and with limited natural resources. We've seen with the whole Brexit & 'red wall' idiocy how quickly people turn nationalist with propaganda that blames 'furriners'. You can easily imagine how nationalism would be ramped up many notches higher still if a government didn't slam the door shut and deploy gunships in the Channel.