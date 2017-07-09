« previous next »
Author Topic: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?  (Read 31309 times)

Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #120 on: September 29, 2022, 05:03:11 pm »
Spooky fuckin' doyle.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #121 on: September 29, 2022, 05:37:51 pm »
John Barnes was my absolute hero growing up. But Beardsley wasnt far behind. He was such a live wire, and one of the best dribblers Ive seen. Different to Barnes who was all Grace and impossible to knock off the ball. Beardsley was just really direct and had a great shimmy, like no one else Ive seen for us apart from maybe Benayoun.

Scored all types of goals too, as well as being a brilliant provider in the classic Liverpool number 7 mould.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #122 on: September 29, 2022, 10:07:39 pm »
He ball control and dribbling were magnetic. He was so "twitchy" that he could wait for the defender to make the first move.

He scored a volley from a tight angle against a team in blue that baffles me. Anybody that has played football knows how difficult it us to do that with your weaker foot.

I think the commentary was "Beardsley! What a lovely goal! What a lovely goal!
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #123 on: September 29, 2022, 10:21:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 29, 2022, 10:07:39 pm
He ball control and dribbling were magnetic. He was so "twitchy" that he could wait for the defender to make the first move.

He scored a volley from a tight angle against a team in blue that baffles me. Anybody that has played football knows how difficult it us to do that with your weaker foot.

I think the commentary was "Beardsley! What a lovely goal! What a lovely goal!

Against Everton. My 4th ever game at Anfield. :D

and he gets a kiss for it. From a man, incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt!

About 3.10 in here: https://youtu.be/XeXtp2v9MTE
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #124 on: September 29, 2022, 10:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 29, 2022, 10:21:20 pm
Against Everton. My 4th ever game at Anfield. :D

and he gets a kiss for it. From a man, incidentally wearing a blue striped shirt!
Really? Wow!

What was it like watching the '88 team live?
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #125 on: September 29, 2022, 10:46:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September 29, 2022, 10:24:56 pm
Really? Wow!

What was it like watching the '88 team live?

The best. Thankfully I went more than once that season, because the first game I went to I spent watching John Barnes for most of it.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #126 on: September 29, 2022, 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 29, 2022, 04:51:29 pm
Beardo was a great player!  As others have said, was a huge mistake when we sold him!
I'll never understand it
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 12:02:40 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 29, 2022, 11:06:55 pm
I'll never understand it

We paid £2.9m for Dean Saunders and sold Beardsley for £1m. I blame FSG.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 01:51:26 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:02:40 am
We paid £2.9m for Dean Saunders and sold Beardsley for £1m. I blame FSG.

Souness was such a disastrous manager for us - he sold so many quality Reds and replaced them with dross. Just had a massive ego and was really destructive. Some ex-players just aren't cut out for elite management
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:40:58 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:51:26 am
Souness was such a disastrous manager for us - he sold so many quality Reds and replaced them with dross. Just had a massive ego and was really destructive. Some ex-players just aren't cut out for elite management

I wonder how it would have been for us if we'd just held on till the end of the season and appointed John Toshack instead.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 06:22:20 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 01:51:26 am
Souness was such a disastrous manager for us - he sold so many quality Reds and replaced them with dross. Just had a massive ego and was really destructive. Some ex-players just aren't cut out for elite management

Souness had to sell players to meet the 4 foreigners rule, problem was he replaced them with utter dross.

Saunders was unfathomable one, Souness signed him as a striker, but Souness played him on the left & not surprisingly Saunders struggled, then Souness sold Saunders to Villa a year later,  quite a few were sold to Villa.

Beardsley was another one, great player, but bizarrely sold to Everton, fair enough if Beardsley wanted to leave, but the clubs you don't sell to, are Everton & United, & Beardsley would never have gone back to Newcastle at that time, Newcastle were in the second division then & struggling big time
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:47:52 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on September 29, 2022, 05:03:11 pm
Spooky fuckin' doyle.

He'd be worth a 6-egg omelette topped with some lovely, lovely runny fuckin poachies and a couple of hard boilers on the side. Aah he's a good lad our Peter.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:52:43 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:47:52 am
He'd be worth a 6-egg omelette topped with some lovely, lovely runny fuckin poachies and a couple of hard boilers on the side. Aah he's a good lad our Peter.

Theyd better be propah fookin runny.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 08:18:20 am »
Peak Barnes and Beardsley together was as good as it gets, 2 outstanding creative players with a telepathic understanding
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:02:40 am
We paid £2.9m for Dean Saunders and sold Beardsley for £1m. I blame FSG.
you have to ask where Pogba was in all this

Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:22:20 am
Souness had to sell players to meet the 4 foreigners rule, problem was he replaced them with utter dross.

But with Beardsley being English it makes even less sense to sell him

We could have got another 6 years out of him
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:18:20 am
Peak Barnes and Beardsley together was as good as it gets, 2 outstanding creative players with a telepathic understanding

The amount of goals we score that started with them playing a one-two to get Barnes away in space down the left.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:03:07 am
you have to ask where Pogba was in all this

When we signed Dean Saunders? He was ripping it up for Sheffield Wednesday. Surprised Souness didn't sign him as a Souness replacement.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 09:08:28 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:07:43 am
When we signed Dean Saunders? He was ripping it up for Sheffield Wednesday. Surprised Souness didn't sign him as a Souness replacement.

Can we not knock it?
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:05:12 am
The amount of goals we score that started with them playing a one-two to get Barnes away in space down the left.
Barnes crossing for Aldridge to knock it in then
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 am »
All joking aside, Beardsley is one of the great forgotten players not just of Liverpool but footbal in general. Barnes was just about that slight level above him, but Beardsley for 2-3 seasons was easily one of the best 11 players in the league. Also very unorthodox - he practically invented the no-backlift finish.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:14:49 am
Barnes crossing for Aldridge to knock it in then

Or Ray Houghton away at Goodison in the cup.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:42:06 am
Or Ray Houghton away at Goodison in the cup.
WHAT A TEAM
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
He's at Carlisle Golf Club tomorrow. 
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:27:26 am »
In today's market, a hundred million quid.

Brilliant footballer.
Re: Why did Peter Beardsley leave all those years ago? What would he be worth today?
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:13:01 am »
I'm sorry but just not a good looking fella so has benefited from that with people over-compensating and overrating his actual footballing ability.

Absolutely no David Beckham in any way, shape or form.
