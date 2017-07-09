Souness was such a disastrous manager for us - he sold so many quality Reds and replaced them with dross. Just had a massive ego and was really destructive. Some ex-players just aren't cut out for elite management



Souness had to sell players to meet the 4 foreigners rule, problem was he replaced them with utter dross.Saunders was unfathomable one, Souness signed him as a striker, but Souness played him on the left & not surprisingly Saunders struggled, then Souness sold Saunders to Villa a year later, quite a few were sold to Villa.Beardsley was another one, great player, but bizarrely sold to Everton, fair enough if Beardsley wanted to leave, but the clubs you don't sell to, are Everton & United, & Beardsley would never have gone back to Newcastle at that time, Newcastle were in the second division then & struggling big time