« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Give blood!  (Read 2841 times)

Offline Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #40 on: July 19, 2012, 10:34:25 pm »
Just given donation number 9. Apparently after the next one I get some kind of badge - woohoo!
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #41 on: July 19, 2012, 10:36:50 pm »
^^^  ;)
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,083
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #42 on: July 21, 2012, 01:03:57 am »
Quote from: Rusty on July 17, 2012, 01:27:38 pm
Thanks for that - as it is I had actually already registered for that but didn't realise you could check for available appointments online with it!!

Have just cancelled next week's appointment so I can donate tomorrow morning!


Great news :) Glad I could help

I love doing it personally, gives me a good feeling and makes me think I am 'giving something back'
Logged

Offline Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #43 on: July 21, 2012, 05:14:09 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on July 21, 2012, 01:03:57 am
Great news :) Glad I could help

I love doing it personally, gives me a good feeling and makes me think I am 'giving something back'

Exactly, that's why I do it too. Plus, you never know, one day I might be in a car crash or something and need a blood transfusion myself, so would like to feel I'm "in credit" ;D
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Offline Nice Guy Davey

  • Official Orange Wednesday supplier to JerseyKopite
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
  • Can you imagine Doobiein your funk ?
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #44 on: July 21, 2012, 05:49:33 pm »
Just given donation number 40. Anyone toying with the idea, just go and do it. men can now donate 4 times a year now as well
Logged
Nunquam Solitari Ambulabitis

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,401
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #45 on: January 31, 2013, 02:39:58 pm »
Bump.

Going tomorrow. Get out there and do it :)
Logged

Offline El Phes

  • Answers to Judith, but only on Thurdays.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
    • Portraits / Weddings / Commercial / Events
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #46 on: January 31, 2013, 05:18:39 pm »
Quote from: JerseyAndyBurton on January 31, 2013, 02:39:58 pm
Bump.

Going tomorrow. Get out there and do it :)

Going on Monday!!
Logged

Offline Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,434
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #47 on: January 31, 2013, 06:04:31 pm »
I've also got 3 people from work to sign up - 1 has already donated, 1 went but they didn't take her blood (got another appointment this week) and the 3rd has registered but hasn't got an appointment yet.
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Offline xavidub

  • Not on message, ennui
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,355
  • SOS Member No. 6218
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #48 on: January 31, 2013, 08:13:30 pm »
I am not allowed to give blood because I lived in the UK during the BSE crisis.

Despite being a vegetarian :(
Logged
You have to try very hard to see what's going on in front of your face

Offline Zanchent

  • Sole creator and only disciple to the brand new yet enchanting, charming, one might say "revolutionary", religion known, quite unpredictably, as Zanchentism. It's like Zen, only not.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • RTK
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #49 on: January 31, 2013, 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: xavidub on January 31, 2013, 08:13:30 pm
I am not allowed to give blood because I lived in the UK during the BSE crisis.

Despite being a vegetarian :(

Haha. My sexuality denies me the ability... sad.
Logged

Offline El Phes

  • Answers to Judith, but only on Thurdays.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
    • Portraits / Weddings / Commercial / Events
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #50 on: February 1, 2013, 12:19:03 pm »
Quote from: xavidub on January 31, 2013, 08:13:30 pm
I am not allowed to give blood because I lived in the UK during the BSE crisis.

So did I, but I still give blood.

Quote from: Zanchent on January 31, 2013, 08:35:50 pm
My sexuality denies me the ability... sad.

Why is it sad? Do you mean you are being targetted?

Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,401
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #51 on: February 4, 2013, 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKopite on January 31, 2013, 02:39:58 pm
Bump.

Going tomorrow. Get out there and do it :)

Got a lovely badge and certificate for my 10th donation. Only took me 9 years or so. How time flies.
Logged

Offline Zanchent

  • Sole creator and only disciple to the brand new yet enchanting, charming, one might say "revolutionary", religion known, quite unpredictably, as Zanchentism. It's like Zen, only not.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • RTK
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #52 on: February 4, 2013, 06:41:04 pm »
Quote from: El Phes on February  1, 2013, 12:19:03 pm
So did I, but I still give blood.

Why is it sad? Do you mean you are being targetted?

No... I just mean I could potentially help someone but can't - and I do most certainly not have aids... yet.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,044
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Give blood!
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:49:05 pm »


If you can then please get out there and you could literally save someones life!


https://www.blood.co.uk/
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 