He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!
Thanks for that - as it is I had actually already registered for that but didn't realise you could check for available appointments online with it!!Have just cancelled next week's appointment so I can donate tomorrow morning!
Great news Glad I could helpI love doing it personally, gives me a good feeling and makes me think I am 'giving something back'
Bump.Going tomorrow. Get out there and do it
I am not allowed to give blood because I lived in the UK during the BSE crisis.Despite being a vegetarian
I am not allowed to give blood because I lived in the UK during the BSE crisis.
My sexuality denies me the ability... sad.
So did I, but I still give blood.Why is it sad? Do you mean you are being targetted?
