« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 25481 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,465
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #240 on: September 2, 2022, 07:23:47 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on September  2, 2022, 07:20:12 am
how much did they spend in total?
£145m I believe
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,729
  • Bam!
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #241 on: September 2, 2022, 08:27:47 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on September  2, 2022, 07:20:12 am
how much did they spend in total?

Around 145 million

The players left from last season squad are:

Jordan Smith (3rd choice GK)
Joe Worral CB
Steve Cook CB
Loic Soh CB
Scott McKenna CB
Jack Colback CM
Ryan Yates CM
Harry Arter CM
Cafu CM
Brennan Johnson CM
Sam Surridge ST
Lyle Taylor ST
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,946
  • Truthiness
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #242 on: September 2, 2022, 09:34:04 am »
@mattrushbrooke

Imagine the Nottingham Forest summer signings doing their initiation songs in the hotel the night before their next away game, itll be like fucking Live Aid.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #243 on: September 2, 2022, 12:26:27 pm »
At least they've gotten the toughest part of the schedule out but no doubt a convincing win at home to Bournemouth is going to be crucial to lift the pressure off the shoulders of Cooper and the new guys. It was set up in a way where they could've easily been on say one point after five games but now they're on five so it's going to be game on for them from here. Looks like Forest have a very high mid-table ceiling if they gel the different parts together but they could also go down if they don't. Which in turn risks leading to the demise of the whole club.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,032
  • Legend
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #244 on: September 2, 2022, 12:30:32 pm »
21 players in one window is insane.

I'd love to know who our 21st player back is we signed.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #245 on: September 2, 2022, 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  2, 2022, 12:30:32 pm
21 players in one window is insane.

I'd love to know who our 21st player back is we signed.

As the world's most expensive players flock to the Premier League driving up the quality of mid-table teams compared to in the past, this type of transfer window will be more common in the future. That is unless enough money gets into the Championship that predicted mid-table sides like Forest last year had squads of handy enough players to actually stay up if they got promoted. Bournemouth getting smashed 9-0 with a scoreline that could've been a lot more is probably proof enough that you nowadays need to do something in order to stay up.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #246 on: September 2, 2022, 12:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  2, 2022, 12:30:32 pm
21 players in one window is insane.

I'd love to know who our 21st player back is we signed.

Billy Liddell.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,148
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #247 on: September 2, 2022, 12:44:40 pm »
I wouldnt say they've actually signed anyone particularly surprising for a newly promoted team needing a lot of players. Lodi is probably the only one who stands out that he's taken a bit of a dive from where he was. Its just the quantity thats surprising
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #248 on: September 2, 2022, 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  2, 2022, 12:30:32 pm
21 players in one window is insane.

I'd love to know who our 21st player back is we signed.
Mo Salah!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,032
  • Legend
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #249 on: September 2, 2022, 12:58:56 pm »
I have it as Andy Lonergan   Middlesbrough   Free   15 Jul, 2019
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #250 on: September 2, 2022, 01:06:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  2, 2022, 07:22:46 am
Pretty sure theyll get relegated. They look championship level, and introducing so many players is just an impossible task

It's quite curious this team chemistry thing. How much it really means. Spain obviously benefitted from some time from the Xavi/Iniesta connection but they still managed to play like Barcelona without much of the team present. For me, I have no doubts that good players gel pretty quickly. If you'd put together the French national team minus Mbappé and had them play against PSG in Ligue 1, I'm not so certain that 'not playing together' would be an issue for too long. The issue is, are the Forest players really good enough? For me they look like a team a touch above Everton and Aston Villa so far, but it's very tight in that region of the table.

Above all, it's an interesting experiment from a sports science perspective as in: how long does it take to gel a team of average Premier League players into playing average Premier League football and can it be done in time?
Logged
Linudden.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,711
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #251 on: September 17, 2022, 09:35:22 am »
It would be disastrous for them if they get relegated after spending 150M.
They have to win a few before they face us and Arsenal or they are fucked.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #252 on: September 17, 2022, 09:44:00 am »
They are getting relegated but will score a stupid amount of goals for a relegated side.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #253 on: September 17, 2022, 10:26:08 am »
Wont be surprised to see sean dyche takeover.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,302
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #254 on: September 17, 2022, 10:51:28 am »
Straight back down and with the money they've spent, they'll never come back. What a shame.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,946
  • Truthiness
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #255 on: October 7, 2022, 12:07:53 pm »
BREAKING:  Not really a surprise given their start to the season, but Steve Cooper has been sacked  given a contract extension to 2025 by Nottingham Forest.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #256 on: October 7, 2022, 03:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  7, 2022, 12:07:53 pm
BREAKING:  Not really a surprise given their start to the season, but Steve Cooper has been sacked  given a contract extension to 2025 by Nottingham Forest.

The supporters are absolutely buzzing. He's their best manager in a long time and I reckon they were getting worried the owner would do something stupid. I know some Forest fans and fair to say no other manager has had this kind of backing from the fans since they used to be good. Nice to see Marinakis stick with it; hopefully they see it through, even if they get relegated.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #257 on: October 7, 2022, 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  7, 2022, 03:23:43 pm
The supporters are absolutely buzzing. He's their best manager in a long time and I reckon they were getting worried the owner would do something stupid. I know some Forest fans and fair to say no other manager has had this kind of backing from the fans since they used to be good. Nice to see Marinakis stick with it; hopefully they see it through, even if they get relegated.

If he's still there by the end of the season i'd be surprised.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,148
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #258 on: October 7, 2022, 04:35:23 pm »
Very good chance he'll see out the season then
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,819
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #259 on: October 7, 2022, 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October  7, 2022, 03:44:24 pm
If he's still there by the end of the season i'd be surprised Johnny Buzzkill, still.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,940
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #260 on: October 8, 2022, 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: Snail on September 17, 2022, 10:51:28 am
Straight back down and with the money they've spent, they'll never come back. What a shame.

Haven't they basically just blown their pl tv money windfall, depending on who stays there if they are relegated, they should have a decent chance of becoming a yoyo club rather than ending up stuck in the championship.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #261 on: October 8, 2022, 11:50:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on October  7, 2022, 04:35:23 pm
Very good chance he'll see out the season then

He could do but he'll get sacked if they keep losing or if they're cut adrift by the new year. They look like getting beat every week at the minute. I think they've took the gamble that tte new contract will remove doubt and give the squad a boost. Results have to follow though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,021
    • @hartejack
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #262 on: October 11, 2022, 11:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  7, 2022, 12:07:53 pm
BREAKING:  Not really a surprise given their start to the season, but Steve Cooper has been sacked  given a contract extension to 2025 by Nottingham Forest.

Followed-up by sacking their heads of recruitment & scouting: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/11/nottingham-forest-sack-heads-of-recruitment-and-scouting
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 am »
Have sacked their head of recruitment and head scout.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:16 am by sinnermichael »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,713
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 am »
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm »
Really strange recruitment.  Cooper's known for working well with young players.  They definitely needed to bring in experienced established footballers, but Cooper's presence can also get some good loan deals.  A combination that results in several new signings should do.

Instead, they go on a crazy buying binge and then sack their heads of recruitment and scouting?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,407
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 05:32:00 pm »
Seems there was internal infighting between the two fellas who were sacked and the son of the owner according to the Athletic.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • A manc
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 07:28:32 pm »
Some very interesting reading to be had about their owner too..
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,445
  • SPQR
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:48:44 am »
They remind me of when Middlesbrough came up a few years ago. Defensive, boring football hoping to grind out results so they stay up. They couldn't and neither will Forest. They'll go down with less than 30 points.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #269 on: Today at 08:51:38 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:48:44 am
They remind me of when Middlesbrough came up a few years ago. Defensive, boring football hoping to grind out results so they stay up. They couldn't and neither will Forest. They'll go down with less than 30 points.

Forest just haven't got a clean sheet in them to grind out results. Even the West Ham win they should have scored a bagful.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 