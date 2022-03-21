« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 22343 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #200 on: March 21, 2022, 06:23:25 pm »
I wouldnt have had this down as being the most entertaining thread on Rawk today. Well down folks. Marvellous stuff!  :D
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • Linudden.
Nottingham Forest
« Reply #201 on: August 3, 2022, 03:48:40 pm »
Given the previous thread was locked after the FA Cup meeting and some post-game tensions flaring feel free to merge it with that one.

Just curious what's going on with the former nemesis this summer. They're spending like crazy with two high-profile former Liverpool players in Williams and Awoniyi, an angry Dean Henderson aiming to prove a point over Man United by the looks of things and some other recruits.

Will this be a spectacular head dive or enough to propel Forest to a new contract? Given that Cooper seems to be a very good manager I'm giving them greater odds than 50/50 for staying up but if it doesn't work out that could be the club in ruins I guess?

While I know a certain poster won't agree with me I do believe it's good to see a classic club back. It's a bit of a change in guard to have Leeds and Forest in the Premier League together for once :wave

It's definitely been a while since Forest last stayed up after a Premier League season, 26 years in fact. Two relegations in the late 90s and then really in the wilderness since, not even a lost playoff final in the meantime. Similar to fellow historical teams that once were famous around the football world in the same era such as Derby and Ipswich, it's been some very rough times recently for them.
« Last Edit: August 3, 2022, 04:24:16 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 746
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #202 on: August 3, 2022, 04:46:01 pm »
I think they'll do better than stay up - mid table at least.

Agree, much rather somebody like this in the premier league than say Bournemouth/Brighton/Brentford/Fulham - if it's a bit 'spicy' then all the better.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,268
  • Seis Veces
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #203 on: August 3, 2022, 05:07:40 pm »
Think they can be similar to Brentford last season but it depends on the start they make IMO. Start strongly and then you're allowed a couple of bad runs throughout the season but if you start poorly there's very rarely a way out of it for promoted sides. Can see them finishing 12th/13th/14th. Which would be decent for them. I know you get fucking loads for winning the playoffs but it looks like they might spend decent amounts in the future if they stay up.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #204 on: August 3, 2022, 05:19:52 pm »
TV money isn't up front though which suggests they have signed a lot of players while awaiting future revenue on credit. Definitely a risk. If someone did that in 2019 a disaster waiting to happen.

We'll see what it renders either way. Still, for a freshly promoted team to have a proven PL commodity in goal is priceless and if Lingard is half the player for Forest that he was for West Ham it ought to be good enough.

Huge pressure will be on Awoniyi though. He's had one very prolific season in the Bundesliga but now he'll need to repeat that as a big-money signing in the Premier League which is not easy. The rest of the forward line screams Football League so if he doesn't deliver, they're in trouble.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,744
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #205 on: August 3, 2022, 05:21:35 pm »
How much have they spent?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #206 on: August 3, 2022, 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 05:21:35 pm
How much have they spent?

Loads. Wikipedia reports above 54 million net spend in transfer fees alone. Then add the sign-on fees for the new signings, the same for Lingard and loan fee for Henderson on top of that. All that for a club with a 30 k stadium that ain't seen this revenue before. It's a big gamble and a lot of trust they're putting in Cooper. It would've been easy to just try and scrape by and collect the parachutes. If they just stay up one year it pays itself off.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #207 on: August 3, 2022, 05:30:10 pm »
They're doing what Villa did a couple of years ago. Spending a fortune after sneaking the play offs and losing some of the players they had with loans etc. Fulham did similar as well the year before. Fulham went straight back down and Villa stayed up by the skin of their teeth.

I don't think you can just sign a shitload of players and expect them to gel. The newly promoted teams that do well are usually ones that have been built over a few years and just make a few signings to improve the team that's been built (Sheff United/Leeds/Brentford). Forest were bottom of The Championship before Cooper turned up last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #208 on: August 3, 2022, 05:32:06 pm »
Sounds like they managed promotion against the odds with a paper thin squad which then lost players either by loans ending or players leaving. So I think they went into the summer from a position of weakness. But they did do a decent amount of business early which gives them time to bed in players. With all the new players to integrate, I can't see them doing a Brentford but they've given themselves a chance of staying up by acting early. Bournemouth and Fulham have struggled to get players in and both their managers have been having a moan about it in the press.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,475
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #209 on: August 3, 2022, 05:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on August  3, 2022, 05:32:06 pm
Sounds like they managed promotion against the odds with a paper thin squad which then lost players either by loans ending or players leaving. So I think they went into the summer from a position of weakness. But they did do a decent amount of business early which gives them time to bed in players. With all the new players to integrate, I can't see them doing a Brentford but they've given themselves a chance of staying up by acting early. Bournemouth and Fulham have struggled to get players in and both their managers have been having a moan about it in the press.

Bournemouth are going to be a bigger waste of time than Norwich last season. If Forest can finish above them and Fulham then it's only one other club to get above. 

They've certainly invested, which gives them a chance, but just buying a new team near enough isn't a winning formula.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #210 on: August 3, 2022, 05:50:33 pm »
Unless you're a complete outlier like Bielsa's Leeds or Warnock's Cardiff then the biggest challenge is always going from being a dominant Championship side that sees a lot of the ball to being a minnow in the PL that rarely sees the ball. I think this is even more important than the signings which is all the pundits ever want to focus on. Unless you're a Wolves where you have a bunch of Mendes clients already there for his own monetary reasons then odds are you're not going to be able to buy players good enough regardless to continue to play in a progressive style. Norwich and Fulham have both shown consistently how hard this is in that they try to play the same way in the PL as they did in the Championship and it's just not good enough with the lower caliber of player they've been able to recruit. I don't actually get the concern for Brentford this year in that Frank has clearly shown he understands this with the 180 in play style they did from the Championship to the PL, think their purchases were pretty astute as well.

So as far as Forest, yes they've spent a lot but is Cooper going to be able to get them to be a hard to beat unit that is able to scrounge a goal here or there for some points? He seems a good manager as well but this is a pretty big step up from just being above average in the Championship.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #211 on: August 3, 2022, 06:02:20 pm »
I think they've spent better than Fulham did after their previous promotion.  Quite a lot of gambles on players with little or no Premier League experience but you can at least see there's a plan behind the signings (four new full-backs but all are 'modern' in style and fit with what I saw of how Cooper had Forest playing last season).

Cooper did an amazing job but it's difficult to know how much of what they achieved was down to momentum and belief.  They could be like Sheffield Utd in their first season where the belief and confidence carries through.  If they have a bad start - which seems more likely due to bedding in so many new players - I think they'll have a very tough season.

They have players like Scott McKenna that did really well last season but, based on international football, will struggle in the Premier League.  They also made great use of loans last season with Spence and Garner both standing out.  Time will tell if Williams (:-[) and Mangala can fill those positions.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #212 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:02 pm »
Forest averaged about 50% possession last season in the Championship, so they're already comfortable being a side who doesn't need to dominate the ball. If they can avoid being a sieve defensively, I think they can comfortably stay up with Johnson/Lingard/Awoniyi being good enough to get them the goals they'll need, especially on the counter.

I'm excited to see them this season, glad they're in the PL along with Leeds.
« Last Edit: August 3, 2022, 06:07:42 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #213 on: August 3, 2022, 06:06:42 pm »
For nostalgia reasons alone, like I felt with Leeds, Id like to see them survive and have a good few results along the way.

Apart from that obnoxious c*nt Lingard, naturally.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,471
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #214 on: August 3, 2022, 06:25:23 pm »
Yeah they could hve been much more likeable if they stayed away from Lingard
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,744
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #215 on: August 3, 2022, 06:27:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  3, 2022, 06:06:42 pm
For nostalgia reasons alone, like I felt with Leeds, Id like to see them survive and have a good few results along the way.

Apart from that obnoxious c*nt Lingard, naturally.

I used to love the silver Panini Forest badge. Those reflective stickers. The Forest badge was one colour more like current crests.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,102
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #216 on: August 3, 2022, 06:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 06:27:28 pm
I used to love the silver Panini Forest badge. Those reflective stickers. The Forest badge was one colour more like current crests.
Yes! That and our crest were definitely the most valuable in the playground.

Is it true they have no shirt sponsor? Seen a few pics online of their new clean home shirt thats all.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,652
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #217 on: August 3, 2022, 06:32:49 pm »
They are also trying to build a new stand. Been some articles in June about renewal of plans etc. They are preparing to spend absolutely loads of money.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,744
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #218 on: August 3, 2022, 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August  3, 2022, 06:32:35 pm
Yes! That and our crest were definitely the most valuable in the playground.

Is it true they have no shirt sponsor? Seen a few pics online of their new clean home shirt thats all.


I just had a look in google images. Motherwell was another one, I recognised it straight away. In fact, quite a few of the Scottish crests looked great on that metallic looking reflective silver background.

I think the 1986 stickers are the ones Im remembering.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,906
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #219 on: August 3, 2022, 08:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on August  3, 2022, 04:46:01 pm
I think they'll do better than stay up - mid table at least.



Agreed - of the 3 promoted teams, I would favor them the most to survive. Their manager seems competent (and ex LFC)  and they have picked up some better players. Bournemouth and brave Scotty Parker...looking vulnerable. And Fulham with little Marco...
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #220 on: August 3, 2022, 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on August  3, 2022, 08:21:44 pm
Agreed - of the 3 promoted teams, I would favor them the most to survive. Their manager seems competent (and ex LFC)  and they have picked up some better players. Bournemouth and brave Scotty Parker...looking vulnerable. And Fulham with little Marco...

Think he's a bit more than competent, he managed our academy then won the kids Euro's with England. In 3 seasons as a championship manager he took Swansea to the playoffs twice then took over these when they were bottom and got them promoted. Read a few things about the guy and he's seems a very clever modern manager like Potter.
Logged

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #221 on: August 4, 2022, 11:14:32 am »
The panini Forest sticker was pretty cool to be fair
« Last Edit: August 4, 2022, 11:16:21 am by Dubred »
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,012
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #222 on: August 4, 2022, 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 06:27:28 pm
I used to love the silver Panini Forest badge. Those reflective stickers. The Forest badge was one colour more like current crests.

Yeah the Forest shiny was great. Having about 300 Andrea Silenzi swaps...not so much
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,321
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #223 on: August 4, 2022, 11:14:55 am »
Ours was better though  ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,151
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #224 on: August 4, 2022, 03:49:36 pm »
A reminder of the 70s and 80s, the first time all the winners of the CL/EC have been together this century, 1999 to be exact.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #225 on: August 4, 2022, 04:03:06 pm »
Their fans are c*nts, but it feels right to have them back in the top flight.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #226 on: August 4, 2022, 04:46:29 pm »
At least most people on here will want them to win their opener, away at Sandcastle United :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,465
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #227 on: August 5, 2022, 01:33:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August  4, 2022, 03:49:36 pm
A reminder of the 70s and 80s, the first time all the winners of the CL/EC have been together this century, 1999 to be exact.
That's quite a thought. Another club for City fans to envy
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • Linudden.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #228 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Emmanuel Dennis 20 mil
Morgan Gibbs-White 25 mil + 17 mil in future performance-related add-ons.

They're going under if not staying up, aye? :o
Logged
Linudden.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #229 on: Today at 03:16:35 pm »
Doesnt the owner also own Olympiakos? Im sure youd just end up seeing a load of book fiddling deals between the two.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 