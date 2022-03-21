Unless you're a complete outlier like Bielsa's Leeds or Warnock's Cardiff then the biggest challenge is always going from being a dominant Championship side that sees a lot of the ball to being a minnow in the PL that rarely sees the ball. I think this is even more important than the signings which is all the pundits ever want to focus on. Unless you're a Wolves where you have a bunch of Mendes clients already there for his own monetary reasons then odds are you're not going to be able to buy players good enough regardless to continue to play in a progressive style. Norwich and Fulham have both shown consistently how hard this is in that they try to play the same way in the PL as they did in the Championship and it's just not good enough with the lower caliber of player they've been able to recruit. I don't actually get the concern for Brentford this year in that Frank has clearly shown he understands this with the 180 in play style they did from the Championship to the PL, think their purchases were pretty astute as well.



So as far as Forest, yes they've spent a lot but is Cooper going to be able to get them to be a hard to beat unit that is able to scrounge a goal here or there for some points? He seems a good manager as well but this is a pretty big step up from just being above average in the Championship.