The Conservatives have won their first by-election in Nottingham for a decade, after gaining Clifton North from an independent councillor.It means they will now have three city councillors, to Labours 52.Councillor Roger Steel will now represent the Clifton North ward along with fellow Conservative Andrew Rule and Labours Josh Cook.The Conservatives won the seat with a majority of almost 400 votes, gaining 1,311, while Labour picked up 928.The newly-formed Nottingham Independents were well beaten into third, winning 307.The Liberal Democrats came in fourth, avoiding a repeat of the last Clifton North by-election in which they were beaten by the Bus Pass Elvis Party.Dave Bishop, nicknamed Lord Biro, gained 46 votes, and came last.In fifth place, Green Party candidate Kirsty Jones got 64 votes.Turnout was 27 percent, and the count was held at Loxley House, the headquarters of Nottingham City Council.Speaking after his win, Councillor Steel said: Im absolutely delighted, to have won the wonderful support of our ward residents. Its truly amazing. Its a great result for the Conservatives.Speaking about the campaign itself, he said it was run: Very fairly, I was quite impressed by the way my opponents reacted. We put a lot of hard work into this campaign, and Im very proud of the Conservative members who assisted me in gaining this momentous result.