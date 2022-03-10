« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nottingham Forest  (Read 14802 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:58:14 pm
Lower league mentality from them today.

Their "always the victim" was criminal, given that they were actually there on the day Hillsborough happened.

The worst one was wheres your famous atmosphere in their own ground

Thats literally the most stupid chant from a football crowd ive ever heard. And that is saying quite something
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm
Didnt he end up apologising ?


He did but he changed his tune again and even doubled down.

Edited from a letter that the Professor sent to the guardian.


Quote
Clough witnessed the disaster and its aftermath. He received detailed accounts of the tragedy, giving him many opportunities to correct his erroneous view. However, he repeated in the Daily Mail the lie published in his 1994 autobiography, that Liverpool fans who died were killed by Liverpool people. It is no coincidence that his autobiography was ghostwritten by a Sun sports journalist. The books allegations renewed the newspapers intense hostility to Liverpool fans. Within days of publication, allegations of hooliganism and discussion about the deaths of Juventus fans at Heysel and Hillsborough were run together on BBC Radio 5 Live and across the national press.

Challenges by bereaved families and survivors were dismissed as maudlin indignation, a kneejerk reaction that was a byproduct of a city wallowing in the past. The outcry from the bereaved, survivors, players, Liverpool and Nottingham councillors and MPs was intense. Clough, however, did not regret what I said  Liverpool people killed Liverpool people.

Clough dismissed the campaign in Liverpool not to buy his book: Half of them cant read and the other half are pinching hub caps. In a TV interview, he told Clive Anderson that in fact his allegations had been watered down: I would have got into more trouble if it had all gone in.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • 27 Years...
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm

He did but he changed his tune again and even doubled down.

Edited from a letter that the Professor sent to the guardian.
Clough was a good manager, but a repulsive human being.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,572
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm

He did but he changed his tune again and even doubled down.

Edited from a letter that the Professor sent to the guardian.




Im not going to say what I want to out of respect for the dead

In stark contrast to him

And my comment would be true aswell btw
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,148
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:22:48 pm »
Brian Clough fancied himself in the same mould as Bill Shankly. Truth is he never had an ounce of Shankly's class. He had arrogance to spare though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Sound
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:30:09 pm »
Mad some of the stuff Clough come out with about scousers considering he was a degenerate drunk wasn't it
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • 27 Years...
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:03:30 am »
I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.

One idiot calls us "Evilpool"  :lmao

Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."

Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."  :lmao

Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.  :shite:

Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,567
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:59:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:03:30 am
I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.

One idiot calls us "Evilpool"  :lmao

Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."

Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."  :lmao

Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.  :shite:

Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.

Interesting to see that every football forum seems to have an expert in geodemographics and voting patterns of football supporters!
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,951
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:11:22 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:20:42 pm
Want them back in the Premier League tho. Seems like a decent away and I've always had a good night's out in Nottingham.
Fuck that, they deserve to rot in the Championship. All these teams are the same, they seem nice at first until we visit their ground and then all the bile and venom comes out.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:16:50 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:11:22 am
Fuck that, they deserve to rot in the Championship. All these teams are the same, they seem nice at first until we visit their ground and then all the bile and venom comes out.

Them and Villa tend to follow the trend of clubs who's former European glory and then demise have a level of spite for clubs like us who ended up regaining our glory days.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Sound
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:58:26 am »
Leicester fanbase in blue
Logged

Offline wet echo

  • trapped paper puncher in need of a work out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:10:54 am »
Clough was a drunken narcissist
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,015
  • JFT96
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:22:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm

He did but he changed his tune again and even doubled down.

Edited from a letter that the Professor sent to the guardian.




Wow. First time Ive ever seen them comments. I was born in 92 so a lot of what I learnt in regards to Hillsborough was actually through this website. Unreal.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,252
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:35:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:03:30 am
I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.

One idiot calls us "Evilpool"  :lmao

Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."

Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."  :lmao

Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.  :shite:

Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.

Which is why its better to not go on no other football forums, as football fans (including us) are tribal and an awful lot of what everyone thinks is preordained depending on whether we "like" that club or not. It's a complete waste of time in other words, so you are better off not doing it. I have to say I have been disappointed with some comments from our fans about Steve Cooper. An ex LFC employee who did great work at the club's Academy before he left to become a manager. It's proof that we all have the capacity to make silly comments. I completely understand the attitude about Clough, but Forest as a club left 97 seats empty as a tribute to the 97 victims. Sadly Forest fans let themselves down when they sang the song, but the club itself I think has acted with dignity.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • 27 Years...
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:49:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:35:59 am
Which is why its better to not go on no other football forums, as football fans (including us) are tribal and an awful lot of what everyone thinks is preordained depending on whether we "like" that club or not. It's a complete waste of time in other words, so you are better off not doing it. I have to say I have been disappointed with some comments from our fans about Steve Cooper. An ex LFC employee who did great work at the club's Academy before he left to become a manager. It's proof that we all have the capacity to make silly comments. I completely understand the attitude about Clough, but Forest as a club left 97 seats empty as a tribute to the 97 victims. Sadly Forest fans let themselves down when they sang the song, but the club itself I think has acted with dignity.
Oh I agree. I can't even remember the last time I went on another club's forum. I'm not even sure why I did last night. Maybe I was looking to see if there was any disgust at so many of them singing that Manc Hillsborough song.

Yes, from what I've seen and heard, their club acted just fine, but a lot of their fans disgraced themselves yesterday with that moronic chant.

Clough? I always had him down as a male Thatcher. He was a good football manager, but a vile specimen of a human being.

I've not seen what has been said about Cooper, so can't comment on that.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,252
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:57:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:49:02 am
Oh I agree. I can't even remember the last time I went on another club's forum. I'm not even sure why I did last night. Maybe I was looking to see if there was any disgust at so many of them singing that Manc Hillsborough song.

Yes, from what I've seen and heard, their club acted just fine, but a lot of their fans disgraced themselves yesterday with that moronic chant.

Clough? I always had him down as a male Thatcher. He was a good football manager, but a vile specimen of a human being.

I've not seen what has been said about Cooper, so can't comment on that.

I agree with the above, I never liked Clough as a human being, he showed his true self with those vile comments. I guess forums are always places best to avoid when you have gone out of a competition, like they had yesterday. You are only going to see people lashing out in their frustration, their fans had some strange chants all through the game though. As for Cooper, there was only one comment on here, which I though was unnecessary. I think a lot of people were unaware of his former connections with the club, he's always been someone I think a lot of, he is one of the decent kind of footballing people.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,476
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:07:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:03:30 am
I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.

One idiot calls us "Evilpool"  :lmao

Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."

Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."  :lmao

Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.  :shite:

Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.

My south end constituency was created in 1983 and Labour won every one at a canter. The seat before it was Labour from 1945 bar a couple of liberal wins.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,262
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:13:33 am »
.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,374
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:17:17 am »
I live in the South of the City and if you said that you were a Tory then you'd be politely asked to leave

You can't generalise with their fanbase as the UK is a mix of people Some good. Some bad.

Their forums are full of little kiddies that know nothing abou history, their club, their City, Liverpool or the UK.

You'd be better off smiling and walking away than getting into it with the thick bastards to be honest :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,374
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:25:34 am »
https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/nottingham-news/conservatives-win-first-nottingham-election-2051925

https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/nottingham-news/conservatives-win-first-nottingham-election-2051925


free email updates
We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

The Conservatives have won their first by-election in Nottingham for a decade, after gaining Clifton North from an independent councillor.

It means they will now have three city councillors, to Labours 52.

Councillor Roger Steel will now represent the Clifton North ward along with fellow Conservative Andrew Rule and Labours Josh Cook.

The Conservatives won the seat with a majority of almost 400 votes, gaining 1,311, while Labour picked up 928.

The newly-formed Nottingham Independents were well beaten into third, winning 307.

The Liberal Democrats came in fourth, avoiding a repeat of the last Clifton North by-election in which they were beaten by the Bus Pass Elvis Party.

Dave Bishop, nicknamed Lord Biro, gained 46 votes, and came last.

In fifth place, Green Party candidate Kirsty Jones got 64 votes.

Turnout was 27 percent, and the count was held at Loxley House, the headquarters of Nottingham City Council.

Speaking after his win, Councillor Steel said: Im absolutely delighted, to have won the wonderful support of our ward residents. Its truly amazing. Its a great result for the Conservatives.

Speaking about the campaign itself, he said it was run: Very fairly, I was quite impressed by the way my opponents reacted. We put a lot of hard work into this campaign, and Im very proud of the Conservative members who assisted me in gaining this momentous result. We will now go on and estsablish a death cult for all the silly bastards that voted for us and send their grannies to a pit to work til they drop.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,782
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:31:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:59:38 am
Interesting to see that every football forum seems to have an expert in geodemographics and voting patterns of football supporters!

I think we've got three on here :D

Its quite enlightening though. Whenever we play a team who chant something horrible during a game at the weekend, I know I'll learn a bit more about voting patterns on Monday morning. From memory I think its Leicester, West Ham, Villa, Newcastle, Wolves, Inter Milan, Monterrey, Frank Lampard and now Forest who are definite Tories.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:47:37 am »
Did football crowds always used to be this tedious, unthinking and lacking any sort of humour at all, whilst simultaneously thinking their clubs support is somehow special and cut above? Its just the same shit every single week, and not just to us, but in every ground from every set of supporters.

They play at home one week and get youre support is fucking shit sung at them by the away fans. Presumably it doesnt bother them at all, and think the away side support is just chanting generic shite at them.  They then play away the next week and guess what? They sing your support is fucking shit at the home fans and assume that it bothers them!

Moronic.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,782
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:55:49 am »
'Where's your famous atmosphere' being sung by home fans is one of the most genius things I've ever seen. Incredible lack of self awareness.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,567
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #143 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
It was their biggest game of the last 25 years. It wasnt our biggest game of the week.

Fans of other teams always trying to have a go at either how we played or how the fans sang are wide of the mark.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • 27 Years...
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #144 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:47:37 am
Did football crowds always used to be this tedious, unthinking and lacking any sort of humour at all, whilst simultaneously thinking their clubs support is somehow special and cut above? Its just the same shit every single week, and not just to us, but in every ground from every set of supporters.

They play at home one week and get youre support is fucking shit sung at them by the away fans. Presumably it doesnt bother them at all, and think the away side support is just chanting generic shite at them.  They then play away the next week and guess what? They sing your support is fucking shit at the home fans and assume that it bothers them!

Moronic.
I think there used to be more humour than there is these days. I think it's at an all-time low at the moment. Lazy, generic, moronic shite churned out every single week. It's tedious in the extreme. People pay a king's ransom to watch live games these days, and when they get in the ground all they do is recite the moron's songbook. The away ends at Anfield are embarrassing, yet they think they're great because they churn out this awful drivel time after time. The only relief from the monotonous shite from the away corner comes when some European sides visit.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • 27 Years...
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:37:33 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:49 am
'Where's your famous atmosphere' being sung by home fans is one of the most genius things I've ever seen. Incredible lack of self awareness.
Was that in the first half? I didn't get in until half time, so only caught the second half and don't recall hearing that one.

Utterly bizarre though. 🤔 

I always find it hilarious that opposition fans seem to think we are there to entertain them.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,019
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:40:13 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:49 am
'Where's your famous atmosphere' being sung by home fans is one of the most genius things I've ever seen. Incredible lack of self awareness.

It's like they had it down on their "generic shite football songs" list and just thought "fuck it, we'll sing it anyway" - just bizarre.

And, as everyone else has said, fuck 'em. I had previously thought it would be good to have them back in the PL but not a chance now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,782
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:43:48 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:40:13 am
It's like they had it down on their "generic shite football songs" list and just thought "fuck it, we'll sing it anyway" - just bizarre.

And, as everyone else has said, fuck 'em. I had previously thought it would be good to have them back in the PL but not a chance now.

Meh, if we were judging it by how fans behave then we'd only want 3/4 clubs in the league :D

It'd be interesting to have them back for a few seasons, as it has with Leeds, just to break up the utter monotony of playing the likes of Burnley, Watford, Norwich, Fulham and West Brom.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,252
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Nottingham Forest
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:49:40 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:43:48 am
Meh, if we were judging it by how fans behave then we'd only want 3/4 clubs in the league :D

It'd be interesting to have them back for a few seasons, as it has with Leeds, just to break up the utter monotony of playing the likes of Burnley, Watford, Norwich, Fulham and West Brom.

Exactly. I think Forest the club have acted with dignity over this game, its just some of their fans who have let themselves down with their appalling choice of songs. I would be delighted for Steve Cooper if he led Forest to promotion, he's one of football's good guys.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 