I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.
One idiot calls us "Evilpool"
Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."
Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."
Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.
Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.