I don't normal look at other club forums but thought I'd have a look at a Forest one just now.



One idiot calls us "Evilpool"



Another goes on about our support: "Liverpool, for all their anti-Tory working class heroes that seem relatable to most, supported their team like every other prawn sandwich prem club that we see."



Then in reply to that, someone who clearly has no idea about the City of Liverpool goes on to say: "The really bad parts in the north of the city are mainly Everton. Liverpool dominate the more affluent side that, pre-Thatcher, voted Tory. The quality of their support, particularly away, is massively overstated by the media."



Well, I lived in the north end virtually all of my life and the family home is still there. I'm in the south end now, and know that his/her post is a steaming pile of horseshit.



Needless to say, I binned that forum off straight away.



Which is why its better to not go on no other football forums, as football fans (including us) are tribal and an awful lot of what everyone thinks is preordained depending on whether we "like" that club or not. It's a complete waste of time in other words, so you are better off not doing it. I have to say I have been disappointed with some comments from our fans about Steve Cooper. An ex LFC employee who did great work at the club's Academy before he left to become a manager. It's proof that we all have the capacity to make silly comments. I completely understand the attitude about Clough, but Forest as a club left 97 seats empty as a tribute to the 97 victims. Sadly Forest fans let themselves down when they sang the song, but the club itself I think has acted with dignity.