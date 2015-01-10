This maybe controversial, but I think if "tax breaks" exists, and people exploit it to pay 0 taxes, then they did nothing wrong legally.
Morally wrong. They deserve every single misery. But legally not wrong.
Which brings to a bigger question. Why are there tax breaks even? Even more so, tax havens?
What advantage do people have by stashing millions of individual currency paper somewhere?
What is stopping the government by printing these currencies with an expiry date?
If you can get hold of a copy, having a read of The Panama Papers book by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier tells you a lot about the hows, whys, wheres and whos of a lot of this. I'm nearly done with it (managed to 'acquire' a copy online somehow...) but it speaks of a ton of reasons as to why they exist.
You can avoid things like stamp duty by registering a building or home under a business, and when you buy the business or shell company behind that then you're not paying stamp duty on that building because you're not actually buying the building, but the business behind it. It's what got Tony and Cherie Blair into a bit of shit in years past when they were adding to their property portfolio, whereby they commented that they were bringing the property back into British hands (I've only used the Blairs here because I was reading about it a couple of weeks ago and it was a fresh example in my mind.)
You think about the people who would have to get loans to survive, payday loans, loan sharks, people at the very bottom end of the class ladder, these are the people who will be hurt by it, not those who squirrel it away quasi-anonymously in Panama or the Caymans or Belize or the British Virgin Islands or wherever. It's the dirty money ready to be laundered by the New York Five Families, the high-ranking Mafiosi, the presidents and prime ministers, the autocrats and god knows who else, but it certainly isn't and will never be for John Smith in Everton Valley or Bill Benson of Walton.
You need to have a global register of ultimate owners of a property or a shell company, not nominees or shareholders, or bearer share holders, or "real owners" but actual, genuine owners, and throw heavy financial sanctions on countries/territories and businesses that still look to facilitate the evasion of tax. You'd get somewhere with that I reckon.