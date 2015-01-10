I had to contact them this week over a Self Assessment submission from 3 years ago. After waiting on the phone for 37 minutes I was then passed around from Self Assessment, to PAYE to Debt payment.



I had 2 queries for them after they sent me a letter saying I owed XXX amount in fines and interest. I asked why had they waited 3 years to tell me a submission was overdue - to which they replied they sent letters to a different address than the one I'm at now - where I've been for 10 years. And then refused to let me know what address they'd actually sent it to due to data protection. They then said the payments will currently stand - and carry on increasing - until I submit the required form and then they will look at removing the fines and interest for the intervening years.



I've been PAYE now for 5 years - all this is on their website - and I have a notification of a tax change to about 10 bob before they tax me. There's my normal job on their website, my Army pension and then a non coded amount for £26k in there for 24/25 year. I've asked what this is for and none of them can tell me where this figure is coming from. I said surely you must know where it comes from before just slapping £26k to be added to my taxable income. Again they said they don't know where its from - its just non coded. In the end the guy actually just said "seeing as I don't know where its from I'll just remove it". I argued that if I needed to pay tax on it then I have no problem with paying that - but unless I/you know where its from then I dont want to be paying for it. The only thing I could think of was a private pension I cashed in 3 years ago (the figures dont match exactly) but this was taxed at source and I have the paperwork to prove it.



To be honest its all quite stressfull.



3 of the 4 people I spoke to where quite nice and tried to be helpful. But one of them was a complete fu*king tossbag who seemed to just be pissed off that I was bothering her.