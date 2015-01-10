« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?  (Read 25629 times)

Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #200 on: January 10, 2015, 11:37:56 pm »
*bump*

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/manchester-united-liverpool-stars-could-4957592

Quote
Manchester United and Liverpool stars could face £1BILLION bill after investment tax avoidance probe

A Sunday Mirror investigation reveals Ingenious Film Partners, used by many footballers, qualified for tax breaks under rules designed to boost the UKs film industry

More than 400 soccer stars who invested in making movies fear they could face a massive tax bill.

The big-name Premier League players and managers could lose a total of up to £1billion.

Liverpool ace Jordan Henderson and TV pundit Jamie Carragher are among those who sank fortunes into firms backing the UK film industry, believing they were legitimate investment deals.

But some are now facing ruin after tax chiefs launched a crackdown, claiming the schemes were designed purely to avoid tax  and hoping to claw back huge unpaid sums.

Two of the biggest firms selling the investments have now gone bust.

And investment experts backing the footballers claim some advisers exploited the players financial naivety and high incomes.

A Sunday Mirror probe reveals 420 Premier League players  including 176 retired stars  invested in film projects over the last 15 years, handing over an average £2.3million each.

So-called tax shelters allow people to divert income into a side business rather than pay tax  with tax paid on that firms profits instead. A £1million investment would save £400,000 in income tax.

There is no suggestion that any investor behaved illegally.

But some unscrupulous investors shelter their cash in schemes that make no profit, later recouping their investment tax-free.

Ingenious Film Partners, used by many footballers, qualified for tax breaks under rules designed to boost the UKs film industry, helping to bankroll hit films such as Life of Pi, Hotel Rwanda and Avatar.

They are fighting the HMRC at a tribunal that was adjourned last November  and say they are confident of success. A spokesman for Ingenious said: The film partnerships run by Ingenious Media have already generated over £1billion in taxable income for the Treasury.

They helped get movies including The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Girl with a Pearl Earring, Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz to the screen and are clearly run for profit.

Top flight football stars and managers including England boss Roy Hodgson, Mr. Ferguson, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker were attracted by what they believed were legitimate perks.

They refute any suggestion that investment in the scheme was for tax avoidance.

Our probe reveals Manchester United topped the list of clubs whose players made investments into a raft of schemes now being probed.

They are followed by Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, where past or present players diverted huge sums into the ventures.

Several stars have already filed for bankruptcy after losing their savings.

Two investment firms are now in liquidation. A third has had to undergo restructuring.

Martin Taylor, head of client relations for Rebus Investment Solutions Limited, who are working to recoup losses, says many players now face financial ruin.

He said: Weve seen the number of our clients with a footballing background rise significantly.

It is sad so many independent financial advisers appear to have exploited their clients.

Mr Taylor believes financial advisors are at fault for mis-selling the schemes, claiming some had taken advantage of players naivety to foist upon them wholly inappropriate investments.

Representatives of the players either declined to comment or failed to return our calls.

Didn't know whether this belonged here or the football/sport section.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #201 on: January 10, 2015, 11:48:37 pm »
My hearts bleed for them.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #202 on: January 11, 2015, 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on January 10, 2015, 11:37:56 pm
....
It is sad so many independent financial advisers appear to have exploited their clients.
....

Well, I never imagined that would ever happen...
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #203 on: January 11, 2015, 06:03:38 am »
Serves them right. There often wealthy so there was no need to avoid tax.
Tax Havens, 'Secrecy Jurisdictions' and Dirty Money
« Reply #204 on: December 20, 2022, 11:25:58 am »
Couldn't find a thread for this topic, but it's an issue that's probably in my top 3 most important political interests.

I'm looking forward to this article by French Magasine XXI. Hopefully it'll be eye-opening.

https://www.icij.org/inside-icij/2022/12/french-magazine-xxi-to-publish-tax-haven-special-edition-inspired-by-icij/?utm_campaign=Sprout&utm_content=&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #205 on: June 16, 2024, 11:28:08 am »
Bravo!!!!

Quote
HMRC has failed to fine a single enabler of offshore tax fraud in five years

Landmark powers to impose huge fines to tackle tax evasion and avoidance are pointless, figures show

The UKs tax authority has not fined a single enabler of offshore tax evasion or noncompliance in five years, despite landmark powers to impose huge fines.

Tory ministers claimed new laws introduced in 2017 allowed HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to pursue accountants, lawyers and bankers who facilitate offshore tax evasion would create a level playing field, with potential fines of several millions of pounds.

New figures disclosed under freedom of information laws to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reveal no one has been fined in the last five years under the powers.

New HMRC powers are pointless if the powers arent then used, said Dan Neidle, founder of the independent thinktank Tax Policy Associates and former head of tax at global law firm Clifford Chance.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/16/hmrc-has-failed-to-fine-a-single-enabler-of-offshore-tax-in-five-years
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #206 on: June 16, 2024, 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 16, 2024, 11:28:08 am
Bravo!!!!


A year old but same still likely applies

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/smallbusiness/article-12198887/Inside-chaos-tax-office-Whats-gone-wrong-disastrously-understaffed-HMRC.html

Although latterly they appear to have sufficient resources to go after folk with caring responsibilities whove allegedly received too many benefits
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #207 on: June 16, 2024, 10:10:36 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 16, 2024, 09:05:24 pm
A year old but same still likely applies

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/smallbusiness/article-12198887/Inside-chaos-tax-office-Whats-gone-wrong-disastrously-understaffed-HMRC.html

Although latterly they appear to have sufficient resources to go after folk with caring responsibilities whove allegedly received too many benefits

Isn't that the DWP?

I worked in the tax just over 20 years ago. Pissed me off no end when Gordon Brown merged it with Customs. Made no fucking sense, just an excuse to jettison thousands of staff. The two departments need splitting again.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #208 on: June 16, 2024, 10:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 16, 2024, 10:10:36 pm
Isn't that the DWP?

I worked in the tax just over 20 years ago. Pissed me off no end when Gordon Brown merged it with Customs. Made no fucking sense, just an excuse to jettison thousands of staff. The two departments need splitting again.

You could be correct re the DWP, just recall a news item about it last month or thereabouts
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #209 on: June 16, 2024, 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 16, 2024, 10:34:07 pm
You could be correct re the DWP, just recall a news item about it last month or thereabouts

Well if it's overpaid benefits like carers allowance then yeah, I'd expect it to be a DWP matter.

That's another two departments needlessly merged.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #210 on: June 17, 2024, 12:13:59 am »
The UK tax laws amount to 22,000 pages long. The only possible reason for this is to allow lots of rich people to legally avoid tax by appointing expensive advisors

Getting rid of "allowances" and other ruses would raise massive amounts before even adjusting actual rates of tax or equalising CGT with income taxes
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #211 on: June 17, 2024, 06:13:44 pm »
A lot of HMRC's systems (and many gov't departments') are run on MS Excel. It's insane how far behind some of them are.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #212 on: June 17, 2024, 11:05:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 17, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
A lot of HMRC's systems (and many gov't departments') are run on MS Excel. It's insane how far behind some of them are.

More like Lotus 123
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #213 on: June 18, 2024, 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 17, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
A lot of HMRC's systems (and many gov't departments') are run on MS Excel. It's insane how far behind some of them are.
I worked for Deloitte for about six months and my only placement was at HMRC.  They had a spreadsheet of spreadsheet links that was over 500mb and took a few hours to refresh when it was opened.  This was in the days before tools like Tableau and Power BI but there were still far better ways to manage the data and the process.  My manager's solution was to rota staff on early starts so that somebody could open the spreadsheet, wait while it refreshed and save a static copy prior to the majority of staff starting.  After a trial period HMRC rejected his proposal and it was left as was, just a little bit slower than six months earlier as all the datasets had got that much bigger.

I'd like to think HMRC are better than that now.  I know from keeping in touch with a former colleague that Deloitte aren't  :o

A much simplified tax law and fit-for-purpose systems would go a long way to fulfilling this now-mythical pledge of collecting due taxes but, as cdav said, much of this is deliberate.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #214 on: June 18, 2024, 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 18, 2024, 09:42:12 am
I worked for Deloitte for about six months and my only placement was at HMRC.  They had a spreadsheet of spreadsheet links that was over 500mb and took a few hours to refresh when it was opened.  This was in the days before tools like Tableau and Power BI but there were still far better ways to manage the data and the process.  My manager's solution was to rota staff on early starts so that somebody could open the spreadsheet, wait while it refreshed and save a static copy prior to the majority of staff starting.  After a trial period HMRC rejected his proposal and it was left as was, just a little bit slower than six months earlier as all the datasets had got that much bigger.

I'd like to think HMRC are better than that now.  I know from keeping in touch with a former colleague that Deloitte aren't  :o

A much simplified tax law and fit-for-purpose systems would go a long way to fulfilling this now-mythical pledge of collecting due taxes but, as cdav said, much of this is deliberate.


I worked for HMRC (Inland Revenue, as was) through the 90's and remember the IT systems there being outsourced to a private company.

Fucking figures.



Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #215 on: June 18, 2024, 11:04:29 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 18, 2024, 09:46:26 am

I worked for HMRC (Inland Revenue, as was) through the 90's and remember the IT systems there being outsourced to a private company.

Fucking figures.

I worked there in the early 2000s. I vaguely recall the company that put together the self assessment software getting a massive fine because the system was so bad. They agreed to pay the fine on condition they got more contracts. :lmao
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #216 on: June 19, 2024, 10:15:17 am »
I had to contact them this week over a Self Assessment submission from 3 years ago. After waiting on the phone for 37 minutes I was then passed around from Self Assessment, to PAYE to Debt payment.

I had 2 queries for them after they sent me a letter saying I owed XXX amount in fines and interest. I asked why had they waited 3 years to tell me a submission was overdue - to which they replied they sent letters to a different address than the one I'm at now - where I've been for 10 years. And then refused to let me know what address they'd actually sent it to due to data protection. They then said the payments will currently stand - and carry on increasing - until I submit the required form and then they will look at removing the fines and interest for the intervening years.

I've been PAYE now for 5 years - all this is on their website - and I have a notification of a tax change to about 10 bob before they tax me. There's my normal job on their website, my Army pension and then a non coded amount for £26k in there for 24/25 year. I've asked what this is for and none of them can tell me where this figure is coming from. I said surely you must know where it comes from before just slapping £26k to be added to my taxable income. Again they said they don't know where its from - its just non coded.  In the end the guy actually just said "seeing as I don't know where its from I'll just remove it".  I argued that if I needed to pay tax on it then I have no problem with paying that - but unless I/you know where its from then I dont want to be paying for it. The only thing I could think of was a private pension I cashed in 3 years ago (the figures dont match exactly) but this was taxed at source and I have the paperwork to prove it.

To be honest its all quite stressfull.

3 of the 4 people I spoke to where quite nice and tried to be helpful. But one of them was a complete fu*king tossbag who seemed to just be pissed off that I was bothering her.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #217 on: June 28, 2024, 10:13:56 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 17, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
A lot of HMRC's systems (and many gov't departments') are run on MS Excel. It's insane how far behind some of them are.
I won't give a ton away (though you'll probably guess) but I can confidently say that the back end of the website that people use to upload their figures for Self-Assessment is probably based around Excel, definitely, and the actual integration between multiple systems is basically non-existant.

HMRC staff have called multiple times for the systems to be semi-automatic in that figures from PAYE, CIS, foreign income, Trusts and about 40 other sources are automatically populated initially but with the opportunity for the taxpayers to decline that and upload their own figures (evidenced within the return, you can upload supporting documents).

The systems just need a massive overhaul but the minute you put the costs out there, everyone baulks at it despite the returns being about ten-fold within the first year (ish).

I could write a thesis on it sort of stuff.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #218 on: June 28, 2024, 11:19:08 am »
The problem with overhauling the systems is that you know the government - regardless of who it is - will skimp, or at least try to. Historically these systems end up behind schedule, over budget and ultimately never work properly. Not just HMRC either. Back in the day, the CSA was bloody awful too.

And of course, the less said about the Post Office systems the better...
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #219 on: June 28, 2024, 01:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 28, 2024, 11:19:08 am
The problem with overhauling the systems is that you know the government - regardless of who it is - will skimp, or at least try to. Historically these systems end up behind schedule, over budget and ultimately never work properly. Not just HMRC either. Back in the day, the CSA was bloody awful too.

And of course, the less said about the Post Office systems the better...
There's skimping and then there's paying way over the odds to preferred bidders.  Either way it would be done badly.

It's a shame that the IT sections of such bodies were hollowed out to the extent that support technicians easily outnumber database and integration experts.  Unfortunately when the government talks about "efficiency savings" within the public sector they generally mean deleting posts not creating new ones, even if there is a 10x return on investment.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #220 on: June 28, 2024, 01:19:49 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 28, 2024, 01:07:04 pm
There's skimping and then there's paying way over the odds to preferred bidders.  Either way it would be done badly.

It's a shame that the IT sections of such bodies were hollowed out to the extent that support technicians easily outnumber database and integration experts.  Unfortunately when the government talks about "efficiency savings" within the public sector they generally mean deleting posts not creating new ones, even if there is a 10x return on investment.

tbf, the system was crap when Labour was in as well. Granted, they're not the ones who ordered the contract and put it in, as it only came online in 1997, but they made precious little attempt to do anything about it either.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #221 on: June 28, 2024, 01:53:08 pm »
I don't exist according to any online government sites.

I have a valid, full UK drivers licence and a valid British passport but HMRC royally fucked up my personal info after I got married so now I can't do anything online as "my details aren't recognised".
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #222 on: June 29, 2024, 10:04:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 28, 2024, 01:53:08 pm
I don't exist according to any online government sites.

I have a valid, full UK drivers licence and a valid British passport but HMRC royally fucked up my personal info after I got married so now I can't do anything online as "my details aren't recognised".
Odd, you should be traceable based on historical information. I know there are systems HMRC uses that can trace pretty much anyone as long as there's a smidge of info, a National Insurance number gets you into more than a UTR does, for example, but I know there's one system that is essentially based around a date of birth and something like a surname or postcode. It could also be that some of it was locked down for security reasons too, I know there are projects based around that. If you do get in contact with them again, have your NINo handy as any PAYE work/pension should be automatically linked to it.

Could be teaching you to suck eggs with that to be honest!

Quote from: Red Beret on June 28, 2024, 01:19:49 pm
tbf, the system was crap when Labour was in as well. Granted, they're not the ones who ordered the contract and put it in, as it only came online in 1997, but they made precious little attempt to do anything about it either.
It could be the same one...
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #223 on: July 8, 2024, 04:40:44 pm »
Just seen them two arrogant horrible pricks the Tate brothers in court for not paying a single penny of tax on £21 million , hopefully made  to pay and locked up
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #224 on: July 8, 2024, 05:04:14 pm »
This maybe controversial, but I think if "tax breaks" exists, and people exploit it to pay 0 taxes, then they did nothing wrong legally.
Morally wrong. They deserve every single misery. But legally not wrong.

Which brings to a bigger question. Why are there tax breaks even? Even more so, tax havens?
What advantage do people have by stashing millions of individual currency paper somewhere?
What is stopping the government by printing these currencies with an expiry date?
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #225 on: July 8, 2024, 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on July  8, 2024, 04:40:44 pm
Just seen them two arrogant horrible pricks the Tate brothers in court for not paying a single penny of tax on £21 million , hopefully made  to pay and locked up

Its a civil case taken by Devon and Cornwall police so they wont be locked up. Wonder why HMRC arent involved though?

https://www.falmouthpacket.co.uk/news/24437229.devon-cornwall-police-civil-claim-andrew-tate/
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #226 on: July 8, 2024, 05:08:48 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on July  8, 2024, 04:40:44 pm
Just seen them two arrogant horrible pricks the Tate brothers in court for not paying a single penny of tax on £21 million , hopefully made  to pay and locked up

They dont seem the tax evading types. Surprising news.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #227 on: July 8, 2024, 06:48:05 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July  8, 2024, 05:04:14 pm
This maybe controversial, but I think if "tax breaks" exists, and people exploit it to pay 0 taxes, then they did nothing wrong legally.
Morally wrong. They deserve every single misery. But legally not wrong.

Which brings to a bigger question. Why are there tax breaks even? Even more so, tax havens?
What advantage do people have by stashing millions of individual currency paper somewhere?
What is stopping the government by printing these currencies with an expiry date?
If you can get hold of a copy, having a read of The Panama Papers book by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier tells you a lot about the hows, whys, wheres and whos of a lot of this.  I'm nearly done with it (managed to 'acquire' a copy online somehow...) but it speaks of a ton of reasons as to why they exist.

You can avoid things like stamp duty by registering a building or home under a business, and when you buy the business or shell company behind that then you're not paying stamp duty on that building because you're not actually buying the building, but the business behind it. It's what got Tony and Cherie Blair into a bit of shit in years past when they were adding to their property portfolio, whereby they commented that they were bringing the property back into British hands (I've only used the Blairs here because I was reading about it a couple of weeks ago and it was a fresh example in my mind.)

You think about the people who would have to get loans to survive, payday loans, loan sharks, people at the very bottom end of the class ladder, these are the people who will be hurt by it, not those who squirrel it away quasi-anonymously in Panama or the Caymans or Belize or the British Virgin Islands or wherever.  It's the dirty money ready to be laundered by the New York Five Families, the high-ranking Mafiosi, the presidents and prime ministers, the autocrats and god knows who else, but it certainly isn't and will never be for John Smith in Everton Valley or Bill Benson of Walton.

You need to have a global register of ultimate owners of a property or a shell company, not nominees or shareholders, or bearer share holders, or "real owners" but actual, genuine owners, and throw heavy financial sanctions on countries/territories and businesses that still look to facilitate the evasion of tax.  You'd get somewhere with that I reckon.
Re: The Tax avoidance thread. Why should Jimmy Carr apologise?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:51:10 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on July  8, 2024, 06:48:05 pm
If you can get hold of a copy, having a read of The Panama Papers book by Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier tells you a lot about the hows, whys, wheres and whos of a lot of this.

I was recommended it earlier by someone else. I will see if I can get a copy somewhere.
Thanks for the recommendation. I will get back to you on this. However long it takes to understand it.
