I have not idea how to do any of that Im not a complete luddite, so if its easy and you can point me in the direction of simple instructions, I may give it a try. If not, a Wi-Fi repeater plugged in upstairs may be easier?
https://www.virginmedia.com/broadband/intelligent-wifi
Which Virgin broadband service do you have?
Thanks100mb, although I think its just been upgraded to 125mb (not that I can tell any difference - streaming is still bad & buffering all the time, especially when I go upstairs)
Not to be a c*nt, but do you have any mates who are handy with this stuff? There's a few things you can do to find out what the issue is with wifi, it could be conflicting channels, it could be you've got loads of devices on the same band, interference. I do agree on fucking the routers wifi off, I would recommend a mesh if you have bad interference or lots of devices - I bought a deco and whilst expensive, I've not had to touch it since I installed it so it's been worth every penny.
Which Deco do you have? I was looking at them. The M4 is on offer at ebuyer, £100 for the 3 pack. Was not sure about it, or to just go for a higher one.
Can anyone recommend a decent Wi-Fi extender (or is it a repeater?) that works with the virgin hub? My hub is downstairs and the broadband is really slow upstairs, so I guess its a weak signal.
The connectors are Type-F, you just need to find push on instead of screw on. The Ethernet cable is to connect the TV box to the Virgin router as generally theyre sited nearby as theyre connected to the same point on the wall.
Had a leaflet through the door from open reach telling me super fast fibre is coming typical, but, at least VM will have some competition.
We have relatively cheap tenda mesh. 3 boxes, one connected to router, one upstairs, one in conservatory. Seems to do the job, getting 70mbs on my phone right now. I think it was £60 for the three, might have been an offer and slightly less.
