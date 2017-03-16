These must be the hardest company to get hold for anything, went with them as they were promising 4x the current speed for the same price... and since we got it, as soon as you leave the room the router is in, the signal stops and you need to use mobile broadband. They even said when installing they were splitting the neighbours cable to install it so not sure if that has an effect... spent weeks trying to get a response online/ through their text/ whatsapp/ calls etc.. the whatsapp asks all the questions then says sorry nobody available try again later...