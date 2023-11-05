Incredible atmosphere at Penarol last night and amazing achievement from them to get through, they're a giant of South America but the budget differences between the two are huge.
Semi's are going to be interesting, Gallardo is back at River and doing his usual thing of winning important games and the Monumental has the final too so massive incentive for them but they have a tough one. River v Penarol final would be beautiful but the Brazilian teams usually win now so we'll see.
Atmospheres at Racing v Corinthians in the Sudamericana will be insane too.