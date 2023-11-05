« previous next »
Author Topic: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.  (Read 141673 times)

Offline DelTrotter

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1800 on: November 5, 2023, 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  5, 2023, 12:58:48 pm
Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.

I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.

Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?

Yeah it'll defo take some adapting, this league feels almost like a different sport at times. Big Seb Coates I think but either way it's a hell of a long time!
Offline jillc

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1801 on: November 5, 2023, 02:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  5, 2023, 12:58:48 pm
Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.

I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.

Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?

Of course there will be a bit of adaption like for any player coming into the Premier League, but because of the other signings we won't have to rush him into the team anyway. I imagine he will at the very least get a rest after the physical slog he's had in the Brazilian league. Perhaps after he comes to us we can give him the odd game to give him a taste but he seems a very intelligent player and we've been keeping tabs on him for a while. Yes, I would think it would be Lucas who was the last to come directly. I think Mac Allister went directly to Brighton and from memory they eased him into the Premier League, but he's fine now.
Offline classycarra

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1802 on: November 6, 2023, 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  5, 2023, 01:16:29 pm
Yeah it'll defo take some adapting, this league feels almost like a different sport at times. Big Seb Coates I think but either way it's a hell of a long time!
Good shout, was thinking Seb Leto or Insua (not certain they came direct though)

If we're including youth teams there was that Allan lad (who the club unfortunately handled a bit like a chelsea/vitesse type of asset management) and there's Pitaluga since (who I'm pretty sure hasn't appeared yet)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1803 on: November 6, 2023, 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  5, 2023, 12:55:52 pm
Not been much to suggest he's going to. People seem to be clinging to a Tim Vickery comment and another journo saying he'll go to Europe in Jan.

Their president is quoted as saying he spoke to us and told us to come back for talks in December.

Any evidence of Jorg and Billy Hogan being at the Maracana, or was Grizz Khan full of shit as usual? I suspect the latter. 
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1804 on: November 12, 2023, 01:57:06 pm »

[Chilean Premier League] 'Palestino's players kneel on the floor for a minute of silence after the armed conflict affecting Gaza and millions of Palestinians. Ñublense's players join them in said gesture.' - https://xcancel.com/AbranCancha8/status/1723497647225380897





^ From https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17t8x48/chilean_premier_league_palestinos_players_kneel - with some background context added by reddit users.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Deportivo_Palestino : https://palestino.cl : https://xcancel.com/CDPalestinoSADP : www.youtube.com/@Palestinooficial/videos



For some info on the Honduran club 'Palestino F.C.' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestino_F.C.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1805 on: November 23, 2023, 10:24:04 pm »
Kinel, some own goal that by the poor Fortaleza defender  ;D
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1806 on: November 23, 2023, 11:54:08 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 12, 2023, 01:57:06 pm
[Chilean Premier League] 'Palestino's players kneel on the floor for a minute of silence after the armed conflict affecting Gaza and millions of Palestinians. Ñublense's players join them in said gesture.' - https://xcancel.com/AbranCancha8/status/1723497647225380897





^ From https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17t8x48/chilean_premier_league_palestinos_players_kneel - with some background context added by reddit users.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Deportivo_Palestino : https://palestino.cl : https://xcancel.com/CDPalestinoSADP : www.youtube.com/@Palestinooficial/videos



For some info on the Honduran club 'Palestino F.C.' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestino_F.C.


Wonderful! Good to see that McCarthyism hasn't infested other parts of the world.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1807 on: November 26, 2023, 09:07:06 pm »
Some title race this in Brazil. Into the last few games and 6 sides could realistically win it.

Botafogo still second but their collapse might end up there with the greatest bottlejobs in league football history. Drawing a lot of games now and the side who'll probably win it (Palmeiras) overturned a three goal deficit to beat them 4-3 recently. Pulling your hair out would surely be an understatement, I think they only got promoted again the season before last too.
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1808 on: November 26, 2023, 09:22:55 pm »

Yeah, cracking race - only 3/4 matches to go ;D

Botafogo really will have nightmares for years about this if they don't get over the line - they were 13 points clear of 2nd in mid August - yet no wins in their least 8 matches...

Even tonight, they conceded a 90th minute equaliser at home vs relegation-threatened Santos (so Palmeiras remain top).





www.flashscore.co.uk/football/brazil/serie-a/#/WGqehPkI/table/overall & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A



Edit: 'Botafogo squander Brazilian title after 10-game horror run' - by Tim Vickery (3rd December):-

www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39038372/botafogo-squander-brazilian-title-10-game-horror-run

« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 02:51:45 pm by oojason »
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1809 on: December 7, 2023, 03:43:00 am »
Palmeiras won the league, Santos are relegated for the first time in their history, and Botafogo - who had a 13 point lead at one point - finish 5th!

Gremio finish 2nd in their first season back in the top flight. Corinthians yet again had another underwhelming season (and weren't far off relegation with a few matches to play)





www.flashscore.co.uk/football/brazil/serie-a

Wiki for the 2023 Brazil Serie A season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A




Santos needed a win to stay up - playing at home - vs a mid-table Fortaleza side...


Santos vs Fortaleza; 3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VPxTgUJ48g & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFBFOdOA7bE


Santos fans haven't taken the news they're relegated very well...





^ video of above image - https://xcancel.com/TNTSportsBR/status/1732603358156881942 & https://v.redd.it/7bk1mp0bns4c1

and also these short videos...

https://xcancel.com/CentralDoBrega/status/1732603816963412035
https://xcancel.com/R9Futebol/status/1732608772999102579
https://xcancel.com/maconhi1da/status/1732606247902347460
https://xcancel.com/geglobo/status/1732605802198847975
https://xcancel.com/RioWestFm/status/1732612701459722541






'Endrick stars as Palmeiras claim extraordinary Brazilian title' - by Tim Vickery:-

It was probably a question of time, but the timing was cruel indeed. In the first season since the death of Pele, his old club Santos suffered an unprecedented relegation to Brazil's second division.

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/39060719/endrick-stars-palmeiras-claim-extraordinary-brazilian-title

« Last Edit: December 7, 2023, 06:02:05 pm by oojason »
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1810 on: December 8, 2023, 01:30:36 am »
Crazy Santos got relegated
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1811 on: December 8, 2023, 01:53:59 am »
Offline kavah

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1812 on: December 8, 2023, 01:58:48 am »
Should be a nice tournament - great for the fans in the US to see the South American giants
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1813 on: December 8, 2023, 04:35:42 am »

It'll certainly be a big summer of football - with this, Euro 2024, and the Olympic football tournament too.

Both finals for Euro 2024 and the Copa America take place on the same day - Sunday 14th July ;D


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2024
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Football_at_the_2024_Summer_Olympics
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,270
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1814 on: December 20, 2023, 02:11:03 am »
Reports coming out that Neymar is going to miss the Copa America tournament.

Hardly surprising as his ACL injury looked serious.

Although Brazil is a hot mess right now, I actually think Neymar's absence will do them a world of good, as it will bring the focus back on the team and perhaps allow them to play with a bit more freedom.
« Last Edit: December 20, 2023, 02:12:35 am by TipTopKop »
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1815 on: March 19, 2024, 01:03:59 am »
.
The Group Stage Draw for the 2024 Copa Libertadores was just completed... the 1st round of Group Stage matches starts on Wednesday 3rd April.

The Final is scheduled to be played on Saturday 30th November 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina - at the recently renovated Mas Monumental - home of River Plate.





https://xcancel.com/TheLibertadores : https://conmebollibertadores.com : www.youtube.com/@Libertadores/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Libertadores

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_Libertadores#Group_stage : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-libertadores/#/2PRcLaMU


Up the Uruguayan Liverpool (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0)   :champ  and also to Palestino of Chile :thumbup

Palestino info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Deportivo_Palestino : https://palestino.cl : https://xcancel.com/CDPalestinoSADP : www.youtube.com/@Palestinooficial/videos



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



.



Copa Libertadores matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-south-american-football-on-tv.html (no UK TV channels so far...)

Copa Libertadores matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-libertadores



60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.1stream.me : www.dlhd.sx : https://nizarstream.com : https://freestreams-live1se.nu : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : https://crackstreamsfree.com



^ A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it. :wave



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-libertadores/#/2PRcLaMU

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

« Last Edit: April 21, 2024, 06:52:38 pm by oojason »
Offline farawayred

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1816 on: March 19, 2024, 05:18:47 am »
Liverpool to win it all. 😂
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1817 on: April 21, 2024, 07:08:13 pm »
.



River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the Argentina Copa de la Liga Profesional quarter-final tonight; a 7.30pm kick off. Could be... eventful ;D


River XI: Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Nacho Fernández, Villagra, Aliendro, Echeverri; Colidio, Borja.   https://xcancel.com/RiverPlate
Boca XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Rojo, Blanco; Saralegui, Pol, Equi, Zenón; Merentiel, Cavani.   https://xcancel.com/BocaJrsOficial


The match is not live in the UK. TV around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4938583/river-plate-vs-boca-juniors

Streams: https://vipleague.im/football/river-plate-vs-boca-juniors-streaming-link-1 & www.elixx.xyz/celtic.html & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-387.php
& https://reddit9.sportshub.stream/event/river_plate_boca_juniors_202814660 (multiple links & languages) & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-388.php


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/argentina/copa-de-la-liga-profesional & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_de_la_Liga_Profesional#Final_stages

« Last Edit: April 21, 2024, 07:15:50 pm by oojason »
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1818 on: April 21, 2024, 07:44:22 pm »
.
'Atmosphere at the beginning of the River plate vs Boca juniors game' - https://v.redd.it/19u40t1a0wvc1


River [1] - 0 Boca; Borja goal on 10' - https://xcancel.com/partidopicado/status/1782117686073266604 & https://xcancel.com/Christi31591299/status/1782117772308136367

River 1 - [1] Boca; Miguel Merentiel on 45+1' - https://xcancel.com/CABJ_English/status/1782126971914207553 & https://streamin.one/v/38559e4a

1-1; half-time.

River 1 - [2] Boca; Edinson Cavani 62 - https://v.redd.it/yqehvj7n1wvc1 & https://xcancel.com/CABJ_English/status/1782136040364413214

River 1 - [3] Boca; Miguel Merentiel 67' - https://streamin.one/v/9ac01bcf & https://xcancel.com/CABJ_English/status/1782137551525904583

River [2] - 3 Boca; Paulo Diaz 90+7' - https://streamin.one/v/cc4f329e

2-3; full-time. Really good enjoyable game, that.

« Last Edit: April 21, 2024, 09:32:56 pm by oojason »
Offline San Diego Red

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1819 on: April 21, 2024, 09:13:28 pm »
Really good comeback by Boca in this game.....they were the outsiders before kickoff and when they went 1 down thought they might be done.
Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1820 on: May 8, 2024, 10:47:35 am »

Brilliant result for Palestino last night in the Copa Libertadores...


Palestino [1] - 0 Flamengo; Cornejo quality goal on 63' - https://v.redd.it/zge4gypm04zc1 & https://xcancel.com/Libertadores/status/1788039273028968681


'PALESTINO vs. FLAMENGO | HIGHLIGHTS | CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES 2024' - 10 minute official highlights video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/61VDWOqSHgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/61VDWOqSHgM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/61VDWOqSHgM


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-libertadores & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/palestino/U35cjf75 & https://xcancel.com/CDPalestinoSADP



Offline oojason

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1821 on: May 15, 2024, 09:50:07 pm »

'🚨Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the majority owner of Liverpool's shares, showed interest in acquiring SAF from Vasco. The American group has already carried out a survey in this regard, as it hinted at the possibility of investing in a multi-club network. In addition to FSG, a company from the Crefisa group also demonstrated its intention to become the majority shareholder of Vasco SAF' - https://xcancel.com/newscolina/status/1790823235522592868





Current owners of Vasco are a certain 777 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/777_Partners#Vasco_da_Gama



'Vasco takes action against 777 after company indicates that it will no longer continue with SAF and rehearses sale':-

With the club's request for protection made in court, a foreign group would no longer participate in strategic decisions, and SAF would not suffer losses in the event of bankruptcy.

https://oglobo.globo.com/blogs/diogo-dantas/post/2024/05/vasco-se-previne-com-acao-contra-a-777-apos-empresa-indicar-que-nao-seguira-mais-com-a-saf-e-ensaiar-venda.ghtml?


Fucking hate MCOs. Hate that this is something we're apparently looking into.

« Last Edit: May 15, 2024, 09:53:51 pm by oojason »
Offline DelTrotter

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1822 on: September 27, 2024, 10:30:07 am »
Incredible atmosphere at Penarol last night and amazing achievement from them to get through, they're a giant of South America but the budget differences between the two are huge.

Semi's are going to be interesting, Gallardo is back at River and doing his usual thing of winning important games and the Monumental has the final too so massive incentive for them but they have a tough one. River v Penarol final would be beautiful but the Brazilian teams usually win now so we'll see.

Atmospheres at Racing v Corinthians in the Sudamericana will be insane too.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1823 on: September 27, 2024, 11:07:16 am »
Lots of incentive for River Plate to win it. Hope they do
Offline disgraced cake

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1824 on: September 27, 2024, 11:15:35 am »
Nice to see there'll be a new-ish winner even if it's River once more. Flamengo and Palmeiras seem to win it every year to me now. A Penarol victory would be pretty huge but would not bet against Gallardo getting it done again.

I see Roque Santa Cruz is still playing at 43 in Paraguay  :o scored recently as they went out of the Copa Sudamericana
Online skipper757

Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 02:17:11 am »
All those Brazilian fans complaining about Alisson not being as good for Brazil.

Well, how's Ederson doing?

Dreadful goalkeeping for Vargas' goal for Chile.
