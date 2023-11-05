Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.



I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.



Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?



Of course there will be a bit of adaption like for any player coming into the Premier League, but because of the other signings we won't have to rush him into the team anyway. I imagine he will at the very least get a rest after the physical slog he's had in the Brazilian league. Perhaps after he comes to us we can give him the odd game to give him a taste but he seems a very intelligent player and we've been keeping tabs on him for a while. Yes, I would think it would be Lucas who was the last to come directly. I think Mac Allister went directly to Brighton and from memory they eased him into the Premier League, but he's fine now.