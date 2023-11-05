« previous next »
He's probably knackered, he's pushing 5000 minutes this season and they've still got 7 league games left!! For some context Robbo and Mo usually do about 4000-4300mins for us per season. Doubt we'll see too much of him from Jan to May if he does sign and I'm not convinced he will anyway.
He's probably knackered, he's pushing 5000 minutes this season and they've still got 7 league games left!! For some context Robbo and Mo usually do about 4000-4300mins for us per season. Doubt we'll see too much of him from Jan to May if he does sign and I'm not convinced he will anyway.

Why don't you think he will sign? He's already said he's been watching our games and is a keen admirer of Klopp. He's made it pretty clear he is keen to come.
Not been much to suggest he's going to. People seem to be clinging to a Tim Vickery comment and another journo saying he'll go to Europe in Jan.
He's probably knackered, he's pushing 5000 minutes this season and they've still got 7 league games left!! For some context Robbo and Mo usually do about 4000-4300mins for us per season. Doubt we'll see too much of him from Jan to May if he does sign and I'm not convinced he will anyway.

You can't say he was slow in the first half, he was running everywhere and mopping up which seems to show his importance to the general set up in that team. I think what happened was the game changed when Boca actually started playing some football, they upped the tempo and it did lead them seeming less intense as a result. He is very comfortable on the ball like so many of the South American players, and I think he will be fine as a holding midfielder here.

Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.

I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.

Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?
Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.

I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.

Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?

Yeah it'll defo take some adapting, this league feels almost like a different sport at times. Big Seb Coates I think but either way it's a hell of a long time!
Thanks for replies. Both make fair points.

I'm not convinced he'll sign either - simply based on who we've already got. But if he does he'll be in for a shock at the pace and the compression of the game here, judging by that Final. It's a while since I have seen such wide open spaces to play in as a midfielder. People say the World Cup was a little like that, but I didn't catch any of that.

Just as a matter of interest, who was the last player we signed straight from South America. I'm thinking Lucas?

Of course there will be a bit of adaption like for any player coming into the Premier League, but because of the other signings we won't have to rush him into the team anyway. I imagine he will at the very least get a rest after the physical slog he's had in the Brazilian league. Perhaps after he comes to us we can give him the odd game to give him a taste but he seems a very intelligent player and we've been keeping tabs on him for a while. Yes, I would think it would be Lucas who was the last to come directly. I think Mac Allister went directly to Brighton and from memory they eased him into the Premier League, but he's fine now.
Yeah it'll defo take some adapting, this league feels almost like a different sport at times. Big Seb Coates I think but either way it's a hell of a long time!
Good shout, was thinking Seb Leto or Insua (not certain they came direct though)

If we're including youth teams there was that Allan lad (who the club unfortunately handled a bit like a chelsea/vitesse type of asset management) and there's Pitaluga since (who I'm pretty sure hasn't appeared yet)
Not been much to suggest he's going to. People seem to be clinging to a Tim Vickery comment and another journo saying he'll go to Europe in Jan.

Their president is quoted as saying he spoke to us and told us to come back for talks in December.

Any evidence of Jorg and Billy Hogan being at the Maracana, or was Grizz Khan full of shit as usual? I suspect the latter. 
[Chilean Premier League] 'Palestino's players kneel on the floor for a minute of silence after the armed conflict affecting Gaza and millions of Palestinians. Ñublense's players join them in said gesture.' - https://twitter.com/AbranCancha8/status/1723497647225380897





^ From https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17t8x48/chilean_premier_league_palestinos_players_kneel - with some background context added by reddit users.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Deportivo_Palestino : https://palestino.cl : https://twitter.com/CDPalestinoSADP : www.youtube.com/@Palestinooficial/videos



For some info on the Honduran club 'Palestino F.C.' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestino_F.C.
Kinel, some own goal that by the poor Fortaleza defender  ;D
[Chilean Premier League] 'Palestino's players kneel on the floor for a minute of silence after the armed conflict affecting Gaza and millions of Palestinians. Ñublense's players join them in said gesture.' - https://twitter.com/AbranCancha8/status/1723497647225380897





^ From https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/17t8x48/chilean_premier_league_palestinos_players_kneel - with some background context added by reddit users.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Club_Deportivo_Palestino : https://palestino.cl : https://twitter.com/CDPalestinoSADP : www.youtube.com/@Palestinooficial/videos



For some info on the Honduran club 'Palestino F.C.' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palestino_F.C.


Wonderful! Good to see that McCarthyism hasn't infested other parts of the world.
Some title race this in Brazil. Into the last few games and 6 sides could realistically win it.

Botafogo still second but their collapse might end up there with the greatest bottlejobs in league football history. Drawing a lot of games now and the side who'll probably win it (Palmeiras) overturned a three goal deficit to beat them 4-3 recently. Pulling your hair out would surely be an understatement, I think they only got promoted again the season before last too.
Yeah, cracking race - only 3/4 matches to go ;D

Botafogo really will have nightmares for years about this if they don't get over the line - they were 13 points clear of 2nd in mid August - yet no wins in their least 8 matches...

Even tonight, they conceded a 90th minute equaliser at home vs relegation-threatened Santos (so Palmeiras remain top).





www.flashscore.co.uk/football/brazil/serie-a/#/WGqehPkI/table/overall & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A



Edit: 'Botafogo squander Brazilian title after 10-game horror run' - by Tim Vickery (3rd December):-

www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39038372/botafogo-squander-brazilian-title-10-game-horror-run

Palmeiras won the league, Santos are relegated for the first time in their history, and Botafogo - who had a 13 point lead at one point - finish 5th!

Gremio finish 2nd in their first season back in the top flight. Corinthians yet again had another underwhelming season (and weren't far off relegation with a few matches to play)





www.flashscore.co.uk/football/brazil/serie-a

Wiki for the 2023 Brazil Serie A season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Campeonato_Brasileiro_S%C3%A9rie_A
