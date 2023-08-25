« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.  (Read 110304 times)

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1440 on: August 25, 2023, 02:23:34 am »
Did well dealing with an awkward long ball just before the goal as well. Lad is found all over the pitch.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1441 on: August 25, 2023, 02:24:16 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 25, 2023, 02:21:19 am
Aye, I'm watching it too and it's deffo his goal. He really looks all-action doesn't he?

Yep, he's everywhere. Positionally aware, always scanning and marshaling the play.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1442 on: August 25, 2023, 02:48:19 am »
Cano makes it 2-0 with a lovely overhead volley.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1443 on: August 25, 2023, 02:48:48 am »
What a Finish from cano wow
Andre goal earlier was nice too.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1444 on: August 25, 2023, 02:55:13 am »
How did Flamengo lose to these?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,928
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1445 on: August 25, 2023, 07:22:03 am »
SoJanuary?
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1446 on: August 25, 2023, 11:11:12 am »

'FLUMINENSE vs. OLIMPIA | HIGHLIGHTS' - 3 minute Quarter-Final 1st leg, official highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2V6nPadoM0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2V6nPadoM0E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2V6nPadoM0E


The 2nd leg is on Friday 1st September, a 1.30am kick off - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-libertadores/fixtures
« Last Edit: August 25, 2023, 02:29:39 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,016
  • Seis Veces
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1447 on: August 25, 2023, 12:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on August 25, 2023, 02:55:13 am
How did Flamengo lose to these?

A big surprise given how strong they've been over the past few years and having some of the top attackers in South America.

Andre a step closer to Fluminense's dream of winning it at the Maracana then, should see the Olimpia tie out before probably playing Internacional in the semis. Would imagine Fluminense would be favourites to go through but surely Palmeiras are favourites considering they're basically already qualified for the semis and have won it twice in the last three years. Great period for the Brazilian sides over the past few years, surprised as well that River are out given them also having a good few years.

Winning it would be great experience for Andre and he'd be in demand come January should his future not be resolved by then. Mind you I remember Arthur supposedly being a big signing for Barca after winning it with Gremio and look how he's turned out in Europe.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1448 on: September 1, 2023, 12:22:12 am »
.
In the continuing adventures of 'Andre watch'...


Olimpia Asuncion vs Fluminense : Copa Libertadores - Quarter-Final, 2nd leg : a 1.30am kick off : Fluminense lead 2-0 from the 1st leg...




Seems to be a quality atmosphere building - over an hour before kick off: https://twitter.com/SportsCenterBR/status/1697388932994924622



TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4746874/olimpia-vs-fluminense

Streams: https://vipleague.im/olimpia-vs-fluminense-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?525 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?161 & https://bosscast.net/ch_j.php?1 & https://freestreams-live1.top/bein-sports-us & https://freestreams-live1.top/bein-sports-en

& https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/olimpia_fluminense_149322166 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11528620 (multiple links)



If Fluminense go through, they'll play fellow Brazilian side Internacional in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals. The other semi-final is Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras.

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-libertadores : https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores : https://conmebollibertadores.com

« Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 12:25:13 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1449 on: September 1, 2023, 01:34:24 am »
Cheers Jason  8)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1450 on: September 1, 2023, 01:40:25 am »

No worries, mate.

Good start from Andre so far, slowing things down, finding and creating space, keeping early possession.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1451 on: September 1, 2023, 01:56:32 am »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1452 on: September 1, 2023, 02:01:20 am »
Andre absolutely fantastic so far....

I hope we box him off for January!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,984
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1453 on: September 1, 2023, 02:08:07 am »
Quote from: oojason on September  1, 2023, 01:56:32 am
Olimpia 0 - [1] Fluminense; John Kennedy goal on 24' - https://v.redd.it/otiw7fsjljlb1 & https://twitter.com/juniocesar07/status/1697412862975545584 &

https://twitter.com/MarcodeGreen/status/1697412959914377527
Can't quite tell but was it Andre with the 'hockey assist' - making that lovely first touch - before the through ball sent John F KennyG in on goal?
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1454 on: September 1, 2023, 02:09:54 am »
Quote from: classycarra on September  1, 2023, 02:08:07 am
Can't quite tell but was it Andre with the 'hockey assist' - making that lovely first touch - before the through ball sent John F KennyG in on goal?

Yes mate, it was Andre - lovely skill and then the no-nonsense probing pass ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1455 on: September 1, 2023, 02:17:32 am »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,984
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1456 on: September 1, 2023, 02:22:02 am »
Quote from: oojason on September  1, 2023, 02:09:54 am
Yes mate, it was Andre - lovely skill and then the no-nonsense probing pass ;D
Quality touch. I don't know what to expect for his future from January (and who knows if our interest was serious, or just the usual drumming up interest using a big name) but he does seem really fun and quite unique in his varied skills 

Suspect we're happy with numbers that can play the deepest role now - but if we had the chance to sign him and leave at Fluminense or give him an extended acclimatisation (since he'll have just finished a long season) it would be really cool to have one brazilian lined up for relatively cheap to take over from our departing one next summer.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1457 on: September 1, 2023, 02:37:04 am »
.
Olimpia should have had a penalty for handball there. And should have scored with a heard from high cross seconds after.

Quote from: classycarra on September  1, 2023, 02:22:02 am
Quality touch. I don't know what to expect for his future from January (and who knows if our interest was serious, or just the usual drumming up interest using a big name) but he does seem really fun and quite unique in his varied skills 

Suspect we're happy with numbers that can play the deepest role now - but if we had the chance to sign him and leave at Fluminense or give him an extended acclimatisation (since he'll have just finished a long season) it would be really cool to have one brazilian lined up for relatively cheap to take over from our departing one next summer.

Yeah, if we sign Grevenberch... (reported that Klopp thinks he can play both  the 6 or 8?)  it seems we're happy (little option) to wait until January; if the interest is still there - I'd hope it would be. Be good for him to acclimatise like you say for a few months, before our next 2024/25 season kicks in.

I like him, tidy, takes responsibility on the ball, intelligent, tactically aware. Gets about the pitch - and obviously trusted by team-mates even under pressure. Knows he's going to get whacked at times - yet still shows up for it (a bit Milner-esque in that way).


Big miss for Olimpia there on 60' - blazed over from a knock-down. Cameraman finding attractive women / 'characters' in the crowd as if his life depended on it! Never change, SA footy ;D

Olimpia down to 10 men on 72' - Salazar picks up a 2nd yellow for pulling back the forward about to run through on goal - was a long way to get to goal though... didn't need to pull him back.

Olimpia unlucky not to get a penalty on 74' - defender looks like he caught the Olimpia attacker after needlessly/clumsily going to ground? VAR said no penalty...

« Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 03:05:36 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1458 on: September 1, 2023, 03:04:38 am »
The ref has been brilliant so far.....taking no shit from the players constant moaning.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • ***JFT97***
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1459 on: September 1, 2023, 03:06:45 am »
Commentators waxing lyrical about Andre....they love him.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1460 on: September 1, 2023, 03:13:05 am »

Olimpia 1 - [2] Fluminense; Cano goal on 81' - https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1697432148779647006 & https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1697431822357930372

Olimpia 1 - [3] Fluminense; Cano goal on 90+2' - https://v.redd.it/pa9arfy31klb1 & https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1697434598228050144

1-3; full-time.

Quote from: Kalito on September  1, 2023, 03:04:38 am
The ref has been brilliant so far.....taking no shit from the players constant moaning.

Yeah, very good game from him - let it flow, but blew up for anything too much - and let players know he was in charge when they gobbed off at him. Wish more were like that.

« Last Edit: September 1, 2023, 03:26:30 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1461 on: September 1, 2023, 03:27:56 am »
This is my first time watching Andre in a match. I've been really impressed.

Quote from: oojason on September  1, 2023, 02:37:04 am

I like him, tidy, takes responsibility on the ball, intelligent, tactically aware. Gets about the pitch - and obviously trusted by team-mates even under pressure. Knows he's going to get whacked at times - yet still shows up for it (a bit Milner-esque in that way).


That's a perfect summation of what I can see that he's about.

I would also echo the shouts about how well the referee did. Such a difference from the horrible standard of officiating in England.

Lastly, a question. Why was the Fluminense coach wearing a pinny?
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1462 on: September 1, 2023, 03:39:08 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on September  1, 2023, 03:27:56 am
Lastly, a question. Why was the Fluminense coach wearing a pinny?

He was wearing something else too earlier in the match, I think. It was weird 'cos it looked windy and cold out there (ball held up in the wind at times). Then Diniz got into a heated discussion with the 4th official later - and next thing you know he and his staff also put those fluorescent bibs on.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1463 on: September 1, 2023, 04:01:20 am »
Quote from: classycarra on September  1, 2023, 02:22:02 am
Quality touch. I don't know what to expect for his future from January (and who knows if our interest was serious, or just the usual drumming up interest using a big name) but he does seem really fun and quite unique in his varied skills 

Suspect we're happy with numbers that can play the deepest role now - but if we had the chance to sign him and leave at Fluminense or give him an extended acclimatisation (since he'll have just finished a long season) it would be really cool to have one brazilian lined up for relatively cheap to take over from our departing one next summer.
Liverpool losing a brazilian  next summer huh....
If you mean Thiago. he would be good in playing either deep, probably could be a very useful Trent backup too.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,753
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1464 on: September 1, 2023, 04:46:09 am »
Quote from: oojason on September  1, 2023, 02:37:04 am
Cameraman finding attractive women / 'characters' in the crowd as if his life depended on it! Never change, SA footy ;D


A staple of tv coverage South of the border. They do that on Univision/Telemundo for Liga MX as well. Always a highlight.  8)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1465 on: September 28, 2023, 04:18:54 pm »
.
1st leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final was last night...


Fluminense 2 - 2 Internacional - 10 minute official highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t-Rc-Fx_0oY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t-Rc-Fx_0oY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/t-Rc-Fx_0oY


Andre played all 90 minutes, with Fluminense playing the 2nd half with 10 men - after right-back Xavier picked up a 2nd yellow card on 44 mins. (at 5m 20s into the above video)

^ The 2nd leg is on Thursday 5th October - a 1.30am kick off (UK times)

« Last Edit: September 28, 2023, 06:16:36 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1466 on: September 28, 2023, 06:03:32 pm »
The second yellow seemed harsh to me. Both players went for the ball, and neither went with their studs up. Reminds me of the Mac Allister red card that was overturned.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1467 on: September 28, 2023, 06:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September 28, 2023, 06:03:32 pm
The second yellow seemed harsh to me. Both players went for the ball, and neither went with their studs up. Reminds me of the Mac Allister red card that was overturned.

Yeah, I agree mate. The 1st yellow card - no problem. Though the 2nd yellow - is it even a foul? I can see why the ref may have wanted a 2nd look via VAR - but that didn't happen. I suppose you could argue 'don't go into challenges like that - opponents will look to gamble and make the most of it -and they have nothing to lose from it' - type of situation, when you're on a yellow card already?

« Last Edit: September 29, 2023, 12:39:05 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1468 on: September 29, 2023, 12:47:42 am »
.
Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras - The 1st leg of the other Copa Libertadores semi-final - a 1.30am kick off...


Boca XI: Romero, Advíncula, Figal, Rojo, Fabra, Medina, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández, Barco, Cavani, Merentiel   https://twitter.com/BocaJrsOficial
Palmeiras XI: Weverton, M. Rocha, Gómez, Mayke, Piquerez, Murilo, Zé Rafael, Veiga, Menino, Rony, Artur.   https://twitter.com/Palmeiras


The crowd at Bombonera - around 50 minutes before kick off: https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1707541974113198325 ;D

CL Info: https://conmebollibertadores.com : https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores : www.youtube.com/@Libertadores : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Copa_Libertadores


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4772518/boca-juniors-vs-palmeiras

Streams: https://vipleague.im/football/boca-juniors-vs-palmeiras-streaming-link-2 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & & https://freestreams-live1.se/sport-tv2-portugal & https://p2pstreams.org/live-stream-8 & https://hd-nfl.online/172/0/soccer/7 & https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-425.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-61.php & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?525 & https://fastreams.com/ts-live-8 & https://freestreams-live1.se/bein-sports-us & https://youpit.xyz/boca-juniors-vs-palmeiras

& https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/boca_juniors_palmeiras_154971614 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11599678 (multiple links)


^ The 2nd leg is on Friday 6th October - a 1.30am kick off (UK times).

« Last Edit: September 29, 2023, 01:56:39 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1469 on: September 29, 2023, 02:20:08 am »
Barco looks like an interesting prospect. As well as being one of the palest South Americans I've ever seen.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1470 on: September 29, 2023, 02:32:14 am »

Like Robbo, I think he has to watch out for moon-burn ;)


Decent game so far - surprised it is still 0-0 at half-time - some decent chances for both sides.

0-0; full-time.


10 minute official highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/96ZWl_4nSIw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/96ZWl_4nSIw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/96ZWl_4nSIw

« Last Edit: September 29, 2023, 11:37:25 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1471 on: October 1, 2023, 05:54:30 pm »
Boca Juniors - River Plate starting in a few mins
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,573
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1472 on: October 1, 2023, 06:25:04 pm »

a couple of streams: https://vipleague.im/football/boca-juniors-vs-river-plate-streaming-link-1

https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/133953/boca-juniors-river-plate-argentina-copa-de-la-liga (7 links)


3+ minute official highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gZmxBkUZfdE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gZmxBkUZfdE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/gZmxBkUZfdE

« Last Edit: October 2, 2023, 12:17:39 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1473 on: October 1, 2023, 07:31:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on October  1, 2023, 05:54:30 pm
Boca Juniors - River Plate starting in a few mins

A few match going reds have gone  to Buenos Airies to watch it tonight just seen one of their vids on twitter

https://x.com/t_caveney/status/1708548246002376915?s=61&t=1NNWmgxfJ8oa2w11ioTE0A
« Last Edit: October 1, 2023, 07:33:48 pm by gazzam1963 »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1474 on: October 1, 2023, 07:56:27 pm »
What a miss!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1475 on: October 1, 2023, 07:59:13 pm »
Golasso!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1476 on: October 1, 2023, 08:00:37 pm »
Barco played at Atlanta United, and banged one of the other players wives, a la Terry, rumor has it...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1477 on: October 3, 2023, 10:49:28 pm »
To prevent any misunderstanding, I was talking about Valentin Barco, the pale ginger kid at Boca. Not Esequiel Barco, the River Plate player on loan from Atlanta United.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 05:16:25 am »
2nd leg

Internacional 12 Fluminense
Mercado  10'

John Kennedy  81'
Cano  87'

Home city final for Fluminense
Ive got a few Inter & Gremio mates so my WhatsApp group has been pinging  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 