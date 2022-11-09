Had the pleasure of getting tickets for a Boca vs River Plate game at La Bombonera in 2017 when travelling through South America. Cant remember the exact price but ended up paying about 150-200 USD per person to get our hands on about 6 tickets and members cards for the game.



Had a bit of hassle getting through one of the handful of security zones we had to go through to get near the ground but managed to talk our way through with the local police who were a bit apprehensive at first to let 6 obvious tourists through. But once inside wow hands down one of the best nights of my life! Its hard to put into words just how crazy and passionate the Boca support is when Im full force, I truely believe only one or two other fanbases in the world are capable of matching them.