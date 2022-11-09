« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.  (Read 96787 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1280 on: November 9, 2022, 02:06:56 am »
Just saw this today. Can anyone tell me why the last guy was sent off? Looks like it was for some hand gesture, but I don't really know what that was about. Is it some Argentinian hand sign for money being hand over, i.e. the ref being corrupt, or something like that? That's the only thing I could think of...
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1281 on: November 9, 2022, 03:33:18 am »
Yeah, the player was mimicking a fat stack of money being given to the ref, so bribery. 
Logged

Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1282 on: December 26, 2022, 03:54:48 am »
 For those interested in attending the Buenos Aries derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate it appears things have got even hairier when it comes to getting  ticket:
"Are you a fair-weather football fan wanting to know how to buy Boca Juniors tickets as a tourist in Argentina, or even for their arch-rivals, River Plate?

 I know this might sound boring to those who like to be completely autonomous on the road, but Boca Juniors Football Club does not sell tickets to individuals.

The system is very much  against you because the club rewards loyalty and this club have one of the most passionate and ardent fanbases in the world.

They sign up to wait on a waiting list to receive an official Boca Juniors membership card in order to buy a ticket and the current waiting list is eight years!

Sometimes those fans sell their tickets for a match, but its not black and white and if you dont personally know a Boca fan who you 100% trust, then your chances of being extorted are extremely probable.

Also, Boca fans have formed a Boca admin-sanctioned group called the Defensa de Socios who patrol the entry gates for obvious foreigners to confiscate their tickets  you must be pragmatic and understand that Boca fans are intense, hardcore fans and that a significant minority of them do not want you there as a tourist." https://manvsclock.com/how-to-buy-boca-juniors-tickets-as-a-tourist/
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,910
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1283 on: December 26, 2022, 09:05:03 am »
Problem with Boca is the ground isn't big enough and hasn't been renovated in 30 years and due to space constraints there's not much they can do with it.

Some want a new stadium but the traditional fans (who can get tickets,) don't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1284 on: December 26, 2022, 10:49:25 am »
Had the pleasure of getting tickets for a Boca vs River Plate game at La Bombonera in 2017 when travelling through South America. Cant remember the exact price but ended up paying about 150-200 USD per person to get our hands on about 6 tickets and members cards for the game.

Had a bit of hassle getting through one of the handful of security zones we had to go through to get near the ground but managed to talk our way through with the local police who were a bit apprehensive at first to let 6 obvious tourists through. But once inside wow hands down one of the best nights of my life! Its hard to put into words just how crazy and passionate the Boca support is when Im full force, I truely believe only one or two other fanbases in the world are capable of matching them.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1285 on: March 23, 2023, 10:07:50 pm »
.



Argentina vs Panama - an international friendly match - an 11.30 pm kick off (UK time).

Argentina's first match since winning the 2022 World Cup - played at the iconic El Monumental. Should be a lively atmosphere; 82,000+ expected, and maybe some goals too.


Argentina XI: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi; Di Maria, Álvarez.

Panama XI: Guerra, Peralta, Ramos, Fariña, Galván, Anderson, Gudiño, Murillo, Quintero, Stephens, Córdoba.


'Amazing scenes before Argentina v Panama': https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1639046751511543808 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1639047713395474432


Live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4604903/argentina-vs-panama

Streams: https://rx.freestreams-live1.tv/bt-sport-2-uk & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?746 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?49 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html

& https://sportshub.fan/event/%D0%B0rg%D0%B5nt%D1%96n%D0%B0_%D1%80%D0%B0n%D0%B0m%D0%B0_121186043/?date=1679608800

& https://totalsportk.org/soccer/argentina-panama/1081069 & https://redditsoccerstreams.xyz/event/11136527 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11136527



4 hours before kick off...




A good atmosphere in the ground too with more than a hour before kick off - https://twitter.com/Canal12web/status/1639027322505314306




Mas Monumental SSC thread (for the recent refit and upgrades): www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/buenos-aires-m%C3%A2s-monumental-72-054-81-000.852648/







'IN FULL: Argentina celebrates their World Cup heroes' - 8 minute video from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OrmjV8xuasY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OrmjV8xuasY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OrmjV8xuasY

« Last Edit: March 24, 2023, 01:53:23 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
  • Seis Veces
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1286 on: March 23, 2023, 11:32:05 pm »
Looks like they've done a great job on the Monumental, what a ground
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1287 on: March 24, 2023, 12:47:11 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 23, 2023, 11:32:05 pm
Looks like they've done a great job on the Monumental, what a ground

It looks superb already, yet should be even better when they put the seats in for that new lower tier that runs the length of the pitch. More fans closer to the pitch can only generate a better louder atmosphere too ;D


Messi hitting the woodwork on 17' with a freekick: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1639053334157094912

Jose Guerra (Panama) big save against Argentina 43': https://streamsc.co/xI_IZc91l


Surprised Panama have been this defensive for what is friendly match - 2 banks of 5 players, not moving much from the 18 yard box....
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1288 on: March 24, 2023, 01:15:55 am »

Argentina [1] - 0 Panama; Thiago Almada goal on 78' - https://streamff.com/v/oN3XfmmeVe & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1639073374088593408

^ Messi hitting the woodwork again, this time from a freekick 25 yards out, the ball rebounding and bouncing around for Almada to score.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1289 on: March 24, 2023, 01:26:16 am »
.
Argentina [2] - 0 Panama; Messi 89' - https://streamff.com/v/no8IYLLsdo & https://streamin.me/v/549e0dcb & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1639075904428314624

^ Messi's 99th goal for Argentina. His 800th goal. Also here:-


'Lionel Messi scores his 800TH career goal in STUNNING fashion! 🐐':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WNOT0FoU3W4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WNOT0FoU3W4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WNOT0FoU3W4






https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lionel_Messi & https://twitter.com/CuriosidadesEU/status/1639076064612990976 & https://twitter.com/CastellanosCami/status/1639076854307909654


2-0; full-time. 8 minute highlights: https://soccercatch.com/matches/18797250/argentina-vs-panama#media & https://ourmatch.me/24-03-2023-argentina-vs-panama



'Lionel Messi takes centre stage in Argentinas organic outpouring of joy':-

Tribute to World Cup heroes in Buenos Aires was a pure and outstanding moment that brought their captain to tears

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/27/lionel-messi-argentina-world-cup

« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:36 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: South American Football. Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc.
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:28:41 am »
.
Argentina vs Curacao - a 12.30am kick off (UK time).


Argentina XI: E. Martínez; Montiel, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuña; Mac Allister, E. Fernández, Lo Celso; Messi, Lau. Martínez, Ni. González.
Curacao XI: Room, Martina, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus, Anita, J. Bacuna, Janga, L. Bacuna, Gorre, Kunos.


The match is live in the UK on BT Sport 2.

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4604905/argentina-vs-curacao

Streams: https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?132 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?101 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://redditsoccerstreams.xyz/event/11142900 & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/argentina-curacao-live-stream/1081103 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/argentina-curacao/1081103 & https://www.hesgoaltv.me/p/hd1.html

« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:28 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 