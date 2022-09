.

(had to go on twitter to find the link - no mention on the BBC websites, + BBC are busy deleting their own tweets. Edit: at 8.15pm it finally appears on the BBC website )

FFS BBC! How inept can they be?!Decent alternative live stream - https://techoreels.com/46216/s6/?sport=soccer (more here - https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/palmeiras-flamengo-live-stream/742709 ; Raphael Veiga goal on 6' - https://streamja.com/30a3A https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1464689044512772110 - "After a few technical issues, the Copa Libertadores final is live now on the @BBCSportwebsite and app."...^ yet it still isn't working for some. Nor the iPlayer. And the BBC deleting their own tweets doesn't do much when hiding behind the 'technical issues' excuse either.not from the BBC, but from a viewer helping others out online... https://twitter.com/fayshaDnB/status/1464689044550520841 "Had the same problem... Apparently I found it here.. On the live swimming.. 'Swimming, International Swimming League 2021: 2021 Copa Libertadores Final: Palmeiras v Flamengo':- https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0b5z2w8/swimming-international-swimming-league-2021-2021-copa-libertadores-final-palmeiras-v-flamengo " -