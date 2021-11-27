.Atletico Paranaense 1 - 0 Palmeiras
: semi-final, 1st leg : 1.30am kick off...Atletico PR XI:
Krepski, Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Heleno, Abner, Fernandinho, Hugo Moura, Santana, Canobbio, Vitor Roque, Vitinho. Palmeiras XI:
Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez, Gabriel Menino, Ze Rafael, Dudu, Veiga, Rony, Lopez.The match is being shown live in the UK on the BBC Sport website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/62678657 - and also on the BBC Red Button & the BBC iPlayer too.
GK Weverton (Palmeiras) makes a big save to avoid an own goal on 17' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/gyp8kg
& https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564804423649574912
Atletico-PR 1-0 Palmeiras; Alex Santana goal on 22
' - https://clip.dubz.co/v/9xp0xq
& https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564801444355739651
Hugo Moura of Atletico-PR gets a 2nd yellow card, a completely needless & bizarre handball, on 70' - https://twitter.com/sbt_sports/status/1564795101959917568
Luiz Scolari, manager of Atletico-PR, gets a straight red card on 75' (dissent to referee?) - https://twitter.com/ESPNArgentina/status/1564796293557501952Atletico-PR 1-0 Palmeiras; full-time
. The 2nd leg of the semi-final will be on Palmeiras' astroturf pitch next week 2 minute highlights
: https://twitter.com/TheLibertadores/status/1564812123020181505
or...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AtgmPMs--2E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AtgmPMs--2E</a>
Cracking atmosphere and a decent end-to-end game - with few stoppages and a strong referee...
Atletico-PR on top and Palmeiras surprisingly struggling for rhythm...