

You're probably right! I missed the goal and first 10 minutes trying to find the links.





1-0; half-time.



Glimpses of quality from Flamengo - though far too many slow passes into feet from distance that are getting picked off by the Palmeiras players. Not enough work or approach player to get in behind the defence or find the gaps.



Palmeiras probably fancy their chances on the counter vs Sideshow Bob now they are 1-0 up.



