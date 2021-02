.

With 1st placelosing to 2nd placein Round 36 of The Brasileiro on Sunday (4 min highlights - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rjVH9DecB4 )...Flamengo are now top, and Internacional in 2nd place...If teams finish level on points... then the number of league wins is used to determine final positions. If that too is level, then goal difference is used.In the last round of league matches - played on(UK times)...(4th vs 1st) - shown live in the UK on the FreeSports channel ( www.live-footballontv.com/live-south-american-football-on-tv.html (2nd vs 10th)Sao Paulo must be kicking themselves - only 1 win in the last 9 matches, when they were looking so good to win the league...' - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/feb/25/flamengo-internacional-big-finish-brasileirao-title-race-brazil-title Somefor the final round of matches : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 & ...