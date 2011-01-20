Bump from page 3....nope, no breaking news.



Since I've finished reading ASOIAF, I've been looking for the "next best thing" to keep me going. I have googled tons and read loads of articles on this topic. Problem is they all seem to be from people who really like the fantasy genre. Middle Earth and these books have been my only try of this genre, one I struggle with.



Two series I have tried are The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and The Way of Kings (can't remember the series name) by Brian Sanderson. Really struggled to into them.



Any RAWKites read anything else that can be suggested?



I'll be honest, I was never into the fantasy genre until Game of Thrones/ASOIAF but have since explored it a fair bit, and there seems to be some really good stuff in there. Loads of shite too, mind!Echo the shouts for Abercrombie's stuff, and think mgs88's Robin Hobb recommendation is great - she might write the best prose in fantasy, and her stuff is definitely worth a read. Think someone mentioned the Malazan stuff; I liked that one too, though it was hard work at times. Genuinely unique series though, and has a lot going for it.Patrick Rothfuss's two books, The Name of the Wind and A Wise Man's Fear are utterly brilliant, but are part of a series that he may or may not finish - it's been ages since the second one, and he seems to have gone on an indefinite hiatus. Definitely worth checking out though, even if he never gets round to completing the cycle. I've also enjoyed stuff by Scott Lynch, Mark Lawrence and Ursula la Guin. There's probably others, but those are the ones that spring to mind right now. Rothfuss's stuff would definitely be my primary recommendation outside the stuff others have already highlighted though - his two might well be two of my favourite books ever. A poster called Dave5516 was really good for fantasy stuff, but he appears to have taken a break from RAWK. A shame, as he seems like a cracking guy.Oh, and it may not strictly be fantasy, but China Mieville's stuff is fantastic. Guy's a bona fide genius.