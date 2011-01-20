« previous next »
Author Topic: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore

Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3200 on: January 18, 2019, 08:17:12 PM
Quote from: GinKop on January 13, 2019, 03:43:26 PM
Bump from page 3....nope, no breaking news.

Since I've finished reading ASOIAF, I've been looking for the "next best thing" to keep me going. I have googled tons and read loads of articles on this topic. Problem is they all seem to be from people who really like the fantasy genre. Middle Earth and these books have been my only try of this genre, one I struggle with.

Two series I have tried are The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and The Way of Kings (can't remember the series name) by Brian Sanderson. Really struggled to into them.

Any RAWKites read anything else that can be suggested?
Robin Hobbs fitz and the fool series is great. I think it's some thing like 16 books in total which sounds daunting but the books are great, so they never drag. If you wanted to miss out the live ship trilogy and the rain wild chronicles it would take the total books down to 9 and wouldn't mess up the main story for you.  Although I really recommend the live ship trilogy as I found it the best trilogy of the set.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3201 on: January 18, 2019, 11:10:24 PM
Quote from: GinKop on January 18, 2019, 07:14:22 PM
Thanks for this recommendation, really enjoying it.

Yessssss! Love it when someone gets onto it!

I read First Law trilogy and now working my way through the other books set in the same world.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3202 on: January 19, 2019, 09:00:39 AM
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 18, 2019, 11:10:24 PM
Yessssss! Love it when someone gets onto it!

I read First Law trilogy and now working my way through the other books set in the same world.

I'll add to the recommendation for these. Actually enjoyed the spin offs more than the main trilogy.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3203 on: January 19, 2019, 11:35:56 AM
Quote from: GinKop on January 13, 2019, 03:43:26 PM
Bump from page 3....nope, no breaking news.

Since I've finished reading ASOIAF, I've been looking for the "next best thing" to keep me going. I have googled tons and read loads of articles on this topic. Problem is they all seem to be from people who really like the fantasy genre. Middle Earth and these books have been my only try of this genre, one I struggle with.

Two series I have tried are The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and The Way of Kings (can't remember the series name) by Brian Sanderson. Really struggled to into them.

Any RAWKites read anything else that can be suggested?
I'll be honest, I was never into the fantasy genre until Game of Thrones/ASOIAF but have since explored it a fair bit, and there seems to be some really good stuff in there. Loads of shite too, mind!

Echo the shouts for Abercrombie's stuff, and think mgs88's Robin Hobb recommendation is great - she might write the best prose in fantasy, and her stuff is definitely worth a read. Think someone mentioned the Malazan stuff; I liked that one too, though it was hard work at times. Genuinely unique series though, and has a lot going for it.

Patrick Rothfuss's two books, The Name of the Wind and A Wise Man's Fear are utterly brilliant, but are part of a series that he may or may not finish - it's been ages since the second one, and he seems to have gone on an indefinite hiatus. Definitely worth checking out though, even if he never gets round to completing the cycle. I've also enjoyed stuff by Scott Lynch, Mark Lawrence and Ursula la Guin. There's probably others, but those are the ones that spring to mind right now. Rothfuss's stuff would definitely be my primary recommendation outside the stuff others have already highlighted though - his two might well be two of my favourite books ever. A poster called Dave5516 was really good for fantasy stuff, but he appears to have taken a break from RAWK. A shame, as he seems like a cracking guy.

Oh, and it may not strictly be fantasy, but China Mieville's stuff is fantastic. Guy's a bona fide genius.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3204 on: January 19, 2019, 01:16:54 PM
Quote from: GinKop on January 13, 2019, 03:43:26 PM
Bump from page 3....nope, no breaking news.

Since I've finished reading ASOIAF, I've been looking for the "next best thing" to keep me going. I have googled tons and read loads of articles on this topic. Problem is they all seem to be from people who really like the fantasy genre. Middle Earth and these books have been my only try of this genre, one I struggle with.

Two series I have tried are The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and The Way of Kings (can't remember the series name) by Brian Sanderson. Really struggled to into them.

Any RAWKites read anything else that can be suggested?

https://www.blackgate.com/

Black Gate used to be a monthly fantasy magazine, now it's a sort of catch-all fantasy/sci-fi site.

All the recommendations from this thread have appeared on the site along with lots of other potential reads.

Highly recommend bookmarking, you'll find plenty of good ideas for future reads...
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3205 on: January 20, 2019, 08:30:12 AM
Quote from: GinKop on January 13, 2019, 03:43:26 PM
Bump from page 3....nope, no breaking news.

Since I've finished reading ASOIAF, I've been looking for the "next best thing" to keep me going. I have googled tons and read loads of articles on this topic. Problem is they all seem to be from people who really like the fantasy genre. Middle Earth and these books have been my only try of this genre, one I struggle with.

Two series I have tried are The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan and The Way of Kings (can't remember the series name) by Brian Sanderson. Really struggled to into them.

Any RAWKites read anything else that can be suggested?

The dragonlance chronicles.

Excellent if youre looking for the fantasy fix.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3206 on: January 20, 2019, 09:13:04 AM
Quote from: Djozer on January 19, 2019, 11:35:56 AM
Oh, and it may not strictly be fantasy, but China Mieville's stuff is fantastic. Guy's a bona fide genius.

I second this emotion.

And also the one about Dave. Big love Dave, wherever you may be.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3207 on: January 20, 2020, 06:45:33 PM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on May  1, 2018, 11:20:55 AM
Creativity works in bursts. The issue hasn't been whether or not GRRM is writing because by all accounts he is. The issue seems to be that he is writing and rewriting over and over again. Sure he does other things also but that's the nature of the beast. It is nearly impossible to constantly think about the same thing over and over again. If anything doing other things acts as a distraction and helps provide a fresh look at the book. This helps writers create better. You're right that neither of us knows whether or not he is interested. But you're constantly making the assumption that he is building an argument around it. You may be right that he just doesn't give a shit, but I think there's a much simpler explanation, which is that he is just struggling to tie the stories together.

I have only just found this post and I agree completely. I write for a website and its a fact that sometimes you can be writing on more than one story at a time. I think at one stage I was writing on about three stories at the same time. It would be great to think that you can finish one story at a time, but in truth your mind goes on all sorts of adventures. The ideas are there one minute, than vanishing the next. It is so easy to begin a story but tying everything together at the end is always the challenge. The last story I finished I must have re-written six times before I was fully satisfied with it, I can only guess what writing a mamouth story like this costs you.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3208 on: January 23, 2019, 04:55:51 PM
Quote from: Djozer on January 19, 2019, 11:35:56 AM
I'll be honest, I was never into the fantasy genre until Game of Thrones/ASOIAF but have since explored it a fair bit, and there seems to be some really good stuff in there. Loads of shite too, mind!

Echo the shouts for Abercrombie's stuff, and think mgs88's Robin Hobb recommendation is great - she might write the best prose in fantasy, and her stuff is definitely worth a read. Think someone mentioned the Malazan stuff; I liked that one too, though it was hard work at times. Genuinely unique series though, and has a lot going for it.

Patrick Rothfuss's two books, The Name of the Wind and A Wise Man's Fear are utterly brilliant, but are part of a series that he may or may not finish - it's been ages since the second one, and he seems to have gone on an indefinite hiatus. Definitely worth checking out though, even if he never gets round to completing the cycle. I've also enjoyed stuff by Scott Lynch, Mark Lawrence and Ursula la Guin. There's probably others, but those are the ones that spring to mind right now. Rothfuss's stuff would definitely be my primary recommendation outside the stuff others have already highlighted though - his two might well be two of my favourite books ever. A poster called Dave5516 was really good for fantasy stuff, but he appears to have taken a break from RAWK. A shame, as he seems like a cracking guy.

Oh, and it may not strictly be fantasy, but China Mieville's stuff is fantastic. Guy's a bona fide genius.

Great list there. I'd add NK Jemisin's Fifth Season /Broken Earth series. Much more character driven than most fantasy, although the scale is huge.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3209 on: January 30, 2019, 07:27:04 PM
Was on Youtube passing the time before the game starts and came across this video.

Interesting viewing and does make me wonder about Littlefinger, there is another video floating around on Youtube with the theory that Littlefinger is the actual protagonist of GoT.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lsrD2429XEk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lsrD2429XEk</a>

« Last Edit: January 30, 2019, 07:34:14 PM by RedSince86 »
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3210 on: January 30, 2019, 07:39:48 PM
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 30, 2019, 07:27:04 PM
Was on Youtube passing the time before the game starts and came across this video.

Interesting viewing and does make me wonder about Littlefinger, there is another video floating around on Youtube with the theory that Littlefinger is the actual protagonist of GoT.




Not buying that,he is off chasing Aliens.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3211 on: January 31, 2019, 04:57:22 PM
Alt Shift X new video today.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A3iWCi7yYSc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A3iWCi7yYSc</a>
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3212 on: April 30, 2020, 10:50:17 PM
There seems to be rumours that it could be this year that the next George RR Martin book on Westeros is released. (Yes, I know we've had that before!) He has already hinted in interviews that the show's ending was one ending but not his. So the questions are, what would you like to see happen? What do you think will happen? I read another theory that Daenerys will not make Westeros until the final book, as she will travel Asshai first.

Time for some predictions.  :D 
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3213 on: April 30, 2020, 11:17:38 PM
I wonder if the shows ending has put people off the final 2 books. I'll read it either way but hopefully it's very different. Obviously there's many more characters in the books. Need a catch up to make predictions
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3214 on: April 30, 2020, 11:21:53 PM
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on April 30, 2020, 11:17:38 PM
I wonder if the shows ending has put people off the final 2 books. I'll read it either way but hopefully it's very different. Obviously there's many more characters in the books. Need a catch up to make predictions

I don't have much time to read books, but I download on audible. Just listening to A Clash of Kings now, I will listen to them just to see what the differences are.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3215 on: May 1, 2020, 09:13:58 AM
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on April 30, 2020, 11:17:38 PM
I wonder if the shows ending has put people off the final 2 books. I'll read it either way but hopefully it's very different. Obviously there's many more characters in the books. Need a catch up to make predictions

It has definitely ruined my interest. The last few seasons of the show really left a bad taste in my mouth to the point where I just stopped caring. 
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3216 on: May 1, 2020, 09:21:47 AM
I'll definitely be reading this if it comes out this year - will believe it when I see it!

The books will go in a much better direction IMO. Two subplots not included in the show which I'm intrigued about are:


Will have to re-read Dance with Dragons at some point.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3217 on: May 1, 2020, 05:15:38 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May  1, 2020, 09:21:47 AM
I'll definitely be reading this if it comes out this year - will believe it when I see it!

The books will go in a much better direction IMO. Two subplots not included in the show which I'm intrigued about are:


Will have to re-read Dance with Dragons at some point.

Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3218 on: May 1, 2020, 05:40:53 PM
Quote from: jillc on May  1, 2020, 05:15:38 PM

Massive spoiler revealed so don't read if you don't want to know:
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3219 on: May 1, 2020, 05:59:44 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May  1, 2020, 05:40:53 PM
Massive spoiler revealed so don't read if you don't want to know:

Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3220 on: May 1, 2020, 06:47:40 PM
Quote from: jillc on May  1, 2020, 05:59:44 PM

If George can't finish this in isolation for months I dont think he ever will.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3221 on: May 1, 2020, 08:08:02 PM
The TV show has had the opposite effect for me. The last two series were so utterly dreadful that I cant wait to read the books so I can get the proper endings and erase the shitshow which was GOT from my mind
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3222 on: May 1, 2020, 11:00:18 PM
Quote from: redan on May  1, 2020, 08:08:02 PM
The TV show has had the opposite effect for me. The last two series were so utterly dreadful that I cant wait to read the books so I can get the proper endings and erase the shitshow which was GOT from my mind

While I would agree, the last series was not one I enjoyed that much, there is still plenty that I like and admire about the rest of it. The problem was once the book material ran out, it became more of a challenge to develop the show with how it was initially written. But I am intrigued to see what differences Martin will take in terms of direction. I don't even mind Dany going down, providing it's written in a believable way and consistent way.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3223 on: June 24, 2020, 05:09:10 PM
Tweet from GRRM:

I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. https://t.co/i0DRw51PC7

----

That should mean it could be ready in a few years then.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3224 on: June 25, 2020, 12:13:14 AM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 24, 2020, 05:09:10 PM
Tweet from GRRM:

I have to confess, after half a year of pandemic, I am showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on THE WINDS OF WINTER, and making steady progress. https://t.co/i0DRw51PC7

----

That should mean it could be ready in a few years then.

May I remind everyone:

https://mashable.com/article/george-r-r-martin-new-zealand-jail-winds-of-winter/

Unlikely this convention will go ahead, however.

If he doesn't get it done this year he's gotta be confronting the strong probability that he won't finish the series.

Update: https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/george-rr-martin-winds-of-winter-release-date-game-of-thrones-1234647456/

He now says 2021.

hahahahaha
« Last Edit: June 25, 2020, 12:16:50 AM by Redcap »
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3225 on: June 25, 2020, 12:53:25 AM
I'm thankful for the TV show as badly as they cocked up the ending, at least they finished the story and I can live in peace now knowing how it ends. GRRM will never finish the books I cared about that at one point but far past that now.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3226 on: June 25, 2020, 05:21:28 AM
Fuck the fat fuck, he can shove it.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3227 on: June 28, 2020, 11:20:56 AM
It only took a global pandemic for him to knuckle down and do some real work on a book already five years "overdue", and it still sounds years away. Just bemused at this stage, if he hates writing it so much why not just bring in a team of ghost writers to help get it done, if only to rid himself of the burden?
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3228 on: June 28, 2020, 03:49:33 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 25, 2020, 12:53:25 AM
I'm thankful for the TV show as badly as they cocked up the ending, at least they finished the story and I can live in peace now knowing how it ends. GRRM will never finish the books I cared about that at one point but far past that now.

It can't end like that in the books. I think I could even write a better end than Bran randomly becoming King and the hero who saved everyone from a tyrant, mental, dragon controlling Queen being exiled to the Wall to fight fuck knows what.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3229 on: June 28, 2020, 09:01:30 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on June 28, 2020, 03:49:33 PM
It can't end like that in the books. I think I could even write a better end than Bran randomly becoming King and the hero who saved everyone from a tyrant, mental, dragon controlling Queen being exiled to the Wall to fight fuck knows what.

I think it will be exactly the same but how it gets there will be vastly different, in isolation I don't have a problem with the ending but a big problem with how they arrived at it. Bran won't be king because he has the best story but because he's no longer really human and thus isn't corruptible as others would be which will be explained better in the books. Jon will still kill Dan and Dany's descent into madness will be more gradual rather than completely out the blue as in the TV series. It was a happy ending for Jon he wasn't going to fight anything it was their way of giving him his freedom by the back door. Of course that assumes GRRM manages to finish the books which I don't think will happen.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3230 on: July 1, 2020, 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 28, 2020, 09:01:30 PM
I think it will be exactly the same but how it gets there will be vastly different, in isolation I don't have a problem with the ending but a big problem with how they arrived at it. Bran won't be king because he has the best story but because he's no longer really human and thus isn't corruptible as others would be which will be explained better in the books. Jon will still kill Dan and Dany's descent into madness will be more gradual rather than completely out the blue as in the TV series. It was a happy ending for Jon he wasn't going to fight anything it was their way of giving him his freedom by the back door. Of course that assumes GRRM manages to finish the books which I don't think will happen.

All of that stuff is actually thematically hinted at in the books. The lead up is where the TV show fecked up.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3231 on: July 2, 2020, 09:58:24 AM
Quote from: Lastrador on June 25, 2020, 05:21:28 AM
Fuck the fat fuck, he can shove it.

I suspect most, like you, are well past the point of caring. It won't be long before even the end of GoT is so far in the rear view that we'll just forget about ever giving a fuck.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3232 on: July 2, 2020, 02:41:53 PM
No way on this earth he finishes the story. May squeeze 1 more book as he's been writing it for 8 years but no way he will do another two.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3233 on: Today at 12:12:54 PM
Quote from: Redcap on July  2, 2020, 09:58:24 AM
I suspect most, like you, are well past the point of caring. It won't be long before even the end of GoT is so far in the rear view that we'll just forget about ever giving a fuck.

This.  I think the longer he leaves it after the show, the less and less people give a shit.

Not that he probably needs the money, but if he does eventually finish it, many who would have bought the book probably won't be arsed
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3234 on: Today at 12:35:38 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on June 25, 2020, 05:21:28 AM
Fuck the fat fuck, he can shove it.
This 1000%

Wasting years writing bloody history books on the Targaryans and the history of fucking Westeros, that could have been done after he finished the two books.

I'm past caring now, it's never getting written and i don't think he cares, pisses me off when he leaks a chapter, the hairy tease.

I can see someone in about 10 years after he's passed away and his publisher gets someone to finish the novels, the same way they do with the Jack Ryan novels from Tom Clancy that Mark Greaney does.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3235 on: Today at 12:37:37 PM
If he doesnt finish them, maybe get someone else to do it. Just echo the tv series, which ended perfectly.
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3236 on: Today at 12:48:25 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:37:37 PM
If he doesnt finish them, maybe get someone else to do it. Just echo the tv series, which ended perfectly.
:o
Re: A Song of Ice and Fire general thread: BOOK AND SHOW spoilers galore
Reply #3237 on: Today at 04:18:57 PM
Some people in this thread are so entitled. It's art, you get what you're given by the artist. He didn't demand you buy the previous books.

For what it's worth, he's obviously branched the story out so far that Winds of Winter is the attempt of pulling it all back together. Because of this, don't be surprised if it's a double book of some sort. It should also make the last book more streamlined to write.
