« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.  (Read 34309 times)

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,998
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #320 on: May 25, 2019, 08:52:34 pm »
At the moment the threads from 25/5/05 are on p708

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.28280

To be continued...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #321 on: May 25, 2020, 12:51:08 am »
.
15 years...  :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ







Match Highlights, Full Game Replays, and Coverage from the day of the Final...







LFC XI: Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Garcia, Gerrard, Alonso, Riise, Kewell, Baros.
Subs: Carson,  Josemi, Biscan, Hamann, Nunez, Smicer, Cisse.

AC Milan XI: Dida, Cafu, Stam, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko, Crespo.
Subs: Abbiati, Kaladze, Costacurta, Rui Costa, Tomasson, Dhorasoo, Serginho.


LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: http://lfcineurope.com/0405-11.html


RAWK 'European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day' pre-match thread (17 pages) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0

RAWK 'Liverpool v AC Milan: team news and pre and in-game comments and analysis' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0

RAWK 'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here!' post-match thread (11 pages) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0





'UCL 2005 FINAL - AC Milan Vs Liverpool - the full game, extra-time, penalties and trophy presentation' (2 hours, 39 mins - in High Quality, from Sat1):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2ikxi8



For a downloadable version of the above (with selection of audio commentaries - including just stadium noise, 720p, 50fps, MKV, 5.62gb, video image from Sat1 - 2 part video):-

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/6d9vqs/full_match_of_uefa_champions_league_final_2005 (the match is also still available on public torrent sites)




'MILAN 3-3p LIVERPOOL: #UCL 2005 FINAL FLASHBACK' (13 minute highlights, from UEFA):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4</a>

or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OQToElxke4 (the UEFA youtube channel)



'The Miracle of Istanbul | Liverpool vs AC Milan (2005) | Iconic Champions League matches' (23 minute highlights, from BT Sport):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8</a>

or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWErN627Il8 (the BT Sport youtube channel)



'Kings of Europe: Istanbul '05' - free 6 minute video from the official Liverpool FC website:-

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_afyrv8jy



'Memorable Highlights' (13 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fi0lcT8j-48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fi0lcT8j-48</a>



'Memorable Highlights' (8 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc</a>



'Memorable Highlights' (8 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBpSSYAlOcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBpSSYAlOcw</a>



'Memorable Highlights' (13 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8ZpHE44V60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8ZpHE44V60</a>



'Memorable Highlights' (12 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LwMLAY6Q5ZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LwMLAY6Q5ZI</a>



'Memorable Highlights' (11 minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2SqdMpVBPp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2SqdMpVBPp4</a>



'Memorable Highlights' - 14 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UQAPqYkrYoQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UQAPqYkrYoQ</a>



'ملخص مباراة ليفربول وميلان 3-3 (نهائي دوري الابطال 2005) جنون عدنان حمد + التتويج HD' (22 minute highlights with Arabic commentary):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gXPUBIpw9-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gXPUBIpw9-w</a>



'Champions League Istanbul 2005' (2 and a bit minute highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mbtVvX_XyFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mbtVvX_XyFg</a>



'Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' (2005)' (2 minute highlights video, from UEFA):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU</a>

or click here - www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU (the UEFA youtube channel)



'Make Us Dream with Steve Hothersall commentary 2005' - 8 minute video:-





'Milan vs Liverpool - Penalty Shootout' (just the penalties - 1 minute; from UEFA Facebook Page):-

www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague/videos/486522612408852



'LIVERPOOL Champions of EURO 2005 in Istanbul (Penalty shoot out game)' (5 minutes - penalties from fan camera inside the ground):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_yxhJPMesoo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_yxhJPMesoo</a>



'Istanbul 2005 Celebration Liverpool FC' (23 minute video of post-match on-field celebrations, from ITV):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x61z9f8



'Miracle of Istanbul' (half-time YNWA rendition in the ground - 3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ZFHwJMIWUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ZFHwJMIWUA</a>



'champions league final 2005 you'll never walk alone' (half-time YNWA in ground? or probably full-time YNWA in ground? - 1 minute):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30</a>



'Istanbul May 2005 Liverpool v Milan Olympic Stadium You'll Never Walk Alone Post Trophy' (2 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hbseGYDag74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hbseGYDag74</a>



'Liverpool CL Final 2005 - Fan's Eye View' (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FpAI-RRg0N4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FpAI-RRg0N4</a>



'LIVERPOOL Champions of EURO 2005 in Istanbul (After the Match; You'll never walk alone)' (7 mins - in-ground post-match celebrations):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h_MF21WtuP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h_MF21WtuP8</a>



'Brilliant block on the line from @Djimi_Traore19 to keep the scores level':-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1265009995407491072



Parada de Jerzy Dudek, Liverpool - short 20 second video of the Jerzy Dudek double-save from Shevchenko:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zyIJWkOH1p8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zyIJWkOH1p8</a>



'THE FINAL 2005 ISTANBUL' (1 minute video; Alonso penalty miss - and rebound; from fan camera in the ground)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cILOdeRPJDQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cILOdeRPJDQ</a>



Dudek save (2005 Istanbul Champions League Final) - Liverpool FC v AC Milan (1 minute video: Dudek saves Shevchenko penalty; fan camera in the ground):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zllUpnxoQI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zllUpnxoQI4</a>



'The Miracle of Istanbul - The Unseen side' (11 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tvSi7hV5_qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tvSi7hV5_qk</a>



'Champions League Final 25th May 2005' 10 mins - video shows the build up to the game and the fun the fans had during the afternoon outside the stadium.:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_WOBrS__C4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_WOBrS__C4</a>



'New footage - Liverpool FC fans Taksim Square, Istanbul 25th May 2005' (11 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DtW-gBxzg1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DtW-gBxzg1I</a>



'Istanbul 25/05/2005' (5 mins - fans and banners around Taksim Square and ground on the day):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PzLLTX6kyWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PzLLTX6kyWk</a>



'Liverpool FC 2005 Champions League Winners !!!!!!!!!! A moment in history...' (6 minutes - ITV post-match content):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/05If8lrUII4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/05If8lrUII4</a>



'The Best Game Ever Istanbul 2005' (5 minutes; Sly opening + highlights):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBTWsDxNBMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBTWsDxNBMA</a>



'In My Life - Reds In Europe' - seems to be Sly's opening footage from the night before game - with content from some of our past European Finals:-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x2syjr (2 and a bit minutes)



'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>



'LFC In My Life - SlySports Closing Credits - CL '05' (3 mins - beware: contains Keys):-





'Liverpool FC - The Road to Winning the Champions League 2005' - closing ITV segment:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU</a>



'Liverpool F.C. Istanbul 2005 featuring In My Life by Johnny Cash' (2 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg</a>











Audio / Radio Coverage videos or links to - of the Final...




'Ac Milan v Liverpool 2005 Radio City Commentary' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7PWcDHFFcbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7PWcDHFFcbw</a>



BBC 5 Live Audio of the game:-

Quote from: Philipm20 on May  5, 2020, 09:17:30 am
Does this link work mate found it on the BBC Radio "5" Live: Istanbul Thread

https://www.mediafire.com/?gmfx6w4bj4g0q

Quote from: kopiteinexileinburnley on February  9, 2012, 08:24:37 am
Many of the above links appear to have expired - try this one which are on mediashare as mp3 format

http://www.mediafire.com/?sharekey=037108c01110e107e7ba8e3c6e11ce20fb1f05f8a36ccfc95621d66e282a0ee8



'Liverpools famous Champions League Victory from 2005, coming from 0-3 down at half-time to win the penalty shoot-out versus AC Milan' - BBC Radio (43 mins):-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p06qd4fy



'CL Final 2005 - Liverpool 3 v 3 AC Milan (aet, 3-2 on pen) - All The Goals - Radio Broadcast 25/05/05' (43 mins - with time-frame of in-game events):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i_Ec8D-4PtE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i_Ec8D-4PtE</a>



'Liverpool F.C. v A.C. Milan Champions League Final 2005 "Commentary Tells The Story"' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0pqNw-1MKx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0pqNw-1MKx8</a>



'Miracle of Istanbul: An oral history of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final win' (UEFA article with audio link):-

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/025d-0f782b45c942-3e20b8c30dfa-1000--miracle-of-istanbul-an-oral-history-of-liverpools-2005-champions-league-final-win/











'Tribute' type videos - Match Highlights set to music etc...




'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' (Impossible Is Nothing):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>


^ or this same/similar videos below - which I think is the original video?:-

'LFC Impossible Is Nothing - CL '05' - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tyy3q




'Liverpool VS. AC Milan (Champions League Final 2005)' (8 mins):-





'The Miracle of Istambul - Liverpool FC vs. AC Milan Champions League Final 2005' - (11 minute video set to mainly music):-





'FC Liverpool vs AC Milan Istanbul 2005 GREATEST MOMENT IN FOOTBALL HISTORY!!!' (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM</a>



'"Make Us Dream" - The best video ever made about Miracle of Istanbul' (8 mins):-

https://twitter.com/NlkhiLFC/status/787634148219297793



'MIRACLE OF ISTANBUL' (8 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg</a>



Miracle of Istanbul - 25/05/05 (6 minute video by LFCBenH):-





'Miracle of Istanbul' (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8s-M4Lq1mTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8s-M4Lq1mTg</a>



'Miracle of Istanbul - 2005 Champions League Final Documentary' - (10 minute video - for a 'Film School Assignment'):-





'Liverpool Vs AC Milan 2005 UCL Final - A Night in Istanbul' (6 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78NeaqS1FF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78NeaqS1FF4</a>



'Milan vs Liverpool - UCL 2005 - The Miracle of Istanbul' (5 mins - picture video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2xnmddP1YoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2xnmddP1YoM</a>



'One Night In May - مترجم للعربيه':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iohHbI6yA9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iohHbI6yA9I</a>



'Liverpool FC the Greatest Ever Comeback' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4tlnQTjYCeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4tlnQTjYCeY</a>











Documentaries and Specials...




'Liverpool FC 2005 - The Road to Istanbul' - short doc on the fans journey from Liverpool to Istanbul, by Ian Smith (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6whs49KONQI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6whs49KONQI</a>



'Make us dream - 2020':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTp1e5xk7UY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTp1e5xk7UY</a>



'Liverpool - The Road to Champions League Triumph 2005':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>



'Liverpool FC Champions league final 2005 Brookhouse' (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6zMhjSAu4VI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6zMhjSAu4VI</a>



'The Anfield Wrap: The Miracle Of Istanbul | #OnThisDay' (5 mins - free video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uK0S9_Ofri8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uK0S9_Ofri8</a>



'15 Minutes That Shook The World' (44 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gfKc-cQykOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gfKc-cQykOs</a>



'One Night In May - Liverpool vs Milan' (55mins):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xm0jqp

or

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqU57ECPRUM (actual youtube video is a mini-screen)



Make Us Dream, Part 1 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmo
Make Us Dream, part 2 - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp

^ or for the full video: https://www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504



'The Miracle' - 23 minute BTS-style documentary on the Final:-





'The Best LFC Istanbul Story of All Time (Beating Berlusconi)' (17 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGN3lhh3478" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGN3lhh3478</a>



'Last Night of One night in Istanbul' theatre show (3 mins - Rafa joins in and celebrates with the cast at the end):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE</a>











'Players in their own words' type videos...




'Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul - Vladi Smicer: My Magic Moment' (90 seconds):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BzcvoTAxYLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BzcvoTAxYLM</a>

or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzcvoTAxYLM (the UEFA youtube channel)



'Dudek: Grobbelaar tactics helped Liverpool win 2005 Uefa Champions League final' (5 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_VNAx-JGxAc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_VNAx-JGxAc</a>



'My Greatest Game - Didi Hamann' - (8 minute video with Didi):-



or at vimeo.com/168530475



'Everyone Remembers That Final! | An Interview with Djimi Traore' - (13 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vt3oXin8OT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vt3oXin8OT4</a>



'Riise reveals atmosphere during the 05 Champions League final half-time team talk' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R995OP7u62U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R995OP7u62U</a>



'Xabi Alonso Interview' (also covers his time at Liverpool) (50 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KYDr6dEzxNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KYDr6dEzxNQ</a>



'Steven Gerrard tells the story of Liverpool's Miracle in Istanbul' (5 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G9bLyCHzV_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G9bLyCHzV_o</a>



'I've Got Maldini's Medal From Istanbul! | Neil Mellor Interview' (30 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qiLrdDR-dAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qiLrdDR-dAE</a>



'Pako Ayestarán | How Liverpool turned around the 2005 Champions League final' (2 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elZNWzT8ivU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elZNWzT8ivU</a>



'Dudek, Shevchenko and Ancelotti on Istanbul miracle' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gL2Bcp5tWrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gL2Bcp5tWrg</a>

or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=gL2Bcp5tWrg (the UEFA youtube channel)



'Milan's reaction about UEFA Champions League final 05' (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSFDKM-kou0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSFDKM-kou0</a>



'Maldini: I thought the final in Istanbul would be my last' (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4FP5cGGB3o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4FP5cGGB3o</a>











'Tactical Analysis' type videos...




'Rafa Benitez on Champions League Final 2005' (11 mins - RadioCity video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k</a>



'Rafa Benitez & Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005 🏆' (23 mins - Sky):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg</a>



'The Miracle Of Istanbul | Liverpool-AC Milan Final 2005 Tactical Analysis 1/2' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TpMpoJBvg5Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TpMpoJBvg5Q</a>



'The Miracle Of Istanbul | Liverpool-AC Milan Final 2005 Tactical Analysis 2/2' (9 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kuUEza8RuR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kuUEza8RuR0</a>



'The Greatest Champions League Final?' (5 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UJmMNnYpkbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UJmMNnYpkbE</a>



'How Liverpool Changed The Game Vs Milan | Tactical Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan | Remontada' (11 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/azdO26B9abI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/azdO26B9abI</a>



'Forensic analysis: 2005 Champions League Final':-

https://blogofthenet.wordpress.com/2020/05/04/forensic-analysis-2005-champions-league-final-xg (with a ton of gifs etc)



'Hello hello...2005 Liverpool vs AC Milan commentary chart explained' - by Clive Tyldesley (3 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bc_rp1vd_KE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bc_rp1vd_KE</a>











'Victory Parade' videos...




'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 1' (40 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XBoEgVjYS_I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XBoEgVjYS_I</a>



'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 3' (40mins : sorry - I can't find 'part 2'):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/odp_neS-dqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/odp_neS-dqo</a>



'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 4' (41mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jBB_jyvaPJ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jBB_jyvaPJ4</a>



'CL 2005 Victory Parade - Anfield' - (5 min video on Parade outside Anfield):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jhYksgX6zho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jhYksgX6zho</a>



'Liverpool FC 2005 Homecoming Parade - Champions League' (8 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78DBBGQ-_RM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78DBBGQ-_RM</a>











'The Road to Istanbul' / 'Road to The Final' type videos...




'The Road to Istanbul' (20 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>



The Road to Istanbul, Part 1 (15 mins) - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezpk
The Road to Istanbul, Part 2 (15 mins) - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezt2
The Road to Istanbul, Part 3 (15 mins) - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezw4
The Road to Istanbul, Part 4 (15 mins) - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezy9
The Road to Istanbul, Part 5 (8 mins) - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlf00p



'Liverpool - The Road to Champions League Triumph 2005' - 3 minute preview before the 2005 Final:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU</a>



'Road to the Champions League Final' (18 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2qDe8RWgki0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2qDe8RWgki0</a>



'The Road to Istanbul 2005 All 20 Liverpool Goals' (6 mins):-

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tti6s



'Champions of Europe 2005 - Road to Istanbul type video - 3 minute pre-Final poem - with footage of previous rounds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0w-BhaLOZc8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0w-BhaLOZc8</a>











Match Info Links...




Wikipedia Page for the 2005 Champions League Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_UEFA_Champions_League_Final

LFCHistory.net Match Info page for the 2005 CL Final - https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928

LFCInEurope.com Match Info page for the 2005 CL Final - http://www.lfcineurope.com/0405-11.html

RAWK 2005 European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day (days before the match) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0

RAWK 2005 CL Final Match Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0

'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here! 2005 CL Final post match' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0

RAWK Archive: The Press on our 5th European Cup Win - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68941.0

other RAWK Threads on the 2005 CL Final can be found around Page 728 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29080 (Page 715 for the 25th May)

RAWK's 'Liverpool V Milan -- All Pictures Here' thread (by Angeles Red) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68072.0

RAWK's 'What Was Your Evening Like on The Night Of ISTANBUL 2005????' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218559.0

RAWK's 'Istanbul Memories - Five Years since Five Times' thread (by VDM): https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258282.0

RAWK's 'Ten Years Today. Istanbul.' thread (by Hij): https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321454.0

RAWK's '13 years ago: 25th May 2005' thread (by E2k): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340269.0

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day & Rome Day' thread (by Trada): https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=post;msg=10388550;topic=293988.0

RAWK's 'BBC Radio "5" Live : Istanbul' thread (by PaulD): https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=127308.0

RAWK Advent Calendar 2014 #19  Vladimir Smicer vs. AC Milan 2005 (by E2K) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=318860.0

RAWK siralexistatwat's '1080 HD ver of the Istanbul final...complete now in 3 versions...' thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240375.0

RAWK 'Funny little memories of Istanbul' thread (by tetti): https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=69131.0

BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4573159.stm

BBC Info Page for the 2005 CL Final (with fans' build-up / pre-match texts & other links): http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4578089.stm

LFC.com's 'LFC v Milan 2005: A text commentary': https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/185744-lfc-v-milan-2005-a-text-commentary

Guardian Minute-By-Minute Report: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/25/minutebyminute.championsleague

Guardian Match Report: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/26/match.acmilan

Liverpool Echo Match Report: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ac-milan-3-liverpool-3-3532558

Propaganda Match Pics: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/050525-UEFA-Champions-League-Final-2005/G000048VLJRNN72U/C00000zsRCCb0gf0

Propaganda Parade Pics: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/050526-Liverpool-Euro-Cup-Parade/G0000the0pntSh.M/C00000zsRCCb0gf0

BBC Victory Parade article (an estimated 1 million people line the streets) http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/merseyside/4582069.stm

LFC TV Channel Listings: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv : https://twitter.com/LFCTV

BT Sport TV Channels Listings : https://sport.bt.com/tv-guide-01363810618853 : https://twitter.com/btsportfootball





RAWK's Match Threads for the 2004/05 Champions League Campaign - Pre Match : In-Match : Post Match:-


Champions League : 3rd Qualifying Round...

AK Graz : 2-0 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=35916
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36581
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36609.0


AK Graz : 0-1 L : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37811 (-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37951
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37960.0 (-ish)



The Champions League Draw thread - seedings, match dates, live updates etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38112.0



CL Group Stages...

Monaco : 2-0 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38967.0 (-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38992.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39113.0


Olympiacos : 0-1 L : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39822.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39943.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=40293.0


Deportivo La Coruna : 0-0 D : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41540.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41587.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41588.0


Deportivo La Coruna : 1-0 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42424.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42658.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42667.0


Monaco : 0-1 L : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44131.0 (-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44126.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44209.0


Olympiacos : 3-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45563.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45435.0 (-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45629.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45783


An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Olympiacos match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=78099.msg17859739#msg17859739



Last 16 Knockout Stage...

Bayer Leverkusen : 3-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4921

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54026.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54071.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54098.0


Bayer Leverkusen : 3-1 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55193.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55770.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55777.0



Quarter-Finals...

Juventus : 2-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vItaJtaAgEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vItaJtaAgEY</a>

'Liverpool v Juventus' (22 mins) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ealcf

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58738.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59008.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59011


An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Juventus match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898


Juventus : 0-0 D : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59975.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60074.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60097



Semi-Finals...

Chelsea : 0-0 D : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61099.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62658.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62666.0


Chelsea : 1-0 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM</a>


'Liverpool v Chelsea' (22 mins) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ealdl

'Greatest YNWA Ever' - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8k35r (5 minute video at of YNWA at full-time)

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.0


An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post for the Chelsea match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.msg17158254#msg17158254




The 2005 Champions League Final...

AC Milan : 3-3 aet (LFC won 3-2 on pens) : Ataturk Stadium, Turkey : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc</a>

Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0


other RAWK Threads on the 2005 CL Final can be found around Page 728 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29080 (Page 715 for the 25th May)





How LiverpoolFC.tv reported the 2005 CL Fnal win (from the 26th May; via archive.org) - https://web.archive.org/web/20050526085542/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv


'Baros & Kewell to lead the attack' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527000334/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148932050525-1903.htm

'Reds Trail 3-0 at the Ataturk' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050601021315/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148933050525-2038.htm

'Liverpool FC: Kings Of Europe Once Again' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527035304/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148934050525-2232.htm

'Liverpool Football Club are back!' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527004718/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148935050526-0005.htm

'Salute to the 27 Anfield Heroes' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050526232718/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148929050525-2257.htm

'Gerrard: How could I leave after night like that' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527010004/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148936050526-0004.htm

'Rafa: We did it for the fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527011539/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148937050526-0014.htm

'Chairman hails Rafa the magician' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529015846/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148946050526-1954.htm

'Prime Minister proud of Reds' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529015018/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148945050526-1600.htm

'Smicer: My greatest ever moment' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529021040/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148947050526-2003.htm

'Carra salutes hero Jerzy' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529012610/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148944050526-1321.htm

'Dudek on his fantastic night' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529005428/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148942050526-1300.htm

'Xabi: Best moment of my career' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529010850/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148943050526-1310.htm

'Reds stars salute fantastic fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529022241/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148948050526-2016.htm

'Rafa: There will still be changes' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529025346/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148950050527-0816.htm

'Benitez on his greatest team talk' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529030614/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148951050527-0858.htm

'Gerard: I thought the dream was over' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529031711/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148952050527-0906.htm

'Smicer: I partied with the fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050528233407/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148953050527-0913.htm

'Traore: Milan celebrations inspired us' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529005745/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148959050527-1203.htm

'Jerzy and his 'Hand Of God'' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529013916/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148962050527-1542.htm

'Rafa: Never call me the Special One' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529002603/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148957050527-1022.htm

'Report from on-board the LFC tour bus' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050530001440/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148958050527-1104.htm

'The Chairman on why Rafa is so special' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529013535/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148961050527-1456.htm
































Of course, it was the 26th May for those of us there at the ground ;)  :wave






'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for previous seasons, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - both domestic and European, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ an index of threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the '2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul' content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860

2001 UEFA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 of this thread; Season 1989/90, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, Cup Final wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc

Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686







The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:19:59 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #322 on: May 25, 2020, 12:56:35 am »

The LFC tv channel are showing some programs celebrating both Istanbul and Rome today - https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

'Istanbul Watchalong with Carra & Xabi' - a 55 minute program looks like it could be a decent watch...


and the LFC tv channel is showing both European Cup Finals (in full) - at 5.55pm (Rome) and 7.40pm (Istanbul) - later today.



BT Sport 3 are showing a 30 minute highlights program of the 2005 CL Final at 6.30pm - https://www.bt.com/sport/watch/tv-guide

« Last Edit: May 25, 2020, 02:17:05 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,321
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #323 on: May 25, 2020, 01:59:38 am »
That's a smashing post on the previous page mate :wellin
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,928
  • Jai Jai ♡
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #324 on: May 25, 2020, 02:22:28 am »
Quote from: Red Genius on May 25, 2012, 12:01:38 am
Best night of my life.

Thanks Rafa!

Maddest week of mine.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #325 on: May 25, 2020, 02:59:41 am »




Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,811
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #326 on: May 25, 2020, 09:55:13 am »
I think oojason has killed RAWK with that post ;D

There must be some Milan fans who rage quit football after this. Unbelievable night....but we were so lucky. Imagine Dudek in that shootout with VAR!
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,885
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #327 on: May 25, 2020, 10:23:01 am »
What a post Jason! :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline KingLuis10

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • He drinks sangria
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #328 on: May 25, 2020, 10:30:28 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 25, 2020, 12:51:08 am
'FC Liverpool vs AC Milan Istanbul 2005 ~ nothing is impossible' (9 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Am_KrxGelA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Am_KrxGelA</a>



^ or this same/similar videos below - which I think is the original video?:-

'LFC Impossible Is Nothing - CL '05' - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tyy3q



'FC Liverpool vs AC Milan Istanbul 2005 GREATEST MOMENT IN FOOTBALL HISTORY!!!' (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM</a>



'MIRACLE OF ISTANBUL' (8 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg</a>

These are all re-edits of a video I made years and years ago. Must've been around 2010 or 2011. The original was titled "Make Us Dream" and was uploaded on YouTube.

Not looking for credit or anything like that. Just wanted to ask if anyone on here might have the original video downloaded, and if they could send it to me? I lost all my files when my laptop crashed a few years ago and have been trying to recover this video ever since  :D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #329 on: May 25, 2020, 10:41:52 am »
Happy Istanbul Day everyone...
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,321
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #330 on: May 25, 2020, 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on May 25, 2020, 10:30:28 am
These are all re-edits of a video I made years and years ago. Must've been around 2010 or 2011. The original was titled "Make Us Dream" and was uploaded on YouTube.

Not looking for credit or anything like that. Just wanted to ask if anyone on here might have the original video downloaded, and if they could send it to me? I lost all my files when my laptop crashed a few years ago and have been trying to recover this video ever since  :D

Looks like footage taken from Sky One's 'One Night In May'
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
  • He drinks sangria
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #331 on: May 25, 2020, 11:49:17 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 25, 2020, 11:24:31 am
Looks like footage taken from Sky One's 'One Night In May'

Yep, made the video using footage from One Night In May.

Anyway, don't want to derail the thread. If anyone's got the video downloaded please drop me a PM.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,856
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #332 on: May 25, 2020, 11:58:28 am »
Nice one Jason!!
Logged

Offline stevo7

  • RAWK Remembers
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,939
  • Direct Action Now
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #333 on: May 25, 2020, 01:22:41 pm »
What a night...Thanks LFC. Typical BBC still have to get a dig in with their article. Bitter twats.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #334 on: May 25, 2020, 01:48:16 pm »
One thing I'll never forget about Istanbul is that one bloke shown on TV at 3-3 (or it might have been 3-2) with a look of complete bafflement on his face. I think that's basically what we all thought at that moment. Watched the Barca-game recenly and noticed that there was a younger lad shown on TV with the same baffled look after one of our goals in the second half. It's kind of insane what just the last two decades have had in store for us. So many memorable matches and moments... Be that the Uefa Cup final against Alaves, Olympiakos, the FA Cup win against West Ham, the Dortmund game and various other matches in the league... You need a good heart to be watching Liverpool.. ;)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
  • Seis Veces
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #335 on: May 25, 2020, 02:46:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on May 25, 2020, 01:48:16 pm
One thing I'll never forget about Istanbul is that one bloke shown on TV at 3-3 (or it might have been 3-2) with a look of complete bafflement on his face. I think that's basically what we all thought at that moment. Watched the Barca-game recenly and noticed that there was a younger lad shown on TV with the same baffled look after one of our goals in the second half. It's kind of insane what just the last two decades have had in store for us. So many memorable matches and moments... Be that the Uefa Cup final against Alaves, Olympiakos, the FA Cup win against West Ham, the Dortmund game and various other matches in the league... You need a good heart to be watching Liverpool.. ;)

I know the shot you're talking about. *Think* it was 3-2, but could have been after the penalty. Crazy that, what a night. Definitely right about the twenty years though, even without a league title (just yet) there's been so many unbelievable moments. Knockout football is glorious.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,114
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #336 on: May 25, 2020, 03:35:30 pm »
Fucking hell Jason that is magnificent! Thank you so much again.


Many thanks to Philip here too for linking the Radio5 comms. The link is sadly missing part 02. The Build-Up, but at least I've been able to download the rest. Used to have all this on my iPod back in the day till it was nicked in the hospital while my son was being born so delighted to have it again. Listened to it so so many times back then. Cheers!




Quote from: Philipm20 on May  5, 2020, 09:17:30 am
Does this link work mate found it on the BBC Radio "5" Live: Istanbul Thread

https://www.mediafire.com/?gmfx6w4bj4g0q
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,395
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #337 on: May 25, 2020, 09:44:09 pm »
Thanks Jason, unbelievable collection. I've got the BT highlights recorded back in 2018, might have to grab the HD since my DVD is at my parents house.

Found a vid of me celebrating the trophy lift at a pub all of us shouting nonsense at the screen. Shocking quality mostly just pixels haha. Can't find the pics, again probably on my old computer in a garage!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #338 on: May 26, 2020, 07:32:42 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 25, 2020, 02:46:11 pm
I know the shot you're talking about. *Think* it was 3-2, but could have been after the penalty. Crazy that, what a night. Definitely right about the twenty years though, even without a league title (just yet) there's been so many unbelievable moments. Knockout football is glorious.

You mean the guy with his hand to his forehead right? I've always remembered him, a bit like that kid behind the post when Salah's thunderbolt v Chelsea went in. Love little things like this.
edit: And that other little kid clenching his fists during the Barca game - I think right after Messi's freekick was deflected away.
« Last Edit: May 26, 2020, 07:34:30 am by Barrow Shaun »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,685
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #339 on: May 26, 2020, 11:22:23 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 25, 2019, 11:39:42 am
Jack has just watched it on that BT thing. He's gobsmacked we beat that Milan team as almost all are Icons on his footie game he plays.
Thats the old thread where little Wayne asks his dad to tell him  how jammy we were , luck of the draw etc.
Sure others recall that.
Call me Stevie...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #340 on: May 26, 2020, 12:20:53 pm »
ESPN's Mark Ogden - can't tell if he is truly anti-Liverpool or not - said the 1999 Final for the Manchestoh edges 2005 as the greatest final in history. His final rationale - Yernited had less time for their miracle. This doesn't quite make sense since they were only down 1-0 and only needed 1 goal to send the match into ET. The suddenness of the victory is of course incredible - but even to an objective viewer Liverpool's was way more dramatic.
Logged

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #341 on: May 26, 2020, 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on May 25, 2020, 11:49:17 am
Yep, made the video using footage from One Night In May.

Anyway, don't want to derail the thread. If anyone's got the video downloaded please drop me a PM.

I have the One Night in May video if you need it.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #342 on: June 28, 2020, 08:44:48 pm »
lads, shot in the dark here.
The old fella who's rubbing his head after the 2nd liverpool goal.
Anyone know him, I hope he's loving this
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #343 on: September 14, 2020, 03:33:05 pm »
.
apologies if already posted...


'Forensic analysis: 2005 Champions League Final':-

https://blogofthenet.wordpress.com/2020/05/04/forensic-analysis-2005-champions-league-final-xg


^ Some great action from the game - with a ton of gif content too...
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
    • @hartejack
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #344 on: September 14, 2020, 03:53:00 pm »
With this thread being bumped, I'm going to pop this in here in case anyone can confirm...

Quote from: jackh on September  4, 2020, 11:54:06 am
Did the 'five-finger salute' start with Robbie Fowler in the Manchester Derby, or had we seen this beforehand?

(In searching for this, it's amused me that the MEN cropped it out of the picture used in the article: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fowler-escapes-fa-punishment-1016871)

I'm a particularly sentimental about Istanbul/25-05-05/our 5th, for reasons touched upon a couple of pages back.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,474
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #345 on: September 15, 2020, 06:33:25 pm »
Was a bit late in coming, but never mind.  Spirit was there...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68220.0
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
  • Seis Veces
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #346 on: September 15, 2020, 10:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 15, 2020, 06:33:25 pm
Was a bit late in coming, but never mind.  Spirit was there...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68220.0

It was only on loan (for 14 years)  ;D

I'd like to think it won't be as long a wait this time around until no. 7, I'm confident by the day Klopp leaves we'll have at least one more!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,321
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #347 on: September 16, 2020, 12:04:23 pm »
Quote from: jackh on September 14, 2020, 03:53:00 pm
With this thread being bumped, I'm going to pop this in here in case anyone can confirm...

I'm a particularly sentimental about Istanbul/25-05-05/our 5th, for reasons touched upon a couple of pages back.

No, there was a 4 finger salute prior to Istanbul so it just logically went to 5 after.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
    • @hartejack
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #348 on: September 21, 2020, 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 16, 2020, 12:04:23 pm
No, there was a 4 finger salute prior to Istanbul so it just logically went to 5 after.

Cheers
Logged

Offline Kitch83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #349 on: July 17, 2021, 07:44:44 pm »
Does anyone know where I can a HD/Decent quality full replay of this game online?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #350 on: Today at 12:32:08 am »
Quote from: Kitch83 on July 17, 2021, 07:44:44 pm
Does anyone know where I can a HD/Decent quality full replay of this game online?

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg17181973#msg17181973 - and scroll down to where the first few links are to watch it or dl it mate :)
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,893
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day and Rome day.
« Reply #351 on: Today at 01:46:53 am »
Just had a look at the Match thread, some of the comments 👀.

I now understand why we no longer have match threads.

Rafapool was a prize pilchard who I imagine was banned long since
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 