One thing I'll never forget about Istanbul is that one bloke shown on TV at 3-3 (or it might have been 3-2) with a look of complete bafflement on his face. I think that's basically what we all thought at that moment. Watched the Barca-game recenly and noticed that there was a younger lad shown on TV with the same baffled look after one of our goals in the second half. It's kind of insane what just the last two decades have had in store for us. So many memorable matches and moments... Be that the Uefa Cup final against Alaves, Olympiakos, the FA Cup win against West Ham, the Dortmund game and various other matches in the league... You need a good heart to be watching Liverpool..