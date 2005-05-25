.
15 years... Match Highlights, Full Game Replays, and Coverage from the day of the Final...LFC XI:
Dudek, Finnan, Carragher, Hyypia, Traore, Garcia, Gerrard, Alonso, Riise, Kewell, Baros.Subs:
Carson, Josemi, Biscan, Hamann, Nunez, Smicer, Cisse.AC Milan XI:
Dida, Cafu, Stam, Nesta, Maldini, Gattuso, Pirlo, Seedorf, Kaka, Shevchenko, Crespo.Subs:
Abbiati, Kaladze, Costacurta, Rui Costa, Tomasson, Dhorasoo, Serginho.
'UCL 2005 FINAL - AC Milan Vs Liverpool - the full game, extra-time, penalties and trophy presentation
' (2 hours, 39 mins - in High Quality, from Sat1)
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2ikxi8
For a downloadable version
of the above (with selection of audio commentaries - including just stadium noise, 720p, 50fps, MKV, 5.62gb, video image from Sat1 - 2 part video):-https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/6d9vqs/full_match_of_uefa_champions_league_final_2005 (the match is also still available on public torrent sites)
'MILAN 3-3p LIVERPOOL: #UCL 2005 FINAL FLASHBACK
' (13 minute highlights, from UEFA)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3OQToElxke4</a>
or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OQToElxke4 (the UEFA youtube channel)
'The Miracle of Istanbul | Liverpool vs AC Milan (2005) | Iconic Champions League matches
' (23 minute highlights, from BT Sport)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PWErN627Il8</a>
or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWErN627Il8 (the BT Sport youtube channel)
'Kings of Europe: Istanbul '05
' - free 6 minute video from the official Liverpool FC website:-https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_afyrv8jy
'Memorable Highlights
' (13 minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fi0lcT8j-48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fi0lcT8j-48</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' (8 minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' (8 minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zBpSSYAlOcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zBpSSYAlOcw</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' (13 minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8ZpHE44V60" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q8ZpHE44V60</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' (12 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LwMLAY6Q5ZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LwMLAY6Q5ZI</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' (11 minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2SqdMpVBPp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2SqdMpVBPp4</a>
'Memorable Highlights
' - 14 minute highlights
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UQAPqYkrYoQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UQAPqYkrYoQ</a>
'ملخص مباراة ليفربول وميلان 3-3 (نهائي دوري الابطال 2005) جنون عدنان حمد + التتويج HD
' (22 minute highlights with Arabic commentary)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gXPUBIpw9-w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gXPUBIpw9-w</a>
'Champions League Istanbul 2005
' (2 and a bit minute highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mbtVvX_XyFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mbtVvX_XyFg</a>
'Liverpool's 'Miracle of Istanbul' (2005)
' (2 minute highlights video, from UEFA)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU</a>
or click here - www.youtube.com/v/TFZk01PsqTU (the UEFA youtube channel)
'Make Us Dream with Steve Hothersall commentary 2005
' - 8 minute video:-
'Milan vs Liverpool - Penalty Shootout
' (just the penalties - 1 minute; from UEFA Facebook Page)
:-www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague/videos/486522612408852
'LIVERPOOL Champions of EURO 2005 in Istanbul (Penalty shoot out game)
' (5 minutes - penalties from fan camera inside the ground)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_yxhJPMesoo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_yxhJPMesoo</a>
'Istanbul 2005 Celebration Liverpool FC
' (23 minute video of post-match on-field celebrations, from ITV)
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x61z9f8
'Miracle of Istanbul
' (half-time YNWA rendition in the ground - 3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ZFHwJMIWUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ZFHwJMIWUA</a>
'champions league final 2005 you'll never walk alone
' (half-time YNWA in ground? or probably full-time YNWA in ground? - 1 minute)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FEEbbXtmI30</a>
'Istanbul May 2005 Liverpool v Milan Olympic Stadium You'll Never Walk Alone Post Trophy
' (2 minute video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hbseGYDag74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hbseGYDag74</a>
'Liverpool CL Final 2005 - Fan's Eye View
' (4 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FpAI-RRg0N4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FpAI-RRg0N4</a>
'LIVERPOOL Champions of EURO 2005 in Istanbul (After the Match; You'll never walk alone)
' (7 mins - in-ground post-match celebrations)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h_MF21WtuP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h_MF21WtuP8</a>
'Brilliant block on the line from @Djimi_Traore19 to keep the scores level
':-https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1265009995407491072Parada de Jerzy Dudek, Liverpool
- short 20 second video of the Jerzy Dudek double-save from Shevchenko
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zyIJWkOH1p8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zyIJWkOH1p8</a>
'THE FINAL 2005 ISTANBUL
' (1 minute video; Alonso penalty miss - and rebound; from fan camera in the ground)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cILOdeRPJDQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cILOdeRPJDQ</a>Dudek save (2005 Istanbul Champions League Final) - Liverpool FC v AC Milan
(1 minute video: Dudek saves Shevchenko penalty; fan camera in the ground):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zllUpnxoQI4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zllUpnxoQI4</a>
'The Miracle of Istanbul - The Unseen side
' (11 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tvSi7hV5_qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tvSi7hV5_qk</a>
'Champions League Final 25th May 2005
' 10 mins - video shows the build up to the game and the fun the fans had during the afternoon outside the stadium.
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U_WOBrS__C4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U_WOBrS__C4</a>
'New footage - Liverpool FC fans Taksim Square, Istanbul 25th May 2005
' (11 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DtW-gBxzg1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DtW-gBxzg1I</a>
'Istanbul 25/05/2005
' (5 mins - fans and banners around Taksim Square and ground on the day)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PzLLTX6kyWk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PzLLTX6kyWk</a>
'Liverpool FC 2005 Champions League Winners !!!!!!!!!! A moment in history...
' (6 minutes - ITV post-match content)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/05If8lrUII4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/05If8lrUII4</a>
'The Best Game Ever Istanbul 2005
' (5 minutes; Sly opening + highlights)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBTWsDxNBMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBTWsDxNBMA</a>
'In My Life - Reds In Europe
' - seems to be Sly's opening footage from the night before game - with content from some of our past European Finals:-www.dailymotion.com/video/x2syjr (2 and a bit minutes)
'Liverpool FC 2005 'In My Life' Istanbul
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3IzvI3LPUzU</a>
'LFC In My Life - SlySports Closing Credits - CL '05
' (3 mins - beware: contains Keys)
:-
'Liverpool FC - The Road to Winning the Champions League 2005
' - closing ITV segment:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU</a>
'Liverpool F.C. Istanbul 2005 featuring In My Life by Johnny Cash
' (2 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Gzvdp-bpgg</a>Audio / Radio Coverage videos or links to - of the Final...
'Ac Milan v Liverpool 2005 Radio City Commentary
' (10 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7PWcDHFFcbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7PWcDHFFcbw</a>BBC 5 Live Audio of the game:-
Does this link work mate found it on the BBC Radio "5" Live: Istanbul Thread
https://www.mediafire.com/?gmfx6w4bj4g0q
Many of the above links appear to have expired - try this one which are on mediashare as mp3 format
http://www.mediafire.com/?sharekey=037108c01110e107e7ba8e3c6e11ce20fb1f05f8a36ccfc95621d66e282a0ee8
'Liverpools famous Champions League Victory from 2005, coming from 0-3 down at half-time to win the penalty shoot-out versus AC Milan
' - BBC Radio (43 mins)
:-https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p06qd4fy
'CL Final 2005 - Liverpool 3 v 3 AC Milan (aet, 3-2 on pen) - All The Goals - Radio Broadcast 25/05/05
' (43 mins - with time-frame of in-game events)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i_Ec8D-4PtE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i_Ec8D-4PtE</a>
'Liverpool F.C. v A.C. Milan Champions League Final 2005 "Commentary Tells The Story"
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0pqNw-1MKx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0pqNw-1MKx8</a>
'Miracle of Istanbul: An oral history of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final win
' (UEFA article with audio link)
:-https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/025d-0f782b45c942-3e20b8c30dfa-1000--miracle-of-istanbul-an-oral-history-of-liverpools-2005-champions-league-final-win/'Tribute' type videos - Match Highlights set to music etc...
'Liverpool VS AC Milan Champions League Final 2005
' (Impossible Is Nothing)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3bWoGcWEc0</a>
^ or this same/similar videos below - which I think is the
original video?:-
'LFC Impossible Is Nothing - CL '05
' - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tyy3q
'Liverpool VS. AC Milan (Champions League Final 2005)
' (8 mins)
:-
'The Miracle of Istambul - Liverpool FC vs. AC Milan Champions League Final 2005
' - (11 minute video set to mainly music):-
'FC Liverpool vs AC Milan Istanbul 2005 GREATEST MOMENT IN FOOTBALL HISTORY!!!
' (7 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hJSI33RT2jM</a>
'"Make Us Dream" - The best video ever made about Miracle of Istanbul
' (8 mins)
:-https://twitter.com/NlkhiLFC/status/787634148219297793
'MIRACLE OF ISTANBUL
' (8 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tQEfRQSoCqg</a>Miracle of Istanbul - 25/05/05 (6 minute video by LFCBenH)
:-
'Miracle of Istanbul
' (7 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8s-M4Lq1mTg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8s-M4Lq1mTg</a>
'Miracle of Istanbul - 2005 Champions League Final Documentary
' - (10 minute video - for a 'Film School Assignment')
:-
'Liverpool Vs AC Milan 2005 UCL Final - A Night in Istanbul
' (6 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78NeaqS1FF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78NeaqS1FF4</a>
'Milan vs Liverpool - UCL 2005 - The Miracle of Istanbul
' (5 mins - picture video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2xnmddP1YoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2xnmddP1YoM</a>
'One Night In May - مترجم للعربيه
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iohHbI6yA9I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iohHbI6yA9I</a>
'Liverpool FC the Greatest Ever Comeback
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4tlnQTjYCeY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4tlnQTjYCeY</a>Documentaries and Specials...
'Liverpool FC 2005 - The Road to Istanbul
' - short doc on the fans journey from Liverpool to Istanbul, by Ian Smith (7 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6whs49KONQI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6whs49KONQI</a>
'Make us dream - 2020
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kTp1e5xk7UY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kTp1e5xk7UY</a>
'Liverpool - The Road to Champions League Triumph 2005
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>
'Liverpool FC Champions league final 2005 Brookhouse
' (7 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6zMhjSAu4VI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6zMhjSAu4VI</a>
'The Anfield Wrap: The Miracle Of Istanbul | #OnThisDay
' (5 mins - free video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uK0S9_Ofri8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uK0S9_Ofri8</a>
'15 Minutes That Shook The World
' (44 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gfKc-cQykOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gfKc-cQykOs</a>
'One Night In May - Liverpool vs Milan
' (55mins)
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xm0jqp
orhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqU57ECPRUM (actual youtube video is a mini-screen)Make Us Dream, Part 1
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xsdmoMake Us Dream, part 2
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6xu7qp
^ or for the full video: https://www.facebook.com/theliverpoolway1/videos/make-us-dream/565175784015504
'The Miracle
' - 23 minute BTS-style documentary on the Final
:-
'The Best LFC Istanbul Story of All Time (Beating Berlusconi)
' (17 minutes)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JGN3lhh3478" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JGN3lhh3478</a>
'Last Night of One night in Istanbul
' theatre show (3 mins - Rafa joins in and celebrates with the cast at the end)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h7-QGQw5eXE</a>'Players in their own words' type videos...
'Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul - Vladi Smicer: My Magic Moment
' (90 seconds)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BzcvoTAxYLM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BzcvoTAxYLM</a>
or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzcvoTAxYLM (the UEFA youtube channel)
'Dudek: Grobbelaar tactics helped Liverpool win 2005 Uefa Champions League final
' (5 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_VNAx-JGxAc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_VNAx-JGxAc</a>
'My Greatest Game - Didi Hamann
' - (8 minute video with Didi)
:-
or at vimeo.com/168530475
'Everyone Remembers That Final! | An Interview with Djimi Traore'
- (13 minute video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vt3oXin8OT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vt3oXin8OT4</a>
'Riise reveals atmosphere during the 05 Champions League final half-time team talk
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R995OP7u62U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R995OP7u62U</a>
'Xabi Alonso Interview
' (also covers his time at Liverpool) (50 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KYDr6dEzxNQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KYDr6dEzxNQ</a>
'Steven Gerrard tells the story of Liverpool's Miracle in Istanbul
' (5 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G9bLyCHzV_o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G9bLyCHzV_o</a>
'I've Got Maldini's Medal From Istanbul! | Neil Mellor Interview' (30 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qiLrdDR-dAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qiLrdDR-dAE</a>
'Pako Ayestarán | How Liverpool turned around the 2005 Champions League final
' (2 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/elZNWzT8ivU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/elZNWzT8ivU</a>
'Dudek, Shevchenko and Ancelotti on Istanbul miracle
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gL2Bcp5tWrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gL2Bcp5tWrg</a>
or click here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=gL2Bcp5tWrg (the UEFA youtube channel)
'Milan's reaction about UEFA Champions League final 05
' (3 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GSFDKM-kou0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GSFDKM-kou0</a>
'Maldini: I thought the final in Istanbul would be my last
' (4 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n4FP5cGGB3o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n4FP5cGGB3o</a>'Tactical Analysis' type videos...
'Rafa Benitez on Champions League Final 2005
' (11 mins - RadioCity video)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y9mLdnCuA1k</a>
'Rafa Benitez & Jamie Carragher on how Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005
🏆' (23 mins - Sky)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zMKDSHl5PJg</a>
'The Miracle Of Istanbul | Liverpool-AC Milan Final 2005 Tactical Analysis 1/2
' (10 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TpMpoJBvg5Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TpMpoJBvg5Q</a>
'The Miracle Of Istanbul | Liverpool-AC Milan Final 2005 Tactical Analysis 2/2
' (9 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kuUEza8RuR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kuUEza8RuR0</a>
'The Greatest Champions League Final?
' (5 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UJmMNnYpkbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UJmMNnYpkbE</a>
'How Liverpool Changed The Game Vs Milan | Tactical Analysis: Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan | Remontada
' (11 mins):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/azdO26B9abI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/azdO26B9abI</a>
'Forensic analysis: 2005 Champions League Final
':-https://blogofthenet.wordpress.com/2020/05/04/forensic-analysis-2005-champions-league-final-xg (with a ton of gifs etc)
'Hello hello...2005 Liverpool vs AC Milan commentary chart explained
' - by Clive Tyldesley (3 mins)
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bc_rp1vd_KE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bc_rp1vd_KE</a>'Victory Parade' videos...
'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 1
' (40 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XBoEgVjYS_I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XBoEgVjYS_I</a>
'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 3
' (40mins : sorry - I can't find 'part 2')
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/odp_neS-dqo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/odp_neS-dqo</a>
'Liverpool FC 2005 Victory parade part 4
' (41mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jBB_jyvaPJ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jBB_jyvaPJ4</a>
'CL 2005 Victory Parade - Anfield
' - (5 min video on Parade outside Anfield)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jhYksgX6zho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jhYksgX6zho</a>
'Liverpool FC 2005 Homecoming Parade - Champions League
' (8 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78DBBGQ-_RM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78DBBGQ-_RM</a>'The Road to Istanbul' / 'Road to The Final' type videos...
'The Road to Istanbul
' (20 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VmdscexdjaM</a>The Road to Istanbul
, Part 1 (15 mins)
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezpkThe Road to Istanbul
, Part 2 (15 mins)
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezt2The Road to Istanbul
, Part 3 (15 mins)
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezw4The Road to Istanbul
, Part 4 (15 mins)
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlezy9The Road to Istanbul
, Part 5 (8 mins)
- https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xlf00p
'Liverpool - The Road to Champions League Triumph 2005
' - 3 minute preview before the 2005 Final:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gucQgM8ukU</a>
'Road to the Champions League Final
' (18 mins)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2qDe8RWgki0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2qDe8RWgki0</a>
'The Road to Istanbul 2005 All 20 Liverpool Goals
' (6 mins)
:-https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tti6s
'Champions of Europe 2005 - Road to Istanbul type video
- 3 minute pre-Final poem - with footage of previous rounds:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0w-BhaLOZc8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0w-BhaLOZc8</a>Match Info Links...
Wikipedia Page for the 2005 Champions League Final: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_UEFA_Champions_League_Final
LFCHistory.net Match Info page for the 2005 CL Final - https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928
LFCInEurope.com Match Info page for the 2005 CL Final - http://www.lfcineurope.com/0405-11.html
RAWK 2005 European Cup Final - AC Milan vs Liverpool - Build up here. D-day (days before the match)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0
RAWK 2005 CL Final Match Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0
'All post-match hysteria for the European Champions here! 2005 CL Final post match' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0
RAWK Archive: The Press on our 5th European Cup Win - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68941.0
other RAWK Threads on the 2005 CL Final can be found around Page 728
- https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29080 (Page 715 for the 25th May)
RAWK's 'Liverpool V Milan -- All Pictures Here' thread (by Angeles Red)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68072.0
RAWK's 'What Was Your Evening Like on The Night Of ISTANBUL 2005?
' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218559.0
RAWK's 'Istanbul Memories - Five Years since Five Times' thread (by VDM)
: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258282.0
RAWK's 'Ten Years Today. Istanbul.' thread (by Hij)
: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321454.0
RAWK's '13 years ago: 25th May 2005' thread (by E2k)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340269.0
RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day & Rome Day' thread (by Trada)
: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=post;msg=10388550;topic=293988.0
RAWK's 'BBC Radio "5" Live : Istanbul' thread (by PaulD)
: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=127308.0
RAWK Advent Calendar 2014 #19 Vladimir Smicer vs. AC Milan 2005 (by E2K)
- https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=318860.0
RAWK siralexistatwat's '1080 HD ver of the Istanbul final...complete now in 3 versions...' thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240375.0
RAWK 'Funny little memories of Istanbul' thread (by tetti)
: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=69131.0
BBC Match Report: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4573159.stm
BBC Info Page for the 2005 CL Final (with fans' build-up / pre-match texts & other links)
: http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/europe/4578089.stm
LFC.com's 'LFC v Milan 2005: A text commentary': https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/185744-lfc-v-milan-2005-a-text-commentary
Guardian Minute-By-Minute Report: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/25/minutebyminute.championsleague
Guardian Match Report: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2005/may/26/match.acmilan
Liverpool Echo Match Report: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ac-milan-3-liverpool-3-3532558
Propaganda Match Pics: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/050525-UEFA-Champions-League-Final-2005/G000048VLJRNN72U/C00000zsRCCb0gf0
Propaganda Parade Pics: https://propaganda.photoshelter.com/gallery/050526-Liverpool-Euro-Cup-Parade/G0000the0pntSh.M/C00000zsRCCb0gf0
BBC Victory Parade article (an estimated 1 million people line the streets) http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/england/merseyside/4582069.stm
LFC TV Channel Listings: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
: https://twitter.com/LFCTV
BT Sport TV Channels Listings : https://sport.bt.com/tv-guide-01363810618853
: https://twitter.com/btsportfootballRAWK's Match Threads for the 2004/05 Champions League Campaign - Pre Match : In-Match : Post Match
:-Champions League : 3rd Qualifying Round...AK Graz
: 2-0 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4903
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=35916
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36581
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=36609.0AK Graz
: 0-1 L : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4904
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37811
(-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37951
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=37960.0
(-ish)The Champions League Draw thread - seedings, match dates, live updates etc
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38112.0CL Group Stages...Monaco
: 2-0 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4909
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38967.0
(-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=38992.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39113.0Olympiacos
: 0-1 L : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4910
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39822.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=39943.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=40293.0Deportivo La Coruna
: 0-0 D : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4911
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41540.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41587.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=41588.0Deportivo La Coruna
: 1-0 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4913
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42424.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42658.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=42667.0Monaco
: 0-1 L : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4915
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44131.0
(-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44126.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=44209.0Olympiacos
: 3-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4917<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BBy29Tp3riQ</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45563.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45435.0
(-ish)
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45629.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=45783
An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Olympiacos match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=78099.msg17859739#msg17859739Last 16 Knockout Stage...Bayer Leverkusen
: 3-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4921<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54026.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54071.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=54098.0Bayer Leverkusen
: 3-1 W : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4922<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xYlMCyQ6n94</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55193.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55770.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=55777.0Quarter-Finals...Juventus
: 2-1 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4924<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vItaJtaAgEY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vItaJtaAgEY</a>
'Liverpool v Juventus
' (22 mins)
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ealcf
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=58738.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59008.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59011
An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Juventus match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17134898#msg17134898Juventus
: 0-0 D : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4925<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_8G1rJhYFzY</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=59975.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60074.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=60097Semi-Finals...Chelsea
: 0-0 D : away : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4926<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HyuR3MRnE2o</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=61099.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62658.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=62666.0Chelsea
: 1-0 W : home : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4927<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wG1fUZjNlgM</a>
'Liverpool v Chelsea
' (22 mins)
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x3ealdl
'Greatest YNWA Ever
' - https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8k35r (5 minute video at of YNWA at full-time)
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63179.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63639.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.0
An in-depth 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post for the Chelsea match - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=63642.msg17158254#msg17158254The 2005 Champions League Final...AC Milan
: 3-3 aet (LFC won 3-2 on pens)
: Ataturk Stadium, Turkey : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/4928<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xAGVNQ7h5gc</a>
Pre: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=66230.0
Match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0
Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68130.0
other RAWK Threads on the 2005 CL Final can be found around Page 728
- https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=2.29080 (Page 715 for the 25th May)How LiverpoolFC.tv reported the 2005 CL Fnal win (from the 26th May; via archive.org)
- https://web.archive.org/web/20050526085542/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv
'Baros & Kewell to lead the attack' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527000334/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148932050525-1903.htm
'Reds Trail 3-0 at the Ataturk' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050601021315/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148933050525-2038.htm
'Liverpool FC: Kings Of Europe Once Again' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527035304/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148934050525-2232.htm
'Liverpool Football Club are back!' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527004718/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148935050526-0005.htm
'Salute to the 27 Anfield Heroes' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050526232718/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148929050525-2257.htm
'Gerrard: How could I leave after night like that' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527010004/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148936050526-0004.htm
'Rafa: We did it for the fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050527011539/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148937050526-0014.htm
'Chairman hails Rafa the magician' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529015846/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148946050526-1954.htm
'Prime Minister proud of Reds' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529015018/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148945050526-1600.htm
'Smicer: My greatest ever moment' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529021040/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148947050526-2003.htm
'Carra salutes hero Jerzy' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529012610/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148944050526-1321.htm
'Dudek on his fantastic night' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529005428/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148942050526-1300.htm
'Xabi: Best moment of my career' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529010850/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148943050526-1310.htm
'Reds stars salute fantastic fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529022241/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148948050526-2016.htm
'Rafa: There will still be changes' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529025346/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148950050527-0816.htm
'Benitez on his greatest team talk' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529030614/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148951050527-0858.htm
'Gerard: I thought the dream was over' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529031711/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148952050527-0906.htm
'Smicer: I partied with the fans' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050528233407/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148953050527-0913.htm
'Traore: Milan celebrations inspired us' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529005745/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148959050527-1203.htm
'Jerzy and his 'Hand Of God'' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529013916/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148962050527-1542.htm
'Rafa: Never call me the Special One' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529002603/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148957050527-1022.htm
'Report from on-board the LFC tour bus' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050530001440/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148958050527-1104.htm
'The Chairman on why Rafa is so special' - https://web.archive.org/web/20050529013535/http://www.liverpoolfc.tv/news/drilldown/N148961050527-1456.htm
Of course, it was the 26th May for those of us there at the ground
'Thank You Rafa Benitez by ElAlonso [TTMCC - June Winner]
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9OHC7lIfvk4</a>
