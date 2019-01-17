Australian Police & FBI create an encrypted app called An0m as an alternative to the Ciphr network for criminals to communicate on over 3 years.Overall, the operation led to more than 220 people being arrested on 526 charges across Australia, while 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons and $45 million in cash were allegedly seized in the operation involving more than 4000 police officers.The app, which was installed on a specially modified Google Pixel phone, was introduced to key organised crime figures by undercover police operatives. Those figures were then used to promote and distribute the platform to the underworld and helped grow its user base significantly.Police say there were about 12,500 users globally on the platform and about 1100 active users in Australia.The users, who police say were exclusively using it for criminal activity, trusted the platform and did not use code in their communications. They were brazen and detailed about their activities, even sharing photos with drug shipments.From 2019 onwards, the Australian Federal Police discreetly used intelligence from the surveillance of millions of messages to help disrupt criminal activities and make about 100 arrests. State and territory police often carried out the arrests and raids, acting on the federal police tips, even if they did not know its origins in the highly sensitive An0m operation.Rumours about the takedown of one of encrypted communication platforms were spreading in underworld circles on Monday, one source said.In recent days, An0ms Facebook, YouTube and Reddit accounts were deleted and key material on its website became unavailable. A chat feature allowing contact with the company had disappeared by Monday evening.The site previously boasted that An0m was hardened against surveillance and intrusion with military-grade encryption. People could send messages and share files contained entirely within the app.Deleted data cannot be recovered through forensic examination, the site said.The organisation said it was based in Panama and would only respond to law enforcement inquiries in that jurisdiction.But the network was being monitored by law enforcement the whole time even as it became more popular.An0m and Ciphr followed Phantom Secure, a pioneering network that used specially modified phones and was used enthusiastically by organised crime. It was shut down in 2018.European media also reported in March that another secure platform used by criminals, Sky ECC, had been compromised by law enforcement.The funniest part is criminals actually paid the police a subscription fee to use the app.