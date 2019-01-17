« previous next »
Weird stories thread

ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Weird stories thread
January 17, 2019, 10:24:57 am
Indonesian woman mauled to death by giant pet crocodile

An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a pet crocodile in Sulawesi after she fell into its enclosure.

Deasy Tuwo, 44, had reportedly been feeding the crocodile at the pearl farm where she worked, and where the animal was being kept illegally.

The 700kg crocodile, named Merry, is thought to have bitten off her arm and most of her abdomen.

The reptile has been relocated to a conservation site while authorities look for its owner.

Ms Tuwo was head of the laboratory at the pearl farm and was feeding Merry on 10 January when she fell into the crocodile's enclosure.

Her colleagues discovered her body the next morning.

Hendriks Rundengan from the North Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) told BBC Indonesian that officials had tried to visit the facility several times in the past to remove the crocodile but had not been allowed in.

"We've come here a few times but the fences are always locked," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

According to AFP, authorities believe Ms Tuwo's body parts may still be inside the 4.4m-long crocodile.

Police are now trying to track down a Japanese national who owns both the farm and the crocodile.

The Indonesian archipelago is home to several species of crocodile that regularly attack and kill humans, AFP reports.

In April 2016, a Russian tourist was killed by a crocodile on the Raja Ampat islands, a popular diving site in the east of the archipelago, it says.

Worldwide, crocodiles are estimated to kill about 1,000 humans per year, many more than sharks.

Crocodiles do not necessarily set out to hunt humans, but they are opportunistic killers.

In Africa alone, there are several hundred crocodile attacks on humans per year, between a third to half of which are fatal, depending on the species.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-46901245
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Weird stories thread
October 25, 2019, 12:17:24 pm
US hunter killed by deer he thought he had just shot dead

A hunter in the US state of Arkansas has died after being gored by a deer he had just tried to kill.

Thomas Alexander, 66, was hunting near the Ozark mountains when he shot the buck and watched it collapse.

Assuming the animal was dead, Mr Alexander went to check on the body - at which point the deer stood back up and attacked him.

He managed to call his wife, who rang the emergency services, but he was declared dead later in hospital.

Keith Stephens, from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, told local media that Mr Alexander's death was "one of the stranger things that's happened" in his 20-year career.

"I don't know how long he left [the deer] there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead," Mr Stephens said. "And evidently it wasn't."

He also told the BBC that paramedics had tried to take him to hospital in an air ambulance, but "unfortunately, he stopped breathing before they could get in the helicopter so couldn't be air-lifted due to efforts at CPR".

He added that there would be a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, but "the hospital did note that he had several puncture wounds".

The commission has been searching for the wounded animal.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50180755
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,033
Re: Weird stories thread
October 25, 2019, 05:40:49 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on October 25, 2019, 12:17:24 pm


The commission has been searching for the wounded animal.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50180755

Probably want to kill it because it's clearly a danger to people. ::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,350
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Weird stories thread
October 26, 2019, 01:25:35 pm
Can anyone tell me how this outright abuse of animals is still allowed to happen in the world? This is wrong on so many levels.

Terrifying video shows the moment a 660-pound circus bear turns on trainer and attacks him http://a.msn.com/01/en-gb/AAJmNq4?ocid=st
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Weird stories thread
September 29, 2020, 11:17:42 pm

A biker rode from Poo Poo Point, Washington to Pee Pee Creek, Ohio for a Yemen charity. The trek took Ruben Lopez 36 days as he stopped every 69 miles.

https://www.cracked.com/article_28673_hero-bikes-from-poo-poo-point-washington-to-pee-pee-creek-ohio-charity.html
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,783
  • BoRac
Re: Weird stories thread
September 30, 2020, 10:00:16 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on September 29, 2020, 11:17:42 pm
A biker rode from Poo Poo Point, Washington to Pee Pee Creek, Ohio for a Yemen charity. The trek took Ruben Lopez 36 days as he stopped every 69 miles.

For a toilet break, presumably.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Weird stories thread
October 9, 2020, 10:01:47 pm

https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/san-francisco-police-interrupts-sex-party-involving-midgets-emus-and-a-fountain-of-sperm-71-arrests/


SAN FRANCISCO POLICE INTERRUPTS SEX PARTY INVOLVING MIDGETS, EMUS AND A FOUNTAIN OF SPERM, 71 ARRESTS


The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) interrupted an extremely lewd party early this morning in a luxurious residence of the Presidio Heights neighborhood, arresting 71 people and seizing two boars and eight emus.
According to SFPD spokesman, Lieutenant Doug Haroldson, officers were dispatched on the site around 4 AM this morning after some neighbors complained about loud music and wild animals running on their yard.

Lt Haroldson says the first policemen who arrived described the scene as a mix between an orgy and a circus freak show and immediately called for backup.

It seems it was a thematic sex party for people with strange fetishes. They had midgets, bearded women, wild animals and a large outdoor fountain filled with 50 gallons of semen.

Dozens of SFPD officers were called on the site to put an end and to the party and regain control of the total of over 500 guests and catch the wild animals.

It was an extremely delicate operation. Hundreds of naked people trying to flee with emus and boars with ball gags in their mouths running around. It was a very chaotic scene.

Agents of the San Francisco Animal Care & Control were called on the site to examine and seize the emus and boars, which apparently belonged to one of the guests.

It took hours for the police to sort things outs and identify everyone, and a total of 71 people were arrested on various charges.

31 of those arrests are minors simply charged with underage drinking, but some accusees face more serious accusations.

17 people are accused of bestiality and animal cruelty after the police found a video showing them having sex with the animals and all face up to 15 years in jail.

According to the SFPD, dozens of other guests could possibly be accused over the next few days.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
October 10, 2020, 12:29:34 am
I posted a very bizarre story here a few years ago, but I did not know about this thread at the time - I quote it below now. The video is a must watch. It tells us something about modern society and the attitude of doing anything for fame! Can you imagine having this follow you around for the rest of your life? I'd die of shame. :-[
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 18, 2017, 07:13:48 am
First Brexit, now this:

http://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-41170687/i-ve-never-had-a-date-like-this-before

Will someone please explain to me what's happening with the UK. I leave you for five minutes and the whole place goes insane. You need a collective slap around the head!

I really did 'laugh out loud' at that clip.

A little more seriously though: people no longer seem to posses a filter. Any opportunity to 'get noticed' seems like a good idea. I think I first became aware of this phenomena with Blind Date. I actually went to school with one of the more cringe-worthy 'contestants' (one of the tabloids even ran a centre-spread about him afterwards). Some years later, we had all those shameless lunatics appearing on Big Brother (just checked - I can't believe that it is still going). Of course, the Internet has had a huge influence on how people behave in this regard, and now so much shit is almost normal. Even Presidents Tweet their most inane and insane thoughts.

And, in an effort to make this post fit just a little more topical: a recent book describes just how different the current crop of adolescents are compared with any previous generation since at least the 1930s:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/has-the-smartphone-destroyed-a-generation/534198/

If the premise of the book is correct, there is a mental illness time bomb in the making. I'll have to buy the book to form a proper opinion about that. But, as per my opening comments, I feel things now are different, and I don't think it is just the usual 'older people bemoaning that it was not the same in my day'.
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,294
  • YNWA
Re: Weird stories thread
October 10, 2020, 01:20:23 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on October  9, 2020, 10:01:47 pm
17 people are accused of bestiality and animal cruelty after the police found a video showing them having sex with the animals and all face up to 15 years in jail.

Aint no party like an Effes party.
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,561
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Weird stories thread
October 10, 2020, 08:09:24 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 10, 2020, 01:20:23 am
Aint no party like an Effes party.

No doubt they were all were gimp masks so there shouldn't be any additional charges for breaking Coronavirus laws.
Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
  • Sound
Re: Weird stories thread
November 2, 2020, 04:26:58 pm
Maybe not so weird but pretty amazing..

BBC News - Whale sculpture catches crashed Dutch metro train
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-54780430
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Weird stories thread
November 16, 2020, 09:53:47 pm

A baby was just born with a double penis, double scrotum, double urethra, double colon, and double imperforate anus in Egypt.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,222
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Weird stories thread
November 16, 2020, 09:57:29 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 10, 2020, 01:20:23 am
Aint no party like an Effes party.

Yerse! :lmao
ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Weird stories thread
November 16, 2020, 10:38:04 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 16, 2020, 09:53:47 pm
A baby was just born with a double penis, double scrotum, double urethra, double colon, and double imperforate anus in Egypt.


Salah will get the blame.
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
November 24, 2020, 11:03:07 am
In 'I can't do that Dave' news.

Helicopter pilot finds 'strange' monolith in remote part of Utah
State employee spotted mysterious metal structure amid red rocks while counting bighorn sheep



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/23/helicopter-pilot-finds-strange-monolith-in-remote-part-of-utah
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,783
  • BoRac
Re: Weird stories thread
November 26, 2020, 07:46:10 pm
Quote
Austrian village of 'Fucking' decides to change its name

The long-suffering residents of the small Austrian village of Fucking have confirmed that, from January 1, the town will be known as Fugging. Fans of unusual place-names will mourn the loss.

The small Austrian village of Fucking will get rid of the unfortunate name that has seen a brisk tourism trade and frequent thefts of the town sign, the town council announced Thursday.

Mayor Andrea Holzner told Austrian broadcaster Oe24 that the name would be changed to Fugging from January 1, 2021.

The small community in Upper Austria of around 100 people has been pushing for a name change for years, the German Press Agency reported. The name of the town, which lies north of Salzburg near the German border, has no meaning in German.

Locals have grown frustrated by the thefts of the town signs by tourists and of people photographing the sign.

The small village largely escaped the notice of the wider world until the birth of the internet, when it was frequently included on lists of the funniest or most explicit place names.

Last year, some local residents used the unusual name to help in their activism, for example, by putting signs above and below the sign to read message like "Our climate is  Fucking  important!"

Fugging apparently better reflects the pronunciation of the town by locals. It is unclear what will happen to the current town signs.

No news has yet emerged about possible name changes to the nearby hamlets of Oberfucking and Unterfucking.

The town has been known as Fucking for around 1,000 years.

https://www.dw.com/en/austrian-village-of-fucking-decides-to-change-its-name/a-55740967
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Weird stories thread
December 1, 2020, 09:28:36 pm

Police Break up Lockdown "Orgy" In Brussels Bar, Arrest 25 MenIncluding Hungarian Politician

A private lockdown party in the center of Brussels saw 25 naked men arrested as a senior Hungarian MEP was spotted fleeing the scene.

The men were interrupted by police after neighbors made a noise complaint on Friday night in the city center, local outlet La DH reports.

Alcohol and drugs were also reportedly found at the scene at the rue des Pierres, in the city's gay district.

A senior member of parliament from Hungary' ruling Fidesz party has since admitted that he took part in a "lockdown party", calling his actions a "misstep".

József Szájer confirmed in a statement to Politico that he was present at the "private party" after he was spotted and recognised by a passerby.

"A passer-by reported to the police that he had seen a man fleeing along the gutter; he was able to identify the man," a press release from the public prosecutor's office as seen by the publication read.

"The man's hands were bloody. It is possible that he may have been injured while fleeing. Narcotics were found in his backpack. The man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was escorted to his place of residence, where he identified himself as S. J. (1961) by means of a diplomatic passport."

https://www.newsweek.com/hungarian-politician-anti-lgbtqi-party-caught-orgy-brussels-1551424?piano_t=1
RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,268
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Weird stories thread
January 14, 2021, 08:06:17 am
couldnt find a bitcoin related thread so I will just post it here  :butt

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/bits-programmer-locked-130m-bitcoin-185423221.html
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Weird stories thread
January 14, 2021, 06:08:10 pm
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
January 15, 2021, 04:36:26 pm
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • Never Forget
Re: Weird stories thread
February 9, 2021, 01:08:02 pm
Man dies at party after gender reveal cannon explodes putting shrapnel in his chest

WTF


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/02/08/michigan-man-dies-baby-shower-after-cannon-explodes/4433148001/
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
    • @hartejack
Re: Weird stories thread
April 8, 2021, 02:56:51 pm
I guess this is the thread for this...

Thinking inside the box: the Welsh teen who tried to post himself home from Australia

Quote
Homesick and unable to afford the airfare, Brian Robson embarked on a crate escape to Wales. Now hes looking for the two Irish men who nailed it shut

A Welsh man has issued a public call to help find two Irish men who helped him return home from Australia in 1965 by packing him up and mailing him in a crate.

Brian Robson, a 75-year-old from Cardiff, is looking for two men he only knew as Paul and John.

Robson was a 19-year-old working for Victorian Railways when he became homesick. But the airfare would have cost about £700 and he only made £40 a month, he told the Irish Times.

So he came up with a stupid plan, to buy a small wooden crate and have himself sent as freight. Robson said the quite horrific experience had taken four days, and he had been repeatedly stored upside down.

...

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/apr/08/thinking-inside-the-box-the-welsh-teen-who-tried-to-post-himself-home-from-australia
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,539
Re: Weird stories thread
April 8, 2021, 04:12:04 pm
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,046
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Weird stories thread
April 8, 2021, 05:01:46 pm
What the fuck is the story with this gender reveal shit? Seems absolutely pointless and incredibly self-absorbed.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Weird stories thread
April 11, 2021, 02:22:16 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  8, 2021, 05:01:46 pm
What the fuck is the story with this gender reveal shit? Seems absolutely pointless and incredibly self-absorbed.

People literally dying for likes on IG,  Facebook etc.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,369
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Weird stories thread
April 15, 2021, 12:00:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-56757956

Quote

When animal welfare officers received a report of an unusual animal lurking in a tree in the Polish city of Krakow, they were not sure what to expect.

"People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house," the woman reportedly said.

But a visit to the area showed the creature in question was not a bird, or even an reptile - but a croissant.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society said the incident was genuine.

Writing on Facebook, the organisation said its officers had asked the desperate caller whether the unidentified animal, which had been in the tree for two days, could be a bird of prey.
The woman responded that it looked more like a "lagun" - Polish for lagoon - before remembering the correct word "legwan", or iguana.
Although the inspectors knew that it was unlikely that a reptile would survive the cool spring temperatures in the southern Polish city, they wondered if the animal could have been an unwanted pet abandoned by its owners.

Arriving on the scene, however, the inspectors found the headless and limbless object in a lilac tree - a pastry, probably thrown out of a window to feed birds.

The organisation remained light-hearted about the encounter and said the public should continue to err on the side of caution and report any concerns about animal welfare.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
April 16, 2021, 11:01:28 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 10, 2020, 12:29:34 am
I posted a very bizarre story here a few years ago, but I did not know about this thread at the time - I quote it below now. The video is a must watch. It tells us something about modern society and the attitude of doing anything for fame! Can you imagine having this follow you around for the rest of your life? I'd die of shame. :-[
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 18, 2017, 07:13:48 am
First Brexit, now this:

http://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-41170687/i-ve-never-had-a-date-like-this-before

Will someone please explain to me what's happening with the UK. I leave you for five minutes and the whole place goes insane. You need a collective slap around the head!

I really did 'laugh out loud' at that clip.

A little more seriously though: people no longer seem to posses a filter. Any opportunity to 'get noticed' seems like a good idea. I think I first became aware of this phenomena with Blind Date. I actually went to school with one of the more cringe-worthy 'contestants' (one of the tabloids even ran a centre-spread about him afterwards). Some years later, we had all those shameless lunatics appearing on Big Brother (just checked - I can't believe that it is still going). Of course, the Internet has had a huge influence on how people behave in this regard, and now so much shit is almost normal. Even Presidents Tweet their most inane and insane thoughts.

And, in an effort to make this post fit just a little more topical: a recent book describes just how different the current crop of adolescents are compared with any previous generation since at least the 1930s:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/09/has-the-smartphone-destroyed-a-generation/534198/

If the premise of the book is correct, there is a mental illness time bomb in the making. I'll have to buy the book to form a proper opinion about that. But, as per my opening comments, I feel things now are different, and I don't think it is just the usual 'older people bemoaning that it was not the same in my day'.
Since the thread has been bumped, I thought I'd check the old story I referenced a few years ago to see if it was real (it seems to be). Shockingly, Liam was still single six months later when interviewed on Lorraine.

https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/film-and-tv-weird-tinder-poo-date-guy-admits-he-is-still-single-on-lorraine-20180214

I wonder how his hunt for a partner and a job are going now!?
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
April 16, 2021, 12:11:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 16, 2021, 11:01:28 am

Since the thread has been bumped, I thought I'd check the old story I referenced a few years ago to see if it was real (it seems to be). Shockingly, Liam was still single six months later when interviewed on Lorraine.

https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/film-and-tv-weird-tinder-poo-date-guy-admits-he-is-still-single-on-lorraine-20180214

I wonder how his hunt for a partner and a job are going now!?
That Atlantic story was a very interesting and a harrowing read.
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
April 16, 2021, 04:19:49 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on April 16, 2021, 12:11:52 pm
That Atlantic story was a very interesting and a harrowing read.
Yeah, I'll have to go back and refresh my memory of the details. But what is certain is that we have a very strange generation growing up or are newly adult. They are nothing like previous generations from the past 100 years.
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
April 16, 2021, 04:24:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 16, 2021, 11:01:28 am

Since the thread has been bumped, I thought I'd check the old story I referenced a few years ago to see if it was real (it seems to be). Shockingly, Liam was still single six months later when interviewed on Lorraine.

https://www.ladbible.com/entertainment/film-and-tv-weird-tinder-poo-date-guy-admits-he-is-still-single-on-lorraine-20180214

I wonder how his hunt for a partner and a job are going now!?
Further to this - I had another look. I thought for a moment that Liam had landed a job, but reading the details - no such luck.

https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/bristols-tinder-poo-man-fundraising-3963447

He is trying to raise some money to help the visually impaired during the pandemic. It seems that his campaign could do with any boost it can get. So:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/braillists-foundation

I will never understand how he thought that bringing the poo story to the attention of the press was a good idea. ::)
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Weird stories thread
April 22, 2021, 12:18:19 pm
Italian hospital employee accused of skipping work for 15 years
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56822571
Quote
A hospital employee in Italy has been accused of skipping work on full pay for 15 years, local media report.

The man is alleged to have stopped turning up to work at the Ciaccio hospital in the southern city of Catanzaro in 2005.

He is now being investigated for fraud, extortion and abuse of office, Italian news agency Ansa reports.

He was reportedly paid €538,000 (£464,000) in total over the years he is thought not to have been working.

Six managers at the hospital are also being investigated in connection with the alleged absenteeism.

The arrests are the result of a lengthy police investigation into absenteeism and suspected fraud in the Italian public sector.

The employee was a civil servant, and was assigned to a job in the hospital in 2005. It was at this point he stopped going into work, the police said.

The police have also accused him of threatening his manager to stop her from filing a disciplinary report against him.

That manager later retired, police added, and his ongoing absence was never noticed by her successor or human resources.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
June 8, 2021, 10:02:01 am
Australian Police & FBI create an encrypted app called An0m as an alternative to the Ciphr network for criminals to communicate on over 3 years.

Overall, the operation led to more than 220 people being arrested on 526 charges across Australia, while 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons and $45 million in cash were allegedly seized in the operation involving more than 4000 police officers.

The app, which was installed on a specially modified Google Pixel phone, was introduced to key organised crime figures by undercover police operatives. Those figures were then used to promote and distribute the platform to the underworld and helped grow its user base significantly.

Police say there were about 12,500 users globally on the platform and about 1100 active users in Australia.

The users, who police say were exclusively using it for criminal activity, trusted the platform and did not use code in their communications. They were brazen and detailed about their activities, even sharing photos with drug shipments.

From 2019 onwards, the Australian Federal Police discreetly used intelligence from the surveillance of millions of messages to help disrupt criminal activities and make about 100 arrests. State and territory police often carried out the arrests and raids, acting on the federal police tips, even if they did not know its origins in the highly sensitive An0m operation.



Rumours about the takedown of one of encrypted communication platforms were spreading in underworld circles on Monday, one source said.

In recent days, An0ms Facebook, YouTube and Reddit accounts were deleted and key material on its website became unavailable. A chat feature allowing contact with the company had disappeared by Monday evening.

The site previously boasted that An0m was hardened against surveillance and intrusion with military-grade encryption. People could send messages and share files contained entirely within the app.

Deleted data cannot be recovered through forensic examination, the site said.

The organisation said it was based in Panama and would only respond to law enforcement inquiries in that jurisdiction.

But the network was being monitored by law enforcement the whole time even as it became more popular.

An0m and Ciphr followed Phantom Secure, a pioneering network that used specially modified phones and was used enthusiastically by organised crime. It was shut down in 2018.

European media also reported in March that another secure platform used by criminals, Sky ECC, had been compromised by law enforcement.

https://www.smh.com.au/national/mass-raids-arrests-across-australia-after-police-sting-dismantles-encrypted-app-used-by-criminals-20210607-p57yya.html

The funniest part is criminals actually paid the police a subscription fee to use the app.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,126
  • Justice.
Re: Weird stories thread
July 15, 2021, 01:27:48 pm
Got recommended this and it's thoroughly brilliant. "THE TRUTH BEHIND THE AMAZON MYSTERY SEEDS - Why did so many Americans receive strange packages they didnt think theyd ordered?"

Was it a brushing scam by Chinese companies sending assorted seeds overseas to fool Amazon's algorithm? Biological warfare? An attempt to rig the US election by finding valid addresses to use for fake mail-in ballots?

Quote
After the seeds stopped arriving, toward the end of last year, Alwhite gathered all the packets, put them in a big plastic Walmart bag, and stashed them in a drawer in her Shreveport home. At my request, she opened the bag and counted the packages as I stayed on the phone. It took a while.

Five hundred nineteen, she eventually declared.

Alwhite explained that the seeds began to arrive in early 2020. She was a member of Facebook gifting groups, a phenomenon in which people socialize online and buy one another items from their Amazon wish lists. On her list, Alwhite had maybe 25 different vegetable, fruit, and flower seedswhen my grandbabies had come up for the summer, I had promised them a big garden, she explained to meso she wasnt surprised when seed packets started arriving. But she soon realized that something wasnt right.

As she understood it, items sent via the gifting group would come with a name, or, if the donor wanted to stay anonymous, a barcode so that you could thank your benefactor without knowing who they were. But the packets Alwhite received, labeled as jewelry or wire connectors, had none of those details. And they just kept comingthree or four or five a day. For some reason, Alwhite had become what we might term a super-receiver.

It went on for months and months and months, she said. I just stopped opening them. Last July, when she heard that others were receiving seeds, she contacted the Louisiana agriculture department. That call didnt go the way it was supposed to. They were like, Oh, its a hoax  Plant them or toss them, do what you want, Alwhite recalled. Thats Louisiana for you.

She didnt follow the advice (which directly contradicted the agencys public statements asking people to mail the seeds to state labs). I have pets! she told me. For all I know, its going to be some eight-foot-tall Venus flytrap in my house. Im going to come home from the grocery store and find my cats and my dogs all missing.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2021/07/unsolicited-seeds-china-brushing/619417/
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,126
  • Justice.
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 12:07:48 am
Another which made me smile.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/peppa-pig-a-pandemic-favorite-has-american-children-acting-british-11626627266

Quote
California kindergartner Dani stunned her parents in May when she addressed her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in a polished British accent: Mummy, are you going to the optician?

And we were like, the what?  says Danis father, Matias Cavallin. Thats like a college-level word, he says. At least, I wasnt using it.

The culprit? A wildly popular English cartoon about a preschooler pig named Peppa.

Like 5-year-old Dani, children across the U.S. have binge-watched Peppa Pig over the past year. They are emerging from the pandemic with an unusual vocabulary and a British accent just like the shows namesake character.

The Peppa Effect, as some parents call it, already had some children snorting like pigs and using cheeky Britishisms before the pandemic. Then lockdowns sent screen-time limits out the door, and children gorged on the cartoon in a silo away from their usual social interactions, amplifying the effect.

Mr. Cavallin, a public-relations manager in El Cerrito, Calif., stumbled upon the cartoon at the start of the pandemic. He concluded that it was a sweet family show that would keep Dani busy as his wife went to the office and he juggled working from home.

It was almost like a happy accident at a time when I was trying to find a pseudo babysitter during Zoom meetings, he says. It was either Peppa Pig or no work.

As a result, Mr. Cavallin says, he went from papa to Daddy, said in the British way. His daughter calls the gas station the petrol station and cookies biscuits, and when hes holding a cup of coffee, Dani asks him, Are you having tea now? He says that Danis grandparentsimmigrants from Argentina who mostly speak Spanishquip, We dont understand her to begin with, and now shes speaking British?
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,921
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 10:02:24 am
ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 10:08:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:02:24 am
About time we changed American to proper English ;D

What would the "If you are in America, you speak American" karens then do?!?
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 10:23:57 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:08:36 am
What would the "If you are in America, you speak American" karens then do?!?

The Brits who speak American are the real enemy
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 01:09:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:23:57 am
The Brits who speak American are the real enemy
I'll admit, after my years living in the US, occasionally, after I utter some words and phrases, I find myself second guessing if I speaking in British or American English. But one word I will never use is 'deplaning'.
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,921
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:09:24 pm
I'll admit, after my years living in the US, occasionally, after I utter some words and phrases, I find myself second guessing if I speaking in British or American English. But one word I will never use is 'deplaning'.

If you ever say 'staycation' :no

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:23:57 am
The Brits who speak American are the real enemy

My kids have picked up all kinds of American shite from video games and get a right kick out of winding me up by insisting on using words like Elevator, hood and fender.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,369
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Weird stories thread
Today at 04:44:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:04 pm
If you ever say 'staycation' :no

My kids have picked up all kinds of American shite from video games and get a right kick out of winding me up by insisting on using words like Elevator, hood and fender.

My 4 year old says 'trash' or 'garbage' instead of rubbish  :D
