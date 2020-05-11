You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'
Crosby Nick never fails.
The pictures are shocking and scary.Spoiler[close]
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
38 years ago today, RIP.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]