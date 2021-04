Hi,



I have finally got a place in the London Marathon this year (October). Hoping it all goes ahead as planned. Turning 40 and has always been on the bucket list.



Anyone else running it this year. I've done a half before but that's the furthest I have done.











a half is a good start base, very good onei ran the belfast one in may 2016. i start training about early january. up to then the furthest id run was 7 miles. i used the asics website to create a running plan. its just a case of buiiding it up and up and then go into long runs before tapering off a few weeks beforei built up to 10 mile runs, 14, 16, 17 and 21.5. the latter nearly killed me. but if i was doing one again i would get in atleast three 20 mile runsbest of luck