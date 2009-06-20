My Dad's funeral is on Friday. A huge Red and ex-Merchant Navy man running out of Liverpool docks for years. He passed away aged 81 a couple of weeks ago.I knew he loved Floyd but I didn't realize how much until I looked at his MP3 player the other day. He had the whole of Floyd's back catalog on it.Anyway, We are having 'Fearless' as the final departing piece of music. ('Imagine' by John Lennon as the entrance track)I'm also doing a reading halfway through. And will be sure to credit Roger.So, so you think you can tell heaven from hell?Blue skies from pain?Can you tell a green field from a cold steel rail?A smile from a veil?Do you think you can tell?Did they get you to trade your heroes for ghosts?Hot ashes for trees?Hot air for a cool breeze?Cold comfort for change?Did you exchange a walk on part in the warFor a lead role in a cage?How I wish, how I wish you were hereWe're just two lost souls swimming in a fishbowlYear after yearRunning over the same old ground, what have we found?The same old fears, wish you were here