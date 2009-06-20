« previous next »
Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 50917 times)

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #520 on: September 15, 2023, 06:25:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 15, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
I tried The Final Cut around thirty-something years ago and I didn't like it then. But after reading some of the more recent posts here there's a lot of you saying that's it's good or better. So today I gave it a go thinking it might have aged like a fine wine. I tried but I couldn't even finish it. I really don't like it. So I listened to Obscured By Clouds instead. Again for the first time in decades but this one I liked. I'll listen to it a few more times I think. After this I'll have to give Atom Heart Mother a turn. I'm not hopeful though as I didn't like it all that much when I was in my teens. I'm in a Pink Floyd mood lately.

It's dreadful, along with everything they did after The Wall.
Offline ljycb

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #521 on: September 16, 2023, 02:17:47 am »
My partner bought me an original 12" of Wish You Were Here about five years back and it's not been played until last week when we had a record night with friends in ours (basically numerous bottles of wine and listening to various vinyl). Unbelievable. One of the most incredible albums ever recorded.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #522 on: September 19, 2023, 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on September 15, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
The albums I find myself going back to more often than not are Animals, The Wall, Dark Side Of The Moon and Meddle.


Not Wish You Were Here?

 :o


FWIW, I have a Spotify playlist that's got just both parts of Shine On on one almost continuous play. I prefer it that way. The changing of the tone of the prolonged synth note as Gilmour's guitar plays in the early part of the track gets me every time.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #523 on: September 19, 2023, 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 19, 2023, 03:25:01 pm

Not Wish You Were Here?

 :o


FWIW, I have a Spotify playlist that's got just both parts of Shine On on one almost continuous play. I prefer it that way. The changing of the tone of the prolonged synth note as Gilmour's guitar plays in the early part of the track gets me every time.

Oh yeah I forgot about that! Don't know how I missed that one. I was only just singing Have A Cigar in my head the other day.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #524 on: September 19, 2023, 04:51:23 pm »
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #525 on: September 19, 2023, 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 19, 2023, 04:51:23 pm
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"


I'll give it a listen on Spotify and, if I like it, may buy it.

I watched Waters at the MEN in 2007. I was stoned as fuck, the MEN stunk of weed (there was a thick haze in the air, and was just before the smoking ban kicked in) and it was one of the best musical or stoned experiences I've ever had. He did some classic non-Darkside, had a brief break, then did Darkside start to finish. I had a proper whitey just as the Darkside bit started after having a smoke and was just regathering my brain when Time started, followed by Great Gig. Felt utterly euphoric.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #526 on: September 19, 2023, 05:10:59 pm »
I will download it.
Offline gjr1

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #527 on: September 19, 2023, 05:16:29 pm »
i just listened to the first 3 minutes of Time and switched it off.

Time and Money are on Apple music
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #528 on: September 20, 2023, 03:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 19, 2023, 04:51:23 pm
Is anybody going to buy the Dark Side of the Moon Redux remake that Waters has recorded? It comes out on October the 6th.

I saw a quote from Nick Mason, who said "Annoyingly, it's absolutely brilliant!"
Dark Side without Gilmour?
Not a fucking chance.
Offline jambutty

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #529 on: September 20, 2023, 04:21:10 pm »
Waters was contracted for 1 final album for Floyd.

He offered the band their choice of Radio KAOS or The Wall.

KAOS was a kool album.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VIBCPAWUEKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VIBCPAWUEKM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ0DjuPUOWU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ0DjuPUOWU</a>
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #530 on: September 20, 2023, 04:23:26 pm »
Can one of you folk embed this for me please.

This track gets me every time.  :champ

https://youtu.be/4S9mEc-PEDs?si=mNpFfueE--sFPQxG
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #531 on: September 20, 2023, 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 20, 2023, 04:23:26 pm
Can one of you folk embed this for me please.

This track gets me every time.  :champ

https://youtu.be/4S9mEc-PEDs?si=mNpFfueE--sFPQxG
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs</a>
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #532 on: September 20, 2023, 04:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 20, 2023, 04:32:58 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4S9mEc-PEDs</a>
Thank you very much Uncle Terry.

The choir at the end WOWZA, "epic" doesn't seem enough.

Spine tingling.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #533 on: May 31, 2024, 03:31:44 pm »
When I was in Glasgow 2 days ago I spent 4 hours wandering the streets seeking out Buskers to record.  I had an awesome day and found / recorded 6 of them. This guy here, I recorded 3 of his songs including this absolute classic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sE_JSAE_Rg
Offline kesey

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #534 on: June 1, 2024, 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on September 15, 2023, 06:25:40 pm
It's dreadful, along with everything they did after The Wall.

Momentary Lapse of Reason is a good album.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #535 on: June 11, 2024, 04:52:20 pm »
Quote from: kesey on June  1, 2024, 04:04:31 pm
Momentary Lapse of Reason is a good album.


Meh.

6/10

Whilst the Final Cut has some weak stuff (and knowing what was going on within the band at the time, and Rick Wright kicked out by Waters in megalomaniac mode), it still beats MLoR quite easily for me.

Offline gjr1

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #536 on: June 12, 2024, 06:52:39 am »
I quite like both
Offline redan

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #537 on: June 12, 2024, 10:12:55 am »
MLOR has grown on me slightly over the past few years, particularly with the release of the 2019 remix.

The original was far too 80s and honestly was close to being unlistenable for me, such is my dislike for that particular era of music, especially the production techniques and technology used around that time. However like I say, the remix has added back in Nick Masons drumming instead of the drum machine and toned down a bit of the 80isms.

That said, it still isnt a great album. The songs just arent there and aside from Sorrow and On The Turning Away I wouldnt choose to really listen to any of them.

The Final Cut on the other hand is criminally underrated for me. The Gunners Dream, The Final Cut, The Fletcher Memorial Home, Two Suns in the Sunset. Its beautiful and harrowing. Not an easy listen but a very worthwhile one
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #538 on: July 25, 2024, 10:34:24 am »
I finally got through Mark Blake's 'Pigs Might Fly' book whilst on holiday (I'd read about a quarter last year before losing a bit of motivation)

Really fascinating in parts; a bit of a boggy trudge in others. All in all a very useful insight into the entire story of Floyd from before they even got together. A little too focused on Syd and early Floyd, maybe. It makes me a little sad to learn that the divisions set in quite soon after Dark Side.

I've read Nick Mason's autobiography, which is ok but feels very sanitised. I'd love Roger Waters to release his, and for Dave Gilmour to also write one.

A pity that Rick Wright departed so young. He comes across in both the books as the most enigmatic one. He's certainly the one we know least about.

Offline kesey

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #539 on: July 25, 2024, 12:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 11, 2024, 04:52:20 pm

Meh.

6/10

Whilst the Final Cut has some weak stuff (and knowing what was going on within the band at the time, and Rick Wright kicked out by Waters in megalomaniac mode), it still beats MLoR quite easily for me.



Ok then it ain't that good but it was the first album they brought out when I was into them . It has great memories like going the match an all that.   :wave
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #540 on: July 25, 2024, 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: kesey on July 25, 2024, 12:00:05 pm
Ok then it ain't that good but it was the first album they brought out when I was into them . It has great memories like going the match an all that.   :wave


 :thumbup


I get that.
Online LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #541 on: Today at 03:56:51 am »
Off to see Gilmour in October. Cant wait
