MLOR has grown on me slightly over the past few years, particularly with the release of the 2019 remix.



The original was far too 80s and honestly was close to being unlistenable for me, such is my dislike for that particular era of music, especially the production techniques and technology used around that time. However like I say, the remix has added back in Nick Masons drumming instead of the drum machine and toned down a bit of the 80isms.



That said, it still isnt a great album. The songs just arent there and aside from Sorrow and On The Turning Away I wouldnt choose to really listen to any of them.



The Final Cut on the other hand is criminally underrated for me. The Gunners Dream, The Final Cut, The Fletcher Memorial Home, Two Suns in the Sunset . Its beautiful and harrowing. Not an easy listen but a very worthwhile one