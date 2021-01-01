Off the subject slightly but Pompeii is fine once you get away from the main areas. Its very atmospheric, particularly with Vesuviuss truncated snout lowering in the background.
Did a day trip from a cruise. Was, like you say, atmospheric. Our guide was rubbish, though, a bossy woman who spent ages and ages on boring places and either skipped through or totally missed out many of the key places.
As for Floyd, it's hard to pin down one song as a favourite. In no particular order, the following would have a claim:
Echoes
Time
Brain Damage
Dogs
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-9 - I've got a playlist on Spotify that's just parts 1-5 and 6-9 so I can listen to the whole piece without interruption)
The feelings and emotions all give me have been forged in sessions of being heavily stoned, many of which date back to the late-80's/early 90's with mates I'm still close with. It's weird and hard to explain. Echoes takes me back to playing Top Trumps* in my car with mates on this car park we'd hang out at, passing joints round, and it being the middle of winter, with Echoes playing on tape.
* specifically these: http://speculativehorizons.blogspot.com/2009/10/fantasy-top-trumps.html
Roger Waters is a genius and, although I agree with most of his political positions, some are shitty (eg, wrt Russia) and he can be a cock.