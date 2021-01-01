« previous next »
Author Topic: Pink Floyd  (Read 38766 times)

Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:28:21 am
Off the subject slightly but Pompeii is fine once you get away from the main areas. Its very atmospheric, particularly with Vesuviuss truncated snout lowering in the background.


Did a day trip from a cruise. Was, like you say, atmospheric. Our guide was rubbish, though, a bossy woman who spent ages and ages on boring places and either skipped through or totally missed out many of the key places.


As for Floyd, it's hard to pin down one song as a favourite. In no particular order, the following would have a claim:

Echoes
Time
Brain Damage
Dogs
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (1-9 - I've got a playlist on Spotify that's just parts 1-5 and 6-9 so I can listen to the whole piece without interruption)

The feelings and emotions all give me have been forged in sessions of being heavily stoned, many of which date back to the late-80's/early 90's with mates I'm still close with. It's weird and hard to explain. Echoes takes me back to playing Top Trumps* in my car with mates on this car park we'd hang out at, passing joints round, and it being the middle of winter, with Echoes playing on tape.


Roger Waters is a genius and, although I agree with most of his political positions, some are shitty (eg, wrt Russia) and he can be a cock.
Re: Pink Floyd
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:02:01 am »
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 07:19:32 am
Oh and Roger Waters is a massive wanker :wave
At the risk of a ban after being a member on here for nearly 18 years,  I still think his view on the bully state of Israel as being 100% spot on.
Or are we not allowed to call them out?

If not, then maybe RAWK is not for me.  :wave
