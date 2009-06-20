« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:06:34 am »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H1pCoCkBSjA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H1pCoCkBSjA</a>



And while we're on the subject



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sX-J4LH0V-E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sX-J4LH0V-E</a>