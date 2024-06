Looks interesting, nice one Dave.



A similar one is Evil Genius, where they take a famous divisive person and discuss the good and bad of them



No worries. I won't say its a groundbreaking podcast but plenty of funny bits to help pass the time of day.I struggle to find really interesting podcasts nowadays and feel the whole podcast world is over saturated. Take the Jason McAteer one from the previous page for example. I started to listen and thought I have heard all these stories before! The same people do the podcast circuit and talk about the same topics as if they are reading off a script. I just feel loads of podcasts I once enjoyed are just going through the motions to coin it in off the advertisers. Most of the podcasts I listen to nowadays are news/current affairs as at least they are somewhat fresh.