I tend to listen to most podcasts on my ipod Nano but I'm finding iTunes intolerable now. I load the podcasts via Windows 11 and it's just so clunky and slow I need to fuck it off.

Option 1 is to buy a Song Walkman mp3 player.

Option 2 is to convert my Nano to play Spotify, I'd like to try this first and there seems to be different online methods - has anyone ever done it or has any advice?



Ta.