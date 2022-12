Started listening to Our Thing this week.



If anyone isn't aware of it, it's the story of his time in the New York mob by Sammy 'The Bull' Garavano (ex under-boss of the Gambino family).



It's an intriguing listen, with him talking through all kinds of detail, from how he ended up being 'made', his first 'hit', and how it all changed for him and led him to turning states witness.



I'm literally finding jobs to do around the house just so I can stick my earphones in and get through another episode.