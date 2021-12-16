Yeah the end of an era with them 2 gone. Obviously, nothing lasts forever, but you never think about when it would end.
On a sidenote, I've been listening to "Knowledge Fight". This is a podcast that listens in to Alex Jones' Infowars show and debunks the lies and myths being spun in a very articulate, but always comedic way.
It's really quite funny (and worrying) seeing how the misinformation is spread and conspiracies formed!
The funny thing is I found out about the Podcast from the man himself, ranting about them on some clip