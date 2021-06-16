« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: What Podcasts do you listen to?  (Read 94218 times)

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #960 on: June 16, 2021, 09:34:02 am »
New Hardcore History is up! Finale to 'Supernova in the East'. Haunting though utterly engaging.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • Scousers Rule
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #961 on: June 17, 2021, 07:17:17 am »
'My dad wrote a porno'. Six series. Extremely funny though can get a bit samey after a while, but stick with it. My dad crush on Alice Levine probably helps.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • J.F.T.97
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #962 on: June 17, 2021, 08:42:12 am »
Quote from: Lad on June 17, 2021, 07:17:17 am
'My dad wrote a porno'. Six series. Extremely funny though can get a bit samey after a while, but stick with it. My dad crush on Alice Levine probably helps.

She's also on British Scandal a podcast looking at the Litvinenko murder.

I've not listened yet but I imagine it's very different from MDWAP
Logged

Offline vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #963 on: August 23, 2021, 12:57:30 pm »
Short History Of has been pretty good so far, a 2-parter on the Cuban missile crisis and one on Blackbeard the pirate, hopefully they keep up with a relatively diverse range of topics and perfect early morning dog walk length 
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
  • Bam!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #964 on: August 23, 2021, 02:14:51 pm »
Paul Chowdhury does some good interview podcasts with some good comedians/actors. Worth checking a few out if you're into any of them - Ash Atalla and Stewart Lee being 2 of them.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,721
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #965 on: August 23, 2021, 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 15, 2021, 08:02:10 pm
Ian Wright was on Carra's pod last week, it was brilliant, highly recommended.

Working my way through these at the gym recently. I've listened to Gerrard, Owen and Merson so far. Really enjoyed them. Probably go for the Bellamy one next. Any others that are a must listen?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,130
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #966 on: August 23, 2021, 08:40:49 pm »
Id recommend the legit podcast with Andy Grant. Does a sportscast on a Friday & another on a Monday that can be on absolutely anything. Had a good one with a criminologist about county lines a few weeks back, also had Mark McVeigh, Les Jackson & Mark King.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #967 on: August 23, 2021, 08:45:26 pm »
Any other Matt Morgan Patreons in here?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,012
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #968 on: August 23, 2021, 10:18:34 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 23, 2021, 08:17:29 pm
Working my way through these at the gym recently. I've listened to Gerrard, Owen and Merson so far. Really enjoyed them. Probably go for the Bellamy one next. Any others that are a must listen?
I can't remember :) but if Mcmanaman was one one I swerved it.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • Never Forget
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #969 on: August 24, 2021, 12:47:47 am »
BBC witness world war 2.

First person accounts of interesting slices of war history.

Ive listened to podcasts for years and its a shame commercialism has well and truly invaded podcast land with just about every pod having several ad breaks throughout.
Logged

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #970 on: August 24, 2021, 06:26:40 pm »
Parcast conspiracy theories and also unexplained mysteries by the same people.
There's some weird shit been going on in the world
Logged

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #971 on: August 25, 2021, 08:59:31 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on August 23, 2021, 08:45:26 pm
Any other Matt Morgan Patreons in here?

I am, yeah. I find it comfort podcasting that I can listen to as it's just him chatting mainly and he was always funny on the radio.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
  • Bam!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #972 on: August 25, 2021, 10:34:33 am »
Bob Mortimer is on this weeks Off Menu podcast...
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,020
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #973 on: August 25, 2021, 11:05:31 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 25, 2021, 10:34:33 am
Bob Mortimer is on this weeks Off Menu podcast...

Listened to the first part before. Liked it when he said he used to have 16 sugars in his coffee but if he lost count and put 17 in it was too sweet.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #974 on: August 25, 2021, 11:09:11 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 25, 2021, 10:34:33 am
Bob Mortimer is on this weeks Off Menu podcast...

This is going to be good.  ;D

I've been disappointed with the guests they have had on recently.
Logged

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #975 on: August 25, 2021, 11:24:19 am »
Quote from: vladis voice on August 23, 2021, 12:57:30 pm
Short History Of has been pretty good so far, a 2-parter on the Cuban missile crisis and one on Blackbeard the pirate, hopefully they keep up with a relatively diverse range of topics and perfect early morning dog walk length

Thanks for the recommendation. A cracking 'dog walk' pod, much helped by Paul McGann's excellent delivery.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,867
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #976 on: August 25, 2021, 11:58:23 am »
A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs

a fascinating, in-depth analysis of significant songs - familiar and fairly obscure  - that have shaped popular music..looks at not just the songs but the artists and their socio-cultural context....if you enjoyed Stuart Maconie's magnificent R2 series 'The People's Songs'...you'll probably love this


https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-history-of-rock-music-in-500-songs/id1437402802
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
  • Bam!
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #977 on: August 25, 2021, 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on August 25, 2021, 11:05:31 am
Listened to the first part before. Liked it when he said he used to have 16 sugars in his coffee but if he lost count and put 17 in it was too sweet.

He's brilliant.

I'm half way through. "Turbot caught by a sportsman" is gold.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #978 on: August 26, 2021, 09:30:33 am »
I so badly want a recording of the Mortimer-Shearsmith-Berry Gossip Lunch.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline G1 Jockey 4(betfair)

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,348
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #979 on: August 28, 2021, 10:14:40 am »
James English....
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on January 25, 2015, 02:45:32 pm
Freedom of Speech unless you get shouted down and abused by the in-crowd.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #980 on: August 28, 2021, 02:41:50 pm »
Shaun Atwood podcasts are pretty good, he has them on Youtube as well.

He's from Widnes, and ended up in Phoenix Arizona and was biggest Ecstasy dealer in South West USA, he had protection from a Mexican cartel he did business with, he also had a run in with John Gotti's henchman Sammy "The Bull" Gravano who wanted to take over his business by any means.

His podcasts are really interesting, done quite a few with some infamous Liverpool names, and had famous mafia types being interviewed, he recently did one with a Psychologist who worked with some horrible killers in the prison system, some of the stories were grim.

his guests are quite varied, not only criminal element, he gets some really interesting guests on.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #981 on: August 29, 2021, 10:33:56 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on August 23, 2021, 08:17:29 pm
Working my way through these at the gym recently. I've listened to Gerrard, Owen and Merson so far. Really enjoyed them. Probably go for the Bellamy one next. Any others that are a must listen?

I usually have to force myself to listen to some of them, e.g. Bellew, Schmeichel and Phil Neville, but actually I end up enjoying most of them. I thought Phil Neville sounded like a proper decent bloke when I listened to that one - something I had previously not considered possible ;D. Clattenburg was really good. I enjoyed the Joe Cole one more than I thought and it gave me a different perspective on his time at Liverpool.

The only ones I've thought were a bit rubbish were Zaha and Defoe. Tim Cahill is the only one I've not been able to bring myself to listen to ;D.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #982 on: August 30, 2021, 07:57:13 am »
Love the new Russell Brand football podcast. No forced Soccer AM banter or Twitter-type football lad shite. Just good wholesome football chat. Always used to love his Guardian football pieces, this is like a longer audio version.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #983 on: August 30, 2021, 09:39:36 am »
Mind mastery and manifestation   Dan mendilow
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 915
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #984 on: August 30, 2021, 12:10:51 pm »
My subs for the past few years have been:

Sam Harris - Making Sense
Jim Cornette Wrestling podcasts
Bill Burr - Monday Morning Podcast
Philosophize This
Sean Carroll's - Mindscape
Scott Barry Kaufman's - The Psycology Podcast
Marc Maron - WTF

I like to mix it up between trash talk/comedy and sciency/psycology podcasts. Any of the sciency ones, sometimes there's a podcast that will fundementally change the way I see things (Making Sense has the had the majority of these) but a lot of the Mindscape podcasts go right over my head and are better as sleep assistants. I have a lot of moments listening thinking why am I wasting my time for, this has no relevance to my life and never will.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,012
Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
« Reply #985 on: Today at 08:23:31 pm »
Fucking hell I've discovered this music podcast during the week they're cancelling it after 10 years and they're up to vol 787  :duh

https://kexp.org/podcasts/weekly-mix/

I've listened to 4 or 5 of the most recent ones and they're a superb mix of unusual fresh beats (US based).

FML why didn't anybody recommend it. I could have smashed loads of these over the last 18 months.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 