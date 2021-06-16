Shaun Atwood podcasts are pretty good, he has them on Youtube as well.



He's from Widnes, and ended up in Phoenix Arizona and was biggest Ecstasy dealer in South West USA, he had protection from a Mexican cartel he did business with, he also had a run in with John Gotti's henchman Sammy "The Bull" Gravano who wanted to take over his business by any means.



His podcasts are really interesting, done quite a few with some infamous Liverpool names, and had famous mafia types being interviewed, he recently did one with a Psychologist who worked with some horrible killers in the prison system, some of the stories were grim.



his guests are quite varied, not only criminal element, he gets some really interesting guests on.