What Podcasts do you listen to?

Joff

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #920 on: January 26, 2021, 06:20:15 pm
Listened to Robbie Fowler's new pod. It's good, but his co-host is fucking awful. Nice chap, but the banter between him and Robbie makes me want to hurl. Decent Klopp interview though
AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #921 on: January 30, 2021, 02:59:16 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on January 22, 2021, 01:53:52 pm

Anyone else find they can't listen to some podcasts because of the narrator or host(s).  I started listening to Scientology: Fair Game but the woman had such an annoying voice
CNET tech news. Interesting topics and good journalism, however the lady has a voice that is tone less which makes it so easy to tune it out.

Really enjoying the Jacob Hawley BBC series on drugs. Really good coverage IMO.
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #922 on: February 8, 2021, 11:02:37 pm
Quote from: Joff on January 26, 2021, 06:20:15 pm
Listened to Robbie Fowler's new pod. It's good, but his co-host is fucking awful. Nice chap, but the banter between him and Robbie makes me want to hurl. Decent Klopp interview though
He had Kenny on this week. It's on my long list of many other things to listen to though.
AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #923 on: February 9, 2021, 07:56:39 pm
Just found

I Spy

Interviews with former intelligence people. I have only listened to one so far about undercover in NI. It's mind bending. Currently have way into second of a US DEA undercover in Columbia.
Stevie-A

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #924 on: February 11, 2021, 07:48:35 am
Bit of a latecomer to Socially Distanced Sports Bar. Fantastic stuff, with a great balance between insightful sports chat and comedy. I was a couple of years ahead of Bubbins at university, and it takes me back to a brilliant time. Cardiff in the early 90's was amazing.
Mactavish

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #925 on: February 11, 2021, 08:51:04 pm
Quote from: Joff on January 26, 2021, 06:20:15 pm
Listened to Robbie Fowler's new pod. It's good, but his co-host is fucking awful. Nice chap, but the banter between him and Robbie makes me want to hurl. Decent Klopp interview though

Ohhh mate. The co-host is absolutely shocking, isn't he?
Mactavish

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #926 on: February 12, 2021, 12:21:35 pm
Huge shout for Straight From the Off podcast

Podcast based around the amateur football scene in the fantastic city of Liverpool. Each episode will bring a player or manager from the past or present to share their stories of glory and despair, with us on Straight From The Off.

Got their first star on this week's episode in Jamie Carrgaher and its Carradale as we love him, not the Sky Sports Carra. Talking about his times coming through with lots of the stories that you'd never usually hear.

Excellent stuff
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #927 on: February 17, 2021, 05:07:40 pm
Not sure if I've mentioned this 8 part 30 mins each Pod about the murder of Melanie Road. It's superb with the very last episode being particularly emotional.

https://www.itv.com/news/2021-01-12/catching-melanies-killer-our-true-crime-podcast-about-the-32-year-old-mystery-of-schoolgirl-melanie-roads-murder
TepidT2O

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #928 on: February 17, 2021, 06:07:15 pm
Quote from: Trabolgan on November 29, 2020, 07:58:33 pm
A new podcast called The Rest is History by authors Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland is great. The second episode about civil wars was fascinating especially the segment about how far along the road to a second civil war America is (a long way)
Another shout out for this...

Great lockdown companion
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #929 on: February 17, 2021, 10:27:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2021, 06:07:15 pm
Another shout out for this...

Great lockdown companion
Yeah I've loved them. Twice weekly at the moment also.
TepidT2O

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #930 on: February 17, 2021, 11:05:06 pm
Quote from: John C on February 17, 2021, 10:27:40 pm
Yeah I've loved them. Twice weekly at the moment also.
Tom Holland  is without doubt my favourite non fiction  author.  I could hear him talk for hours and hours on history
CornerFlag

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #931 on: February 18, 2021, 11:53:33 am
What speed do you all listen to them?  I'm at 1.5x as standard, unless they're from the Southern States in America, when it's more like 2x.
TepidT2O

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #932 on: February 18, 2021, 11:57:09 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 18, 2021, 11:53:33 am
What speed do you all listen to them?  I'm at 1.5x as standard, unless they're from the Southern States in America, when it's more like 2x.
Ive never been able to get my head round listening at increased speed.  Then again, Neil Atkinson in TAW is very much like that anyway ;D
red_Mark1980

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #933 on: February 18, 2021, 12:08:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2021, 11:57:09 am
Ive never been able to get my head round listening at increased speed.  Then again, Neil Atkinson in TAW is very much like that anyway ;D

+1 on this. I just tried it and it's bananas
CornerFlag

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #934 on: February 18, 2021, 12:51:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2021, 11:57:09 am
Ive never been able to get my head round listening at increased speed.  Then again, Neil Atkinson in TAW is very much like that anyway ;D
I've got a couple I'll listen to at near-normal speed (Carra's one is impossible otherwise!) but I've adjusted pretty well to it now.  I listened to one of my regulars at normal speed and it felt more excruciating than hearing it at 150%.  The podcast app I use (Podcast Addict) has the ability to increase the speed in 10% increments, so it's finding your level I guess.
jackh

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #935 on: February 18, 2021, 12:52:04 pm
I had a first listen to The Skewer a couple of nights ago, after Steve Lamacq interviewed Jon Holmes on his show earlier this week.  Not strictly a podcast, but able to be treated as one - found it interesting & enjoyable.

Available on BBC Sounds and on the BBC website here, and described as follows.

Quote
A twisted comedy treat. Jon Holmes brings you the week's biggest stories like you've never heard them before. The news remixed. Welcome to The Skewer. Headphones on.

The multi-award winning, 'dizzying, dazzling, haunting and moving' satirical comedy returns to twist itself into these turbulent times.

With contributions from brand new and diverse audio talent, The Skewer is the sound the abyss makes as it stares back at you through your ears.

'A kind of concept album made of music and news. There's simply nothing else like it.'
red_Mark1980

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #936 on: February 18, 2021, 01:08:36 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 18, 2021, 12:51:59 pm
I've got a couple I'll listen to at near-normal speed (Carra's one is impossible otherwise!) but I've adjusted pretty well to it now.  I listened to one of my regulars at normal speed and it felt more excruciating than hearing it at 150%.  The podcast app I use (Podcast Addict) has the ability to increase the speed in 10% increments, so it's finding your level I guess.

Fair play mate. Any proper scouser would be indecipherable at 1.5  :)
CornerFlag

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #937 on: February 18, 2021, 01:16:09 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 18, 2021, 01:08:36 pm
Fair play mate. Any proper scouser would be indecipherable at 1.5  :)
0.5 and you're still struggling ;)
bradders1011

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #938 on: February 18, 2021, 05:17:04 pm
1.3x.

I wouldn't get through them otherwise.

The TAW people sound hammered at normal speed on HotMic.
red_Mark1980

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #939 on: February 19, 2021, 11:26:35 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 18, 2021, 01:16:09 pm
0.5 and you're still struggling ;)

For a laugh I tried 1.5 with the Friday show today, thought Atko sounded mad. Then when Joel started talking  :lmao
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #940 on: February 19, 2021, 01:31:16 pm
It was recorded a few weeks ago but the Gazza podcast with James English is excellent. There's loads of stories you've heard before but it was really interesting.

Good to hear him appearing quite lucid and talking fluently.
AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #941 on: February 19, 2021, 01:58:09 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2021, 11:57:09 am
Ive never been able to get my head round listening at increased speed.  Then again, Neil Atkinson in TAW is very much like that anyway ;D

Haha. Im not the only one then. First time I listened to TAW I had to check the speed settings. Been away from England for so long I had missed the high speed chatter.
AndyInVA

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #942 on: February 24, 2021, 04:14:47 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 29, 2020, 09:50:29 pm
Just listened to the Meghan and Harry podcast released exclusively on Spotify (which I assume means they got a sweet fee for).


And that sweet fee is 18MGBP. Oh my gosh that is a shit pile of money to produce a series of podcasts that are not great. Fee as reported in the Telegraph.

It was a crap podcast they did. Basically about 1million pounds per podcasts. How often will they be able to score deals like this.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #943 on: March 29, 2021, 08:57:41 am
Has Brett Goldsteins 'Films To Be Buried With'  been mentioned on here?

Really, really enjoying it. I must admit though, not really a fan of Brett at all, but he has his moments.
Alf

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #944 on: March 29, 2021, 11:20:34 pm
Quote from: John C on February 19, 2021, 01:31:16 pm
It was recorded a few weeks ago but the Gazza podcast with James English is excellent. There's loads of stories you've heard before but it was really interesting.

Good to hear him appearing quite lucid and talking fluently.

Watched a few James English interviews on YouTube. Always very good, but Gazza is one of the best as is the one with Lisa Maffia from So Solid Crew, loads with boxers too.
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #945 on: March 29, 2021, 11:26:14 pm
Quote from: Alf on March 29, 2021, 11:20:34 pm
Watched a few James English interviews on YouTube. Always very good, but Gazza is one of the best as is the one with Lisa Maffia from So Solid Crew, loads with boxers too.
Yeah, I've subscribed now, went back to 2018 and listened to the Dave Courtney one and a couple of others. The Charles Bronson son one is highly recommended :)
RedSince86

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #946 on: March 30, 2021, 07:21:42 pm
Alex Honnold is on Joe Rogan's podcast today.
Alf

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #947 on: March 31, 2021, 06:38:19 pm
Quote from: John C on March 29, 2021, 11:26:14 pm
Yeah, I've subscribed now, went back to 2018 and listened to the Dave Courtney one and a couple of others. The Charles Bronson son one is highly recommended :)

Will give the Dave Courtney one a whirl, I recall watching an interview with him & Carlton Leach once. Where Dave said he never paid his phone bill for years & wasnt cut off due to the police listening to his calls.
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #948 on: April 12, 2021, 11:01:04 pm
Adam Lallana on the Super 6 podcast today. I'm only half way through but it's a decent listen. He certainly appreciated playing for us.
John C

Re: What Podcasts do you listen to?
Reply #949 on: Today at 09:51:26 am
Here's a few podcasts people may be interested in from the last week or so.

Alan Carr had Tom Jones on his podcast last week, good little listen.
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/s1-ep12-tom-jones/id1550998864?i=1000517669111

'Straight from the off' is about the local Liverpool amateur football scene - this weeks its with Rickie Lambert. It's thoroughly enjoyable, absolutely loved it.
https://player.fm/series/straight-from-the-off/straight-from-the-off-with-rickie-lambert
(I'll mention more about this as we get closer to the Euro's)

Jamie Carragher has Xabi Alonso on his podcast this week - excellent.
https://player.fm/series/the-greatest-game-with-jamie-carragher/ep-27-xabi-alonso
