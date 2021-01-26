Huge shout for Straight From the Off podcast



Podcast based around the amateur football scene in the fantastic city of Liverpool. Each episode will bring a player or manager from the past or present to share their stories of glory and despair, with us on Straight From The Off.



Got their first star on this week's episode in Jamie Carrgaher and its Carradale as we love him, not the Sky Sports Carra. Talking about his times coming through with lots of the stories that you'd never usually hear.



Excellent stuff