Tina Fey now in the Booking.com adverts. Americans in ads just come across as so insincere, always just feels like they're too cheap to make a European-specific advert.
Also, why does every advert have to have a 'quirky' character in it? A scarecrow, a giant, a meerkat, something obscure breaking the fourth wall and being a bit too knowing? I think that's the problem now, so many ads are a bit too self-aware so it takes away from the intended effect, which is to make you feel positive towards a product.