Adverts you hate

duvva 💅

Re: Adverts you hate
April 2, 2024, 06:16:35 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April  1, 2024, 08:59:13 pm
It's something like x% of people aren't comfortable pooing at work. Who are these fools?

We all know the rhyme: Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime, that's why I dump on company time.
Im sure they didnt include the stats and the Get Comfortable on screen the first time I watched. So perhaps theyve realised how bizarre it looked and added it in.

Still horrendous
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
April 2, 2024, 07:59:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April  2, 2024, 06:16:35 pm
Im sure they didnt include the stats and the Get Comfortable on screen the first time I watched. So perhaps theyve realised how bizarre it looked and added it in.

Still horrendous

With out childish humour, me and the missus actually like the advert. She'd never poo at work/in a restaurant etc as she's terrified she'll stink the place out and would get dead embarrassed. I always do a dump on works time, even WFH I won't go until after 9am.

Also, if you drive trucks at all, you cannot be picky on where you shit, some of the RDC bogs are not the nicest and the general public are fucking dirty c*nts, motorway service station bogs are horrible.
Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
May 10, 2024, 11:14:52 am
The new Gillette Ad

Yes, they have always been very schmaltzy and that's how they roll.  The new ad features a montage of clean-cut culturally diverse American men doing their thing with a razor. 

There is one bit though where a bloke (who I think is supposed to be a father) is watching a teenage lad (who I assume is his teenage son) shaving.  The look on his face is akin to lust rather than pride.

Check the letchy fucker out next time the ad comes on.

If I gawped at my lad shaving like that when he was 16, he'd spray the full can of shaving foam in my eyes :)



Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
May 10, 2024, 11:20:08 am
:lmao
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
May 11, 2024, 10:09:08 pm
Tina Fey now in the Booking.com adverts. Americans in ads just come across as so insincere, always just feels like they're too cheap to make a European-specific advert.

Also, why does every advert have to have a 'quirky' character in it? A scarecrow, a giant, a meerkat, something obscure breaking the fourth wall and being a bit too knowing? I think that's the problem now, so many ads are a bit too self-aware so it takes away from the intended effect, which is to make you feel positive towards a product.
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
May 13, 2024, 10:13:16 am
the Uber trains add, I just wanna push the thick sounding fucking meffs under a train.

Most ads seem to be written by fucking idiots these days.
Hazell

Re: Adverts you hate
May 13, 2024, 07:57:07 pm
Have no opinion on the ad itself but a nice surprise to hear Stereolab on one today.
Trada

Re: Adverts you hate
May 16, 2024, 04:19:26 pm
I was just on Tiktok and just saw the scariest advert ever made in 1971

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5kvenmWEhFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5kvenmWEhFE</a>
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
May 16, 2024, 04:42:13 pm
Quote from: Trada on May 16, 2024, 04:19:26 pm
I was just on Tiktok and just saw the scariest advert ever made in 1971

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5kvenmWEhFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5kvenmWEhFE</a>

That explains the state of America.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
June 7, 2024, 08:43:24 pm
Is Beckham that hard up that he has to shill for the cheap Chinese rubbish site?
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
June 8, 2024, 10:32:57 pm
The Polestar ad with the absolutely shite cover of Dream On :no
Trada

Re: Adverts you hate
June 9, 2024, 12:22:31 am
That strange AD for the electric fold out bed where the bloke ends up in bed with the kid at the end.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A1raxDbnix8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A1raxDbnix8</a>
Buck Pete

Re: Adverts you hate
June 12, 2024, 02:48:08 pm
Vodafone

That little shit Roman Kemp getting yet another nice payout, purely by being the son of Spandau Ballet hanger-on'er.

The story has it that Gary Kemp didn't even want Martin in the band but his mum made him.

Roman Kemp and Barney Walsh - YUK!!
Terry de Niro

Re: Adverts you hate
June 13, 2024, 09:32:21 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 12, 2024, 02:48:08 pm
Vodafone

That little shit Roman Kemp getting yet another nice payout, purely by being the son of Spandau Ballet hanger-on'er.

The story has it that Gary Kemp didn't even want Martin in the band but his mum made him.

Roman Kemp and Barney Walsh - YUK!!
Is he any relation to Bradley Walsh?
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
June 14, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
International tournaments used to be sponsored by proper companies you'd heard of and understood their products.
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
June 14, 2024, 09:20:27 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 14, 2024, 08:07:52 pm
International tournaments used to be sponsored by proper companies you'd heard of and understood their products.

Was always a big fan of Wembleys commitment to Mornflake Oats.
FiSh77

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 04:46:57 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 10, 2024, 11:14:52 am
The new Gillette Ad

Yes, they have always been very schmaltzy and that's how they roll.  The new ad features a montage of clean-cut culturally diverse American men doing their thing with a razor. 

There is one bit though where a bloke (who I think is supposed to be a father) is watching a teenage lad (who I assume is his teenage son) shaving.  The look on his face is akin to lust rather than pride.

Check the letchy fucker out next time the ad comes on.

If I gawped at my lad shaving like that when he was 16, he'd spray the full can of shaving foam in my eyes :)





Should've seen the kip of him when his lad had his first wank
