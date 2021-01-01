« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 171989 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,381
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:14:07 pm »
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,930
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:14:07 pm
I wish that "webbuyany car.com" one would fuck off!!!  :no :butt :wanker

Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:24:05 pm
Oh that one and all, fucking hate it  "I got ripped off, by webuyanycar" while dancing like a c*nt. Try to sell your car through them you fucking twats, then see if you still wanna advertise them, you fucking meffs :no

My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,930
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:29:59 pm
My Bro in Law agreed a price for his car, car was taken and about an hour later he got a call saying they were going to offer £2k less than originally offered - they found an issue with the roof apparently - con artists.  He's taken the car back and is selling it privatley

They are robbing bastards, they likely think that once you've taken the car to them, you''ll fold and take the lower offer.

Fella I worked with, 2015 this was, had a 63 plate 2.7 Premium Luxury Jaguar XF, cost around £50k. He was selling it to get a new Range Rover, I put the details in on their website and WBAC offered £15k - he got £27k from Jaguar/Land Rover for it.  Other end of the scale, the family sold her Dads 5 Series BMW, 520i, fully loaded, WBAC offered £1200, RRG Toyota gave £2700 for it as a straight purchase

 
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 