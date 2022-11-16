« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Adverts you hate  (Read 147993 times)

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,384
  • @sattapaal
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1880 on: November 16, 2022, 03:12:45 pm »
That Gravalax advert, what the hell.

the lad who plays him thinks so too!

https://twitter.com/sattapaal/status/1585360101954551808
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1881 on: November 16, 2022, 03:50:31 pm »
This Lenor advert absolutely does my swede in , especially the woman singing " This room smells lika an armpit "  :no :no :no

https://youtu.be/ovs-JSdUucA
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1882 on: November 16, 2022, 04:23:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November  9, 2022, 09:26:50 am
Thought I was rid of that annoying ginger girl who gets a job as a games developer, but nope, her and her gran are back again.
Must be on the go for at least six months
Logged
YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,627
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1883 on: November 16, 2022, 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on November 16, 2022, 03:12:45 pm
That Gravalax advert, what the hell.

the lad who plays him thinks so too!

https://twitter.com/sattapaal/status/1585360101954551808

Annoying as fuck

All the charity adverts on during the day can fuck off, we're all fucking skint, go pressurise the fucking rich :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,314
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1884 on: November 16, 2022, 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on November 16, 2022, 03:12:45 pm
That Gravalax advert, what the hell.

the lad who plays him thinks so too!

https://twitter.com/sattapaal/status/1585360101954551808

As in smoked salmon or whatever it is? Never seen an ad for that in my life.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,627
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1885 on: November 16, 2022, 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 16, 2022, 06:09:09 pm
As in smoked salmon or whatever it is? Never seen an ad for that in my life.

In a posh restaurant was his bird and her family, uses his phone to search for what gravalax is. No fucking idea what the advert is for though, so it's shite on that score too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1886 on: November 20, 2022, 07:48:31 pm »
Really didn't need that dhl/coldplay bollox,fuckin shite.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1887 on: November 20, 2022, 07:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 20, 2022, 07:48:31 pm
Really didn't need that dhl/coldplay bollox, fuckin shite.
it's bizarre.  you wonder who thinks this crap up.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,201
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1888 on: November 20, 2022, 09:36:06 pm »
The Pepsi one with Messi. Why does everything in football have to aim at twitter people?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1889 on: November 20, 2022, 10:58:54 pm »
Trents fucking undie ad.

Calvins are so last decade.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,244
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1890 on: November 22, 2022, 10:29:04 pm »
Cewe Photo Book

Its a fucking photo album FFS
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1891 on: November 23, 2022, 07:58:32 pm »
Is the Heineken YNWA ad running in the U.K or are they just inflicting it on us?
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
That fucking Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Marc Jacobs one.

Pointless and infuriating.

Hate it.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1893 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
That fucking Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Marc Jacobs one.

Pointless and infuriating.

Hate it.

i went to art school - yeh i know shurrup - and i like the left-field thinking on this

it is just on the very creative side of pretentious
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1894 on: Today at 01:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
That fucking Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Daisy Marc Jacobs one.

Pointless and infuriating.

Hate it.

Thats a blast from the past, it got moaned about on here about a year ago. I dont mind it 40
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 