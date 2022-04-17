« previous next »
Adverts you hate

JohnnoWhite

Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2022, 04:50:22 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 13, 2022, 02:11:44 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvNdhriwGuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvNdhriwGuM</a>

Love Gregor Fisher alias Rab C Nesbitt. Effing brilliant even though I had to put the subtitles on as my wifey didnae unnerstan' Glasgae-speak!!
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2022, 02:33:31 pm
Quote from: cormorant on April 15, 2022, 07:00:11 pm
Sky are outdoing themselves with the run time for the Glass advert. They usually pummel an advert for a fortnight or so before before dropping it off a cliff. This one is off the scale annoying. Wize wizard... extraordinary.... magnificent..

Mini George Russell can go and do one.

Irritating little shit, him.
rowan_d

Re: Adverts you hate
May 6, 2022, 06:02:25 pm
That Tom Davies-looking dweeb on AutoTrader.
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
July 31, 2022, 01:54:03 pm
The awful "look we like F1 too!" ads for interchangeable IT systems during races now that the sport is popular.
S

Re: Adverts you hate
August 8, 2022, 06:12:44 pm
GRENNY! I got the job!

It must have been posted in here already right?
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
August 8, 2022, 06:35:44 pm
Quote from: S on August  8, 2022, 06:12:44 pm
GRENNY! I got the job!

It must have been posted in here already right?

Clever girl!
UntouchableLuis

Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 07:40:18 pm
2 absolutely terrible ones at the minute on repeat on the radio it seems:

Sky Sports. It's only live once. You can only watch this game live once. You can only pay a shit load to watch Fulham vs West Ham once...

And

I'm a tipper. I'm a Spooner. We're tippers, I am not a tipper!!

Shite Muller advert.
tubby

Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 07:43:37 pm
Quote from: S on August  8, 2022, 06:12:44 pm
GRENNY! I got the job!

It must have been posted in here already right?

This fucking advert.  Pops up on YouTube every single time.

Another one that's started to appear everywhere is the Beckham Qatar propaganda ad.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 08:59:48 pm
Quote from: tubby on September  6, 2022, 07:43:37 pm
This fucking advert.  Pops up on YouTube every single time.

Another one that's started to appear everywhere is the Beckham Qatar propaganda ad.

I quite like clicking on the comments wherever the Beckham ad pops up those the vulgar, money worshipping grubby little cockney Manc prick.
gerrardisgod

Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 09:25:17 pm
I notice the girl on the Sky ad with the Beach Boys song is back  :no
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 09:28:59 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  6, 2022, 09:25:17 pm
I notice the girl on the Sky ad with the Beach Boys song is back  :no

How can you not like her, she's exceptionally fit
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
September 6, 2022, 10:44:19 pm
The awful Crown Paints one.

Bob Mortimer's parody of the TalkSport adverts on Atletico Mince are great.
lfcred1976

Re: Adverts you hate
September 26, 2022, 10:47:17 pm
That new Carling advert with the fake goal celebration. Horrible manc accent on the lad they play the prank on.

Only good thing is the blonde bird with the red top on.
Saltashscouse

Re: Adverts you hate
September 28, 2022, 11:09:13 am
The Ian Botham Revitive  advert where he wants to go for a walk with his misses or whoever . The Beefy c*nt has put on even more beef and doesn't realise that's the reason he cant walk  :duh :duh :duh .The acting makes Hugh Grant look like Sir Laurence Olivier  :butt :butt :butt         https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XwQmzbwDxo
Boston always unofficial

Re: Adverts you hate
October 3, 2022, 06:29:45 pm
Any and all of the New Hampshire election ads that are always on Boston t.v stations.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Adverts you hate
October 3, 2022, 06:39:21 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on September 28, 2022, 11:09:13 am
The Ian Botham Revitive  advert where he wants to go for a walk with his misses or whoever . The Beefy c*nt has put on even more beef and doesn't realise that's the reason he cant walk  :duh :duh :duh .The acting makes Hugh Grant look like Sir Laurence Olivier  :butt :butt :butt         https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XwQmzbwDxo

Saw the Brexit supporting Tory Lord waddling along in the advert earlier. Felt sorry for the woman next to him though.
reddebs

Re: Adverts you hate
October 9, 2022, 10:18:54 am
All the adverts for washing tabs/powder that show someone washing just one item of clothing.

At a time when environmental issues are so prevalent I find it irresponsible and so wasteful of money and resources.
liverbloke

Re: Adverts you hate
October 9, 2022, 10:35:00 am
^ is right good point

i also hate holiday adverts that show the people on holiday by themselves whilst walking through the town - most places are more like las ramblas on a slow day - or show one or 2 other people on the beach! fuck wha? and then enjoying a lovely meal being served by a smiling waiter - where's the drunken lads on the next table? the crying baby? the kids running around? and i ain't talking about benidorm here - i'm talkin about 4 star resorts coz i'm posh  :wave

and car adverts where the only car on the road is the one being advertised - and then when that person is arriving at a kerb-side restaurant there's always room for them to park right outside the restaurant and it's free parking with no other cars around - and then they seem to be having a cocktail before supposedly driving back annnnnnnd it's always sunny!

y'know - it's not that advertising has been lying to us all these years..
Boston always unofficial

Re: Adverts you hate
October 23, 2022, 07:14:28 pm
There's a shitty jesus get us ad running during the nfl games and a doordash soccer chant march ad running during the mls play offs both can just fuck off.
PaulF

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 08:34:43 am
Are we all set for the Christmas ads this year?  Will JL et al jump on the world cup bandwagon ?

(I hardly ever watch telly with ads now, is it the usual wall to wall everything has world cup on , or are they handling it differently)
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 09:25:56 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:34:43 am
Are we all set for the Christmas ads this year?  Will JL et al jump on the world cup bandwagon ?

(I hardly ever watch telly with ads now, is it the usual wall to wall everything has world cup on , or are they handling it differently)

I actually havent seen any reference to the World Cup anywhere on TV really. Not even on trailers for it on BBC which they normally do a lot of.
tubby

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 09:26:50 am
Thought I was rid of that annoying ginger girl who gets a job as a games developer, but nope, her and her gran are back again.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 09:29:33 am
The Yakult ads either side of the adverts on channel 4 in the morning during Frasier etc
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 09:32:35 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:50 am
Thought I was rid of that annoying ginger girl who gets a job as a games developer, but nope, her and her gran are back again.

Clever girl!
