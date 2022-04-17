^ is right good pointi also hate holiday adverts that show the people on holiday by themselves whilst walking through the town - most places are more like las ramblas on a slow day - or show one or 2 other people on the beach! fuck wha? and then enjoying a lovely meal being served by a smiling waiter - where's the drunken lads on the next table? the crying baby? the kids running around? and i ain't talking about benidorm here - i'm talkin about 4 star resorts coz i'm poshand car adverts where the only car on the road is the one being advertised - and then when that person is arriving at a kerb-side restaurant there's always room for them to park right outside the restaurant and it's free parking with no other cars around - and then they seem to be having a cocktail before supposedly driving back annnnnnnd it's always sunny!y'know - it's not that advertising has been lying to us all these years..