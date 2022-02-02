these days I avoid 99% of all tv ads. apart from football and news, I record everything I'm interested in then zip through the ads when I watch it.



and even with the live news I usually mute the ads.



I find them annoying, intelligence-insulting, or just totally fukking stoopid. almost all of them start off with ear-jarring noise or music to get your attention, and these days I've noticed quite a few car ads - Hyundai in particular - who use women with the most artificial ridiculous/unrealistic made-up "accents" imaginable.



