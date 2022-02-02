« previous next »
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 05:24:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2022, 05:06:59 pm
*Thread takes dark turn*  :o

 :D

Says a lot about Nobbys state of mind...and internet search history. :D
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 05:31:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 05:24:35 pm
Says a lot about Nobbys state of mind...and internet search history. :D
:-X    :D
Tesco tearaway

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 06:22:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 05:24:35 pm
Says a lot about Nobbys state of mind...and internet search history. :D
Are you very sure about that?
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 06:32:25 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  2, 2022, 06:22:32 pm
Are you very sure about that?

Fair point, probably Private Browsered it.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 07:24:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 06:32:25 pm
Fair point, probably Private Browsered it.
Sorry mate; it was just a shit play on the alarm firm Verisure that we've been talking about  :D
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 08:47:03 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:19:43 pm
Don't know them Rob I try to avoid watching adverts.  Agree on the driver's though 👍

They're terrible ads.

At least they aren't on every break, like the "Over 50? Have you planned your funeral?", "have you got life insurance for when you die" adverts
reddebs

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 08:55:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 08:47:03 pm
They're terrible ads.

At least they aren't on every break, like the "Over 50? Have you planned your funeral?", "have you got life insurance for when you die" adverts

All ads are terrible mate. 
Crosby Nick

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 08:55:51 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  2, 2022, 07:24:09 pm
Sorry mate; it was just a shit play on the alarm firm Verisure that we've been talking about  :D

Ah sorry! No tv during the day for me!
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
February 2, 2022, 11:20:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 08:47:03 pm
They're terrible ads.

At least they aren't on every break, like the "Over 50? Have you planned your funeral?", "have you got life insurance for when you die" adverts
They're horrible.

I'm sitting watching TV with Mrs Spion and the ad comes on telling us both that one in two people will get cancer. Well thanks for that.

Funeral ads galore. lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes and his equity release shite, then the very next ad is him again, with his wife, flogging exercise stuff for pensioners.
rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
February 3, 2022, 07:40:14 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  2, 2022, 11:20:41 pm
They're horrible.

I'm sitting watching TV with Mrs Spion and the ad comes on telling us both that one in two people will get cancer. Well thanks for that.

Funeral ads galore. lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes and his equity release shite, then the very next ad is him again, with his wife, flogging exercise stuff for pensioners.

I have the likes of Salvage Hunters Classic cars on in the background and it's every ad break, sucks the life out of you , I kill the sound or flick to radio two now,
Nobby Reserve

Re: Adverts you hate
February 4, 2022, 12:26:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 05:24:35 pm
Says a lot about Nobbys state of mind...and internet search history. :D


Even I don't like to go there. To either place.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Adverts you hate
February 4, 2022, 12:59:17 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 27, 2022, 08:39:19 pm
Thortful online cards. Two people with loads of teeth making dolphin noises at each other in a cafe.

Have also just caught this one. Been a long time since an ad pissed me off as much.
DangerScouse

Re: Adverts you hate
February 4, 2022, 01:03:34 pm
That bloody Maltesers ad. "And he spun me around . . ."
Nobby Reserve

Re: Adverts you hate
February 8, 2022, 09:53:01 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 27, 2022, 08:39:19 pm
Thortful online cards. Two people with loads of teeth making dolphin noises at each other in a cafe.


Came in here to post about this. The woman weirds me out.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Adverts you hate
February 8, 2022, 09:58:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  8, 2022, 09:53:01 pm

Came in here to post about this. The woman weirds me out.

She looks like a mutated Carrie Johnson.
SamLad

Re: Adverts you hate
February 16, 2022, 02:50:51 pm
these days I avoid 99% of all tv ads.  apart from football and news, I record everything I'm interested in then zip through the ads when I watch it. 

and even with the live news I usually mute the ads.

I find them annoying, intelligence-insulting, or just totally fukking stoopid.  almost all of them start off with ear-jarring noise or music to get your attention, and these days I've noticed quite a few car ads - Hyundai in particular - who use women with the most artificial ridiculous/unrealistic made-up "accents" imaginable.

rob1966

Re: Adverts you hate
February 16, 2022, 03:50:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 16, 2022, 02:50:51 pm
these days I avoid 99% of all tv ads.  apart from football and news, I record everything I'm interested in then zip through the ads when I watch it. 

and even with the live news I usually mute the ads.

I find them annoying, intelligence-insulting, or just totally fukking stoopid.  almost all of them start off with ear-jarring noise or music to get your attention, and these days I've noticed quite a few car ads - Hyundai in particular - who use women with the most artificial ridiculous/unrealistic made-up "accents" imaginable.



The Renault one where she slips from English spoken in a heavily accented French (like Allo Allo) to English does my head in.

I hate the van national one on the radio, the way the c*nt says Chicken Bunha hmm makes we want to rip his throat out ;D
bradders1011

Re: Adverts you hate
March 6, 2022, 04:20:21 pm
The EE one.

So a family watched a plane landing? I spent all day the other Friday watching Big Jet TV and my broadband is crap.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Adverts you hate
March 6, 2022, 05:08:37 pm
The mypillow trump guy is still selling his stuff on at least one of the Boston channels.
S

Re: Adverts you hate
March 10, 2022, 12:01:20 am
Uber Eats.

The guy just lists burgers. Thats the advert. Theres a full length one but the shorter one annoys me more. He literally just stares at the screen and says McDonalds Big Mac.
TipTopKop

Re: Adverts you hate
March 12, 2022, 09:08:25 pm
 You can be sure, you've absolutely Cinched it  :puke2
Thush

Re: Adverts you hate
March 12, 2022, 09:55:22 pm
Transformio TV!

Cannot stand that Sky Glass advert.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Adverts you hate
March 13, 2022, 02:11:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 08:55:34 pm
All ads are terrible mate. 


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FvNdhriwGuM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FvNdhriwGuM</a>
Nitramdorf

Re: Adverts you hate
March 13, 2022, 04:42:51 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on March 12, 2022, 09:08:25 pm
You can be sure, you've absolutely Cinched it  :puke2

Cinch?
TipTopKop

Re: Adverts you hate
March 13, 2022, 05:53:35 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 13, 2022, 04:42:51 pm
Cinch?
Can't stand it mate  ;D  drives me up the wall.

That ghoulish grin haunts me  ;D
Boston always unofficial

Re: Adverts you hate
March 14, 2022, 06:41:56 pm
Saw an ad for this last night.
 

It was the same channel that had the mypillow ad so either they're desperate for any ad money they can get or owned by right-wing trump shitheads.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Adverts you hate
March 14, 2022, 06:47:33 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 14, 2022, 06:41:56 pm
Saw an ad for this last night.
 

It was the same channel that had the mypillow ad so either they're desperate for any ad money they can get or owned by right-wing trump shitheads.
Or they're trolling the bitters  ;)
Son of Spion

Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 06:55:36 pm
The one for Perry's.

Infers the woman has murdered her husband and buried him under the patio.

Distasteful stuff, and if it were a man doing the same to his wife in an advert there would be uproar.
Statto Red

Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 08:14:51 pm
Hmmm body under the patio, where have i seen that before.  ;D
