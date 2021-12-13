They've updated the Mr Kipling one. The one where the lad provokes a lynching by taking a cake at the party. Now just after the sister barks her hate at him he walks out and turns the light out.
I thought I'd get angry at adverts instead of football as there is more honesty in the advertising world.
The odd thing with that ad is they've 'updated' an ad that is donkeys years old. So all they've really done is leave in a part that was cut from the original.
Anyway, I always disliked that ad because everyone is horrible to the young lad, but at least he gets his own back in the 'updated' version.
Mind you, he did go on to smash up Billy's piano on Coronation Street, so I went off him for that.