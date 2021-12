Haha that one is fucking awful.



I can see you pitching ideas for an advertising agency now you mention it though.



Hahaha I was sat at my brothers Saturday morning. My brothers in the kitchen making a brew so Im sat there with my missus, my brothers wife and my mum and that advert c9mes on. I basically said exactly the same thing as Ive typed out there. I asked them to sit there in silence and watch it after rewinding it back. After it ended I asked them all What the fuck is that all about? They all sat there looking at me and my brothers wife did the CUCKOO! CUCKOO! gesture as if to say Im fucking crackers after they saw how angry I was. Like Im the one whos got something wrong with me? The cheeky bastardI wish people could read the room better because inside I was fuming and her cuckoo noises were basically the same as diluting the HulkIm sat here now and my legs going like the fucking clappers just thinking about that cuckoo dig