Adverts you hate

Re: Adverts you hate
December 13, 2021, 03:07:17 pm
The Domino's Pizza adverts that are still on 4 Player, especially the fucking yodelling one.

Absolute shite.
Re: Adverts you hate
December 13, 2021, 03:15:45 pm
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2021, 01:35:45 pm
Picture the scene , 3 models in a field dressed in white gowns with flowers in their hair , looking beautiful. Then what comes next is horrendous

 DURZY DURZY DURZY DURZY HUR HUR HUR HAR HUR  with what sounds like theyre laughing with mens voices to fuck knows what ROFL ARF HUR HUR HUR DURZY DURZY DURZY DURZY LOLZ

Give me fucking strength

:lmao

Haha that one is fucking awful.

I can see you pitching ideas for an advertising agency now you mention it though.
Re: Adverts you hate
December 13, 2021, 03:31:58 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 13, 2021, 03:15:45 pm
:lmao

Haha that one is fucking awful.

I can see you pitching ideas for an advertising agency now you mention it though.
Hahaha I was sat at my brothers Saturday morning. My brothers in the kitchen making a brew so Im sat there with my missus, my brothers wife and my mum and that advert c9mes on. I basically said exactly the same thing as Ive typed out there. I asked them to sit there in silence and watch it after rewinding it back. After it ended I asked them all  What the fuck is that all about? They all sat there looking at me and my brothers wife did the CUCKOO! CUCKOO! gesture as if to say Im fucking crackers after they saw how angry I was. Like Im the one whos got something wrong with me? The cheeky bastard

I wish people could read the room better because inside I was fuming and her cuckoo noises were basically the same as diluting the Hulk

Im sat here now and my legs going like the fucking clappers just thinking about that cuckoo dig
Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2021, 09:32:44 am
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2021, 03:31:58 pm
Hahaha I was sat at my brothers Saturday morning. My brothers in the kitchen making a brew so Im sat there with my missus, my brothers wife and my mum and that advert c9mes on. I basically said exactly the same thing as Ive typed out there. I asked them to sit there in silence and watch it after rewinding it back. After it ended I asked them all  What the fuck is that all about? They all sat there looking at me and my brothers wife did the CUCKOO! CUCKOO! gesture as if to say Im fucking crackers after they saw how angry I was. Like Im the one whos got something wrong with me? The cheeky bastard

I wish people could read the room better because inside I was fuming and her cuckoo noises were basically the same as diluting the Hulk

Im sat here now and my legs going like the fucking clappers just thinking about that cuckoo dig

Which ad is this - i now need to see it
Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2021, 10:22:10 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 16, 2021, 09:32:44 am
Which ad is this - i now need to see it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IaEZ3VAF3Bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IaEZ3VAF3Bo</a>
Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2021, 10:30:12 am
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2021, 01:35:45 pm
Picture the scene , 3 models in a field dressed in white gowns with flowers in their hair , looking beautiful. Then what comes next is horrendous

 DURZY DURZY DURZY DURZY HUR HUR HUR HAR HUR  with what sounds like theyre laughing with mens voices to fuck knows what ROFL ARF HUR HUR HUR DURZY DURZY DURZY DURZY LOLZ

Give me fucking strength

I don't watch tv much to be honest, so never seen that.

Sounds mad though :D
Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2021, 06:56:46 pm
Kenco Cofficiando. Seeing it a dozen times a day is grating.
Re: Adverts you hate
December 16, 2021, 07:02:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 16, 2021, 06:56:46 pm
Kenco Cofficiando. Seeing it a dozen times a day is grating.
Grinding you down is it?
Re: Adverts you hate
December 19, 2021, 10:23:45 pm
They've updated the Mr Kipling one. The one where the lad provokes a lynching by taking a cake at the party. Now just after the sister barks her hate at him he walks out and turns the light out.

I thought I'd get angry at adverts instead of football as there is more honesty in the advertising world.
Re: Adverts you hate
December 19, 2021, 11:23:55 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 19, 2021, 10:23:45 pm
They've updated the Mr Kipling one. The one where the lad provokes a lynching by taking a cake at the party. Now just after the sister barks her hate at him he walks out and turns the light out.

I thought I'd get angry at adverts instead of football as there is more honesty in the advertising world.
The odd thing with that ad is they've 'updated' an ad that is donkeys years old. So all they've really done is leave in a part that was cut from the original.

Anyway, I always disliked that ad because everyone is horrible to the young lad, but at least he gets his own back in the 'updated' version.  ;D

Mind you, he did go on to smash up Billy's piano on Coronation Street, so I went off him for that.  :)
Re: Adverts you hate
December 19, 2021, 11:31:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 19, 2021, 11:23:55 pm
The odd thing with that ad is they've 'updated' an ad that is donkeys years old. So all they've really done is leave in a part that was cut from the original.

Anyway, I always disliked that ad because everyone is horrible to the young lad, but at least he gets his own back in the 'updated' version.  ;D

Mind you, he did go on to smash up Billy's piano on Coronation Street, so I went off him for that.  :)

 :) yes I much prefer this version. Like you say, why cut it from the original? Think it just reignited my hatred of the old version.

I cant comment on Billy's piano as I havent seen it since Hilda Ogdens days :)
Re: Adverts you hate
Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
The Chanel No. 5 advert has a cover of Lorde's Team which is like a small child trying to sing along. It's horrible.
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 06:06:35 pm
The Smile tooth straightening one with the bloke spinning around and whooping on a treadmill. I hate it.
