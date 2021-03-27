« previous next »
Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: Adverts you hate
March 27, 2021, 02:55:29 pm
The Vinted ad where the woman says clodes clodes clodes at the start. Its clothes!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,277
Re: Adverts you hate
March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Adverts you hate
March 30, 2021, 08:11:13 pm
The Ebay radio ad, annoying Manc girl buying a computer being sold by some annoying lad.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
March 31, 2021, 12:12:00 am
The new Head & Shoulders one with Claudia Winkleman makes my toes curl. Her last one was bad, but this one even tops that for cringe-factor.  :o
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
March 31, 2021, 12:13:17 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!
Everyone to do with that deserves a tactical nuclear device aimed in their general direction.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Adverts you hate
March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 30, 2021, 07:51:49 pm
I hate every single person involved in those Peloton adverts. Fuck off!

A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,567
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Adverts you hate
March 31, 2021, 11:08:36 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm
A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?
Lash in some booze and it's a fair cop guv :-[
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,145
  • Kloppite
Re: Adverts you hate
April 13, 2021, 10:39:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2021, 10:40:27 pm
A bunch of smug show offs. One of the 'instructresses', the blond one is particularly fucking irritating.

And the adverts before football - the Honey thing for sex aids, erectile dysfunction and a series of betting ads. Do the advertisers think football fans are a bunch of frustrated, sex mad degenerate gamblers?

I'm not sure what's the most irritating, Paddy Power ads[Paddy Power always feel the most obnoxious of the betting ads] or the stupid gambleaware slogan at the end of all the betting adverts, when the fun stops, i mean WTF, as if a person with gambling issues, is going to stop when the fun stops. :butt
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,890
  • JFT96
Re: Adverts you hate
April 14, 2021, 08:59:06 pm
New Toyota ad

Woeful, shrill voice
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 15, 2021, 09:37:07 am
The shortened Yorkshire Tea one, the one with Sean Bean ranting some bollocks to new recruits about 'do it for Yorkshire'.

The original was cringey enough, but then the tagline was "Yorkshire, where everything's done proper" before they cutaway to him giving details of what to do if the fire alarm goes off, which redeemed the ad ('where everything's done proper')

Now they've dropped the fire alarm bit, which is the whole punchline of the ad, but still kept the 'done proper' line. It doesn't make any sense, and is just Bean ranting.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,195
Re: Adverts you hate
April 16, 2021, 02:50:04 pm
How the hell hasn't the novelty of those Meerkat ad's worn off yet?

Don't think Ive watched one of the zillions of adverts over what seems like the last decade and even laughed once.  Let alone been compelled to Compare the Market because of them.

The advertising campaign obviously works as Compare the market keep ploughing on with it.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
April 16, 2021, 04:59:59 pm
That Verisure ad.

'We've just come home and are shocked to see that burglars have broken in'.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,937
Re: Adverts you hate
April 16, 2021, 06:34:06 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 16, 2021, 02:50:04 pm
How the hell hasn't the novelty of those Meerkat ad's worn off yet?

Don't think Ive watched one of the zillions of adverts over what seems like the last decade and even laughed once.  Let alone been compelled to Compare the Market because of them.

The advertising campaign obviously works as Compare the market keep ploughing on with it.

Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 12:17:22 am
Quote from: Slippers on April 16, 2021, 04:59:59 pm
That Verisure ad.

'We've just come home and are shocked to see that burglars have broken in'.

I hate that one too.

I see they've shortened it now as well. The slightly longer one sounded even more awkward.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 08:49:46 am
I know Claudia Winklemans hair ad has been mentioned on here but has anyone seen the new one? Its appalling.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,195
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 09:41:07 am
Quote from: Hazell on April 16, 2021, 06:34:06 pm
Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.

haha so it is!!

I like them now :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,257
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 11:04:09 am
Quote from: Hazell on April 16, 2021, 06:34:06 pm
Thought you'd be a fan, given the Meerkat is voiced by Michael from Alan Partridge.

You threw a meerkat in the sea?!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 04:00:05 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April 17, 2021, 08:49:46 am
I know Claudia Winklemans hair ad has been mentioned on here but has anyone seen the new one? Its appalling.
Yep, I mentioned it too. The first one was bad, but the new one is appalling.

You'd think she'd look at the script and say, ''come on, this is terrible, let's work on it a bit'' before committing to film.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 17, 2021, 04:04:39 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 16, 2021, 02:50:04 pm
How the hell hasn't the novelty of those Meerkat ad's worn off yet?

Don't think Ive watched one of the zillions of adverts over what seems like the last decade and even laughed once.  Let alone been compelled to Compare the Market because of them.

The advertising campaign obviously works as Compare the market keep ploughing on with it.
Anyone dissing the Meerkats needs to be sent to their room without any supper then flogged mercilessly.


 :)

Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 21, 2021, 03:26:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 17, 2021, 04:00:05 pm
Yep, I mentioned it too. The first one was bad, but the new one is appalling.

You'd think she'd look at the script and say, ''come on, this is terrible, let's work on it a bit'' before committing to film.


She probably wrote the script, the inane twat.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,355
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Adverts you hate
April 21, 2021, 04:46:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 21, 2021, 03:26:12 pm

She probably wrote the script, the inane twat.
Good point.  :)
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,195
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 10:14:10 am
The BT one with "Paula" and her shit broadband signal is driving me nuts now. 

I just hate the way the voiceover keeps repeating her name "Paula"

Go get em' Paula.

And the smug girl off the Sky Mobile ads drives me mad too. 
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,579
Re: Adverts you hate
Today at 12:25:22 pm
Any advert that tries to show 'ordinary' people living their 'ordinary' lives, usually with a 'quirky' Northern voiceover. Because Northern = authentic.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'
