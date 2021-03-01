The AirBnB ad with that absolutely awful cover of Fleetwood Macs Landslide
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Jesus I had no idea Carol Vorderman had done that to herself
Genuinely thought it was something to do with cancer care/support and donate something.
The Asda ads. I just can't stand the voice on the actor, does my head in.
Those ones where people say what theyre going to do once all this is over. Absolute nonsense.NatWest are they?
Who's that guy in those Cinch adverts? The advert itself is annoying, mainly down to him - I'm sure he's meant to be famous as I've seen him elsewhere but have absolutely no idea who he is or why he's famous.
Rylan Clarke. Famous for being on X factor, being shite and crying like a baby. Yet another talentless no mark who gets a TV career. He's gets on Celebrity Gogglebox and I think he might do Supermarket sweep now.
Thats Andre Gomes. Plays for Everton which might explain why hes not too well known.
Blimey, is nothing scared anymore?Thanks, definitely had him in the talentless category.
