CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1520 on: March 1, 2021, 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 28, 2021, 02:05:27 pm
The AirBnB ad with that absolutely awful cover of Fleetwood Macs Landslide

Genuinely thought it was something to do with cancer care/support and donate something.




rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1521 on: March 1, 2021, 07:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March  1, 2021, 05:52:33 pm
Jesus I had no idea Carol Vorderman had done that to herself

Her surgeon



Quote from: CHOPPER on March  1, 2021, 06:09:31 pm
Genuinely thought it was something to do with cancer care/support and donate something.

I thought it was something like that too
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1522 on: March 1, 2021, 07:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March  1, 2021, 05:52:33 pm
Jesus I had no idea Carol Vorderman had done that to herself

She didn't do it all herself, you know. She's had help from a consortium of evil surgeons, led by the wicked Doctor Heiter, creator of the Hunan Centipede.
CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1523 on: March 12, 2021, 09:07:56 pm »
Go left, go fuck yourselves.
Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1524 on: March 12, 2021, 10:18:16 pm »
Portal - something about the Rugby hold and sore nipples.
hixxstar

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1525 on: March 14, 2021, 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March 12, 2021, 09:07:56 pm
Go left, go fuck yourselves.
;D .. Paaaass the Duchie on the  :lickin

Also then Purple Bricks Pricks ads with that mad bird ... just what the  :butt
bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 11:04:22 am »
Skillshare seem to sponsor every single video on Youtube. I hate ad saturation.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
The Asda ads. I just can't stand the voice on the actor, does my head in.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:12:38 am
The Asda ads. I just can't stand the voice on the actor, does my head in.

Same.
rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 01:24:56 pm »
Anything with a covid-related poem
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
Those ones where people say what theyre going to do once all this is over. Absolute nonsense.

NatWest are they?
Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:33:10 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:58:48 pm
Those ones where people say what theyre going to do once all this is over. Absolute nonsense.

NatWest are they?

Do any of them say they're looking forward to not queuing outside their bank for an hour and a half?
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 05:27:39 pm »
Who's that guy in those Cinch adverts? The advert itself is annoying, mainly down to him - I'm sure he's meant to be famous as I've seen him elsewhere but have absolutely no idea who he is or why he's famous.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:27:39 pm
Who's that guy in those Cinch adverts? The advert itself is annoying, mainly down to him - I'm sure he's meant to be famous as I've seen him elsewhere but have absolutely no idea who he is or why he's famous.

Rylan Clarke. Famous for being on X factor, being shite and crying like a baby. Yet another talentless no mark who gets a TV career. He's gets on Celebrity Gogglebox and I think he might do Supermarket sweep now.
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 05:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:27:39 pm
Who's that guy in those Cinch adverts? The advert itself is annoying, mainly down to him - I'm sure he's meant to be famous as I've seen him elsewhere but have absolutely no idea who he is or why he's famous.

Thats Andre Gomes. Plays for Everton which might explain why hes not too well known.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:29:40 pm
Rylan Clarke. Famous for being on X factor, being shite and crying like a baby. Yet another talentless no mark who gets a TV career. He's gets on Celebrity Gogglebox and I think he might do Supermarket sweep now.

Blimey, is nothing scared anymore?

Thanks, definitely had him in the talentless category.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:31:04 pm
Thats Andre Gomes. Plays for Everton which might explain why hes not too well known.

:lmao
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:36:45 pm
Blimey, is nothing scared anymore?

Thanks, definitely had him in the talentless category.

:lmao

Nope.

Just looked him up, he won Celebrity Big Brother, I just remembered he's sometimes on radio 2, he's done presenting on Come Dancing, he's the presenter of Ready Steady cook as well as tons of other work.
