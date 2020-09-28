« previous next »
Author Topic: Adverts you hate

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1360 on: September 28, 2020, 06:34:00 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 28, 2020, 01:54:22 PM
To be honest thats what their adverts are. At least you can tell who its for. All the other bank ones with talking heads from their staff get annoying after a while. And ultimately all the backs are stuffed in terms of being able to offer competitive rates so they might as well do something a bit different to their competitors (by using a lot of ideas used by other companies admittedly!).

It makes one yearn for the days of Howard Brown.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1361 on: September 28, 2020, 06:36:25 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on September 28, 2020, 06:34:00 PM
It makes one yearn for the days of Howard Brown.

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1362 on: September 28, 2020, 06:41:15 PM »
:D

To be honest, I would have picked him ahead of Bubble and David Brent as well.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rob19:6

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1363 on: October 1, 2020, 10:54:13 AM »
The one with Michael Buerk trying to flog a 1/8th sovereign for £70 to halp the younger generations to be aware of currency such as shillings, hapennies etc that went out of circulation 50 years ago. I remember pre decimal and I don't give two shits about it, so why do my kids need to be arsed?

More living in the past bollocks.
Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1364 on: October 1, 2020, 02:48:58 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 25, 2020, 06:19:00 PM
I can't stand that Mr Kipling one where everyone is horrible to the young lad.

He has to rob a cake and give it to his sister before she gives him a smile.

Was sound in the run in to have a piano cover of Were gonna win the league at every ad break though...
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1365 on: October 16, 2020, 09:32:45 AM »
"This is an announcement from the London Mint Office" with a voice over similar to that announcing the air raid warning in "Two tribes".

Fuck off - You're selling crap quarter sovereign bling to cockney geezers not pronouncing defcon Three.
rob19:6

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1366 on: October 16, 2020, 10:54:23 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 16, 2020, 09:32:45 AM
"This is an announcement from the London Mint Office" with a voice over similar to that announcing the air raid warning in "Two tribes".

Fuck off - You're selling crap quarter sovereign bling to cockney geezers not pronouncing defcon Three.

Like the kids these days give a fuck about pre decimal coins and why exactly is a dead, useless and almost forgotten currency "important" to the younger generation? Only matters to the Brexit racists.
Slippers

  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1367 on: October 16, 2020, 12:15:27 PM »
That On the Market one,halfwits sitting in a cafe singing about the house they've just missed out on.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1368 on: October 16, 2020, 03:57:07 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October 16, 2020, 10:54:23 AM
Like the kids these days give a fuck about pre decimal coins and why exactly is a dead, useless and almost forgotten currency "important" to the younger generation? Only matters to the Brexit racists.

Forgotten currency? I'll have you know I paid my tailor's bill of 10 guineas for fancy weskits by means of sovereigns, thrupenny bits and farthings.
rob19:6

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1369 on: October 16, 2020, 03:59:35 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 16, 2020, 03:57:07 PM
Forgotten currency? I'll have you know I paid my tailor's bill of 10 guineas for fancy weskits by means of sovereigns, thrupenny bits and farthings.

My Mum used to buy me toys off Bob Isherwoods Market stall in Kirkby market for half a crown. And I do like some nice thruppeny bits.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1370 on: October 16, 2020, 04:01:04 PM »
Did you know that Sovereign coins are still legal tender?
The only thing is is that they are only worth a pound if you buy something with them.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1371 on: October 21, 2020, 05:07:43 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 16, 2020, 04:01:04 PM
Did you know that Sovereign coins are still legal tender?
The only thing is is that they are only worth a pound if you buy something with them.


Yeah but they look damn cool mounted in ring.  Couple on each finger if possible.

Why are Nationwide persisting with this ad campaign?   It must be working which worries me in itself   Absolutely horrendous.
rob19:6

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1372 on: October 21, 2020, 05:11:30 PM »
See the "Get Ready for being fucked when we join the WTO care of the Tory c*nts and racists" adverts are on the telly now :no
bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1373 on: October 27, 2020, 07:44:18 PM »
Wouldn't it be nice if Sky changed their fucking adverts?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1374 on: November 2, 2020, 09:17:18 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 07:44:18 PM
Wouldn't it be nice if Sky changed their fucking adverts?

Its in keeping with the way Sky over market everything. You watch Sky One for an hour and youll hear wouldnt it be nice 5/6 times, see the same repeated adverts for their latest Sky Original 4/5 times and eventually youll realise that most of the pre-show voiceovers are repeated.

It strangely puts me off watching Sky Originals as theyre so heavily marketed. They just all seem to have a weird feel to them.
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Big Red Richie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:51:33 PM »
"Do you have a dry scalp?"  "I'm not flirting. it's a genuine question?". 

Instant hate.  :no
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 06:57:54 AM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 11:51:33 PM
"Do you have a dry scalp?"  "I'm not flirting. it's a genuine question?". 

Instant hate.  :no
:lmao

Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:31:42 AM »
McCain.  Sure I've done this one before so sorry.

Nice to know they approve of lesbians, disabled folk and mixed-race couples eating their crap oven chips.

So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 11:01:21 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:31:42 AM
McCain.  Sure I've done this one before so sorry.

Nice to know they approve of lesbians, disabled folk and mixed-race couples eating their crap oven chips.

Equal opportunity crap oven chips, I'll have you know.
Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:34:46 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Yesterday at 11:51:33 PM
"Do you have a dry scalp?"  "I'm not flirting. it's a genuine question?". 

Instant hate.  :no

  :-*

Agreed. I hated it the first time I saw it.  :no
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:38:17 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:31:42 AM
McCain.  Sure I've done this one before so sorry.

Nice to know they approve of lesbians, disabled folk and mixed-race couples eating their crap oven chips.
I think I saw that one the other day. I turned to Mrs. Spion and commented on how they managed to get just about every minority group in there.

That's fine, but I do cringe when they try far too hard to shoehorn people in like this, because it looks so contrived.
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

hixxstar

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Adverts you hate
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 10:03:54 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:38:17 PM
I think I saw that one the other day. I turned to Mrs. Spion and commented on how they managed to get just about every minority group in there.

That's fine, but I do cringe when they try far too hard to shoehorn people in like this, because it looks so contrived.
Exactley.... remember when adverts were... erm, .... just adverts !
Then it was a couple, then with kids, then mixed race couple, then with kids.. disabled, gay lesbian..
just seen one with mixed race lesbian chucked in at the end  :butt    ... Politically Correct Brigade.. (Rant Over)
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."
