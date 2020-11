Wouldn't it be nice if Sky changed their fucking adverts?



It’s in keeping with the way Sky over market everything. You watch Sky One for an hour and you’ll hear “wouldn’t it be nice” 5/6 times, see the same repeated adverts for their latest “Sky Original” 4/5 times and eventually you’ll realise that most of the pre-show voiceovers are repeated.It strangely puts me off watching Sky Originals as they’re so heavily marketed. They just all seem to have a weird feel to them.